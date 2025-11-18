Amkor Technology to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Amkor's presentation will occur at 9:35 am Mountain Standard Time (11:35 am Eastern Standard Time) in Scottsdale, Arizona.
- Nasdaq 53 rd Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Amkor's presentation will occur at 4:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (11:30 am Eastern Standard Time) in London, United Kingdom.
Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amkor's website at ir.amkor.com . Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world's largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world's leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information visit amkor.com .
Investor Relations
Jennifer Jue
Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance
480-786-7594
jennifer.jue@amkor.com