Amkor Technology Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.08269 per share to $0.08352 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2025.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world's largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world's leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information visit amkor.com .

Investor Relations
Jennifer Jue
Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance
480-786-7594
jennifer.jue@amkor.com

