Life Science News Investing News
Amgen will virtually present at the 42 nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference at 11:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday March 8, 2022. Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news ...

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will virtually present at the 42 nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference at 11:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday March 8, 2022. Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-42nd-annual-cowen-healthcare-conference-301494349.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Amgen AMGN Biotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Keep reading... Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading... Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2022 SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.94 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2022 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Accepted Amounts and Pricing Terms of its Tender Offers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) ("Bristol Myers Squibb"), with its wholly-owned subsidiary Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") (collectively, the "Offerors"), announced the accepted amounts and pricing terms of their previously announced 22 separate offers to purchase for cash notes issued by the Offerors listed in the tables listed herein.

The outstanding debt securities listed in (i) the first table below labeled "2025 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2025 Pool Notes," (ii) the second table below labeled "2026 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2026 Pool Notes," (iii) the third table below labeled "2027 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2027 Pool Notes," (iv) the fourth table below labeled "2029 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2029 Pool Notes," and (v) the fifth table below labeled "High Coupon Pool" are referred to collectively as the "High Coupon Pool Notes." The High Coupon Pool Notes, the 2025 Pool Notes, the 2026 Pool Notes, the 2027 Pool Notes and the 2029 Pool Notes are referred to collectively as the "Notes," and each series of Notes is referred to as a "series." We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes for cash as an "Offer," the offers to purchase the 2025 Pool Notes collectively as the "2025 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2026 Pool Notes collectively as the "2026 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2027 Pool Notes collectively as the "2027 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2029 Pool Notes collectively as the "2029 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the High Coupon Pool Notes collectively as the "High Coupon Pool Offers," and all the offers to purchase Notes are referred to collectively as the "Offers."

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results, Upsizing and Early Settlement of Tender Offers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) ("Bristol Myers Squibb"), with its wholly-owned subsidiary Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") (collectively, the "Offerors"), announced the early participation results, as of 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on March 1, 2022 (the "Early Tender Deadline"), of the previously announced 22 separate offers to purchase for cash notes issued by the Offerors listed in the tables below. The Offerors also announced that they are increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of Notes they will accept for purchase from the previously announced amount of up to an aggregate principal amount that would not result in a maximum aggregate purchase price of more than $4,000,000,000 to an amount more fully described herein, and that they are increasing certain of the Pool Maximums (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) in connection therewith (collectively, the "Amended Maximum Acceptance Amounts"). All other terms and conditions of the tender offers as previously announced in the Offer to Purchase, as amended and supplemented hereby, remain unchanged.

The outstanding debt securities listed in (i) the first table below labeled "2025 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2025 Pool Notes," (ii) the second table below labeled "2026 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2026 Pool Notes," (iii) the third table below labeled "2027 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2027 Pool Notes," (iv) the fourth table below labeled "2029 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2029 Pool Notes," and (v) the fifth table below labeled "High Coupon Pool" are referred to collectively as the "High Coupon Pool Notes." The High Coupon Pool Notes, the 2025 Pool Notes, the 2026 Pool Notes, the 2027 Pool Notes and the 2029 Pool Notes are referred to collectively as the "Notes," and each series of Notes is referred to as a "series." We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes for cash as an "Offer," the offers to purchase the 2025 Pool Notes collectively as the "2025 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2026 Pool Notes collectively as the "2026 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2027 Pool Notes collectively as the "2027 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2029 Pool Notes collectively as the "2029 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the High Coupon Pool Notes collectively as the "High Coupon Pool Offers," and all the offers to purchase Notes are referred to collectively as the "Offers."

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents ($0.54) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Phase 1 Clinical Development Milestone for IL-12 Investigational Immunotherapy Program with Bristol Myers Squibb

Dragonfly receives a milestone payment from Bristol Myers Squibb for progression of its Phase 1 DF6002-001 study with a PK profile and peripheral PD consistent with preclinical models

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead Receives Complete Response Letter From U.S. FDA for Investigational Lenacapavir Due to Vial Compatability Issues

CRL Cites Issues Related to Compatibility of Vials and Lenacapavir Solution –

– No New Clinical Studies Requested in the CRL –

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×