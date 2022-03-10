Life Science News Investing News
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will virtually present at the 32 nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday March 16, 2022. Rob Lenz M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president of Global Development and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Appoints Mr. Kory Zelickson, Co-Founder of Namaste Technologies and Vejii Holdings, to Its Advisory Board as It Prepares to Launch the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Kory Zelickson, co-founder of Namaste Technologies (now Lifeist Wellness Inc.) and Vejii Holdings (CSE: VEJI) (OTC: VEJIF), to its Advisory Board as it prepares to launch the Gummy Project and its purpose-driven "Keystone" species product marketing strategy for its initial gummy product line.

"The Gummy Project is thrilled to welcome Kory to our strong team of advisors," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO, The Gummy Project. "The response to our "Keystone "species model has been extremely encouraging and Kory will add tremendous value and experience to the Company as we streamline our roadmap to launch of The Gummy Project and our initial product line."

Boosh Closes $1,007,400 In First Tranche Private Placement

Boosh Closes $1,007,400 In First Tranche Private Placement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of $1,007,400 in its $2,000,000 non-brokered private placement.

The company issued 1,439,143 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit (the "Financing"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $1.00 per share until March 9, 2025.

AbbVie Announces Positive Phase 3 Atogepant ) Data for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial evaluating atogepant (QULIPTA™ in the United States ), an oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine in adults, met its primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days compared to placebo, for both the 60 mg once daily (QD) and 30 mg twice daily (BID) doses, across the 12-week treatment period. The study also demonstrated that treatment with atogepant 60 mg QD and 30 mg BID resulted in statistically significant improvements in all secondary endpoints after adjustment for multiple comparisons. 1

This Phase 3, global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of oral atogepant for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine, which is a debilitating neurological disease where patients experience headache occurring on 15 or more days per month for more than three months, which on at least eight days per month has features of migraine headache. 2,3 A total of 778 patients with at least a one-year history of chronic migraine were randomized into one of three treatment groups to receive 60 mg QD of atogepant, 30 mg BID of atogepant, or placebo. 2

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences on March 16

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences on Wednesday, March 16, 2022:

Rupert Vessey , MA, BM, BCh, FRCP, DPhil, Executive Vice President and President, Research and Early Development, will take part in a fireside chat at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, Targeted Protein Degradation Day. He will answer questions about the company at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Sirona Biochem Subsidiary, TFChem, Awarded Financing in Partnership with French Government

Sirona Biochem Subsidiary, TFChem, Awarded Financing in Partnership with French Government

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary TFChem, has been awarded financing to develop an advanced chemistry process that could improve the manufacturing of active ingredients.

The project will be financed in partnership with the French government and will include the University of Rouen in Normandy, the Engineering school INSA of Rouen and the CNRS (The French National Centre for Scientific Research - among the world's leading research institutions) to develop "flow chemistry", an advanced technology for multistep syntheses of compounds.

AbbVie Resolves HUMIRA® U.S. Litigation with Alvotech

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced that it has resolved all U.S. HUMIRA (adalimumab) litigation with Alvotech.

Under the terms of the resolution, AbbVie will grant Alvotech a non-exclusive license to its HUMIRA-related patents in the United States , which will begin on July 1, 2023.  AbbVie will make no payments of any form to Alvotech, and Alvotech will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its HUMIRA patents and acknowledges the validity and enforceability of the licensed patents. The resolution includes dismissal of the patent and trade secret litigation between AbbVie and Alvotech.

