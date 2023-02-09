Preclinical Data Shows ARG-007 Inhibits One Of The Main Causes Of Alzheimer’s Disease

Life Science NewsInvesting News

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 SVB SECURITIES GLOBAL BIOPHARMA CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 . Susan Sweeney senior vice president, Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-2023-svb-securities-global-biopharma-conference-301743390.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) (the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports planned expansion across Canada with Whole Foods Market.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a fast growing plant-based food products manufacturer, announces today that it will be expanding its presence in Canada through additional distribution at Whole Foods Markets. Komo's line of frozen meals and meal helpers will now be available in all 14 Whole Foods Market locations in Canada, with the newly expanded listings to be on shelves by May of 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Reports Full-Year Diluted EPS of $6.63 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 2.8 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $13.77 , an Increase of 16.4 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.39 Per Share related to 2022 Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense 1
  • Delivers Full-Year Net Revenues of $58.054 Billion , an Increase of 3.3 Percent on a Reported Basis and 5.1 Percent on an Operational Basis
  • Full-Year Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $28.924 Billion , an Increase of 14.4 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $21.237 billion ; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $5.165 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $2.522 Billion
  • Full-Year Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $6.577 Billion , a Decrease of 9.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.6 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $4.568 Billion ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $2.009 Billion
  • Full-Year Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $6.528 Billion , an Increase of 10.1 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 11.6 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $2.719 Billion ; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $2.038 Billion
  • Full-Year Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $5.333 Billion , an Increase of 1.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 5.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $2.615 Billion ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $1.428 Billion
  • Reports Fourth-Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.38 on a GAAP Basis, a decrease of 38.9 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.60 , an increase of 16.9 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.13 Per Share Related to Fourth-Quarter 2022 Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
  • Delivers Fourth-Quarter Net Revenues of $15.121 Billion , an Increase of 1.6 Percent on a Reported Basis and 3.8 Percent on an Operational Basis
  • Provides 2023 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range of $10.70 to $11.10 , which Excludes Any Unfavorable Impact Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense

ABBVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 .

"2022 was another highly productive year capping a decade of outstanding performance. Since our inception, we have built a diverse portfolio of growth products with significant leadership positions, developed a robust pipeline of innovative assets and created a culture of strong execution," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Looking forward, we have a solid foundation which will allow us to absorb the U.S. Humira loss of exclusivity, return to strong top-line growth in 2025 and drive top-tier financial performance over the long term."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kite's Tecartus® CAR T-Cell Therapy Demonstrates Overall Survival Benefit in Three-Year Follow-up of Pivotal ZUMA-3 Trial in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

-- In Three-Year Follow-up in Adults with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Tecartus Shows High Rates of Durable Response (CR+CRi 71%) and a Median Overall Survival of 26 Months --

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced the three-year follow-up results from the pivotal ZUMA-3 study of the CAR T-cell therapy Tecartus ® (brexucabtagene autoleucel). Results from the analysis showed a median overall survival (OS) of 26 months and demonstrated that responses remained durable in adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (R/R B-ALL) with a consistent safety profile observed since the two-year analysis. These findings were presented today during a poster session at the 5 th European CAR T-cell Meeting, taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BELLUS Health to Present on the Patient Experience and the Burden of Refractory Chronic Cough at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that two abstracts describing the patient medical journey and the negative impact of RCC on quality of life will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting, being held in San Antonio, Texas from February 24-27, 2023.

Poster Presentation Details:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Oncology Stocks: 8 Biggest NASDAQ Companies in 2023

Oncology Stocks: 8 Biggest NASDAQ Companies in 2023

The wide-ranging oncology market covers every area of cancer care, from diagnosis to treatment.

Coming in only after cardiovascular disease, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide; unsurprisingly, oncology is one of the biggest sectors in the life science space. With that in mind, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies alike are working to develop best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers, including lung, breast and prostate cancer.

At this point, their work is far from finished — Precedence Research projects that the global oncology market will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2 percent to reach US$581.25 billion in 2030.

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operational Results on February 28, 2023

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, before markets open. Aurinia's management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. Interested participants can dial 877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the audio webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Burke Graphite Deposit Continues to Deliver Exceptional Drilling Results

dynaCERT Live at the 6th International Investment Forum to be Held on February 15, 2023

Aclara Appoints New Director

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Outlines Its Accomplishments and 2023 Exploration Plans at the Williams Brook Gold Project

rare earth investing

Multiple New Heavy Rare Earth Targets Identified Following Exciting Air-Core Results

Lithium Investing

A.I.S. Resources’ Optionee C29 Metals Intercepts +30m Brine Aquifer At Pocitos 7 DDH1 Salta, Argentina

Resource Investing

Strong Gas Results From Core Well 270-06C

Copper Investing

Maiden JORC Mineral Resource Increases Zinc Metal By 44% At The West Desert Deposit

×