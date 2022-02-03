Life Science News Investing News
Amgen will host a virtual Business Review Meeting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022. Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, along with other members of Amgen's management team, will present a comprehensive review of the company's strategy, operations, pipeline, research capabilities and growth outlook. The Business Review Meeting will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be ...

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a virtual Business Review Meeting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022. Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, along with other members of Amgen's management team, will present a comprehensive review of the company's strategy, operations, pipeline, research capabilities and growth outlook. The Business Review Meeting will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected webcasts and presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under the Investors tab .

Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-host-virtual-business-review-meeting-301475127.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Amgen AMGN Biotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Keep reading... Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading... Show less
Save On Foods Increases First Order of Boosh from 120 to 170 Stores

Save On Foods Increases First Order of Boosh from 120 to 170 Stores

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Save On Foods has confirmed that their first order of Boosh will be for all 170 stores throughout Canada. Boosh previously reported the first order was for 120 stores.

The initial order from Save On Foods includes a minimum of one case per location with each case including four of our frozen bowls; Veggie Bolognese with Beyond Meat™, Mac & Cheese & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli and Mexican Fiesta. Shipment of the order is scheduled for early April.

Keep reading... Show less

AMGEN AND PLEXIUM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR, DRUG DISCOVERY COLLABORATION TO IDENTIFY NOVEL TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION THERAPIES

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Plexium, Inc. (Plexium) today announced an exclusive, worldwide, multi-year research collaboration and license agreement to identify novel targeted protein degradation therapeutics toward historically challenging drug targets.  The multi-year collaboration supports the discovery of novel molecular glue therapeutics leveraging insights from Amgen's expertise in developing multispecific molecules.

Keep reading... Show less

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 11th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company") today announced that the company will deliver a corporate presentation at the 11 th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (February 14-18, 2022). The presentation will take place virtually on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8 am ET . Interested parties can register to listen to the presentation via the public link here or access via the Investor section of the Aurinia corporate website - www.auriniapharma.com , under "News/Events."

ABOUT AURINIA

Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York City on February 14-17, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York City on February 14-17, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a presenter at the upcoming BIO CEO & Investor Conference, hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in New York City on Feb 14-17.

CEO Ilan Sobel will deliver a virtual presentation and will conduct investor meetings and industry networking by remote at the event, which this year will be "hybrid" and will include both live and virtual attendees. The conference has been held for over 20 years and connects both established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies with investor and banking opportunities as well as provides a platform for biotech companies and pharmaceutical companies to collaborate.

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ABBVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 .

"We delivered another year of outstanding performance in 2021 with double-digit revenue and EPS growth that were well above our initial expectations," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "We are entering 2022 with significant momentum and expect our diverse set of growth assets, robust pipeline and excellent execution to deliver continued strong performance this year and over the long term."

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces 2.8 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2022 Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.8% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2022. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×