AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2023 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. PT. Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2023)

Investors interested in the life science sector are well aware of the importance of biotechnology.

From finding cures for diseases to feeding future generations, many areas of day-to-day life are influenced by players in the biotechnology space, and expert projections show the industry's future looks bright.

But how can investors gain exposure to biotechnology? Here’s a brief overview of how to invest in the expanding biotechnology market, from stocks to watch to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held virtually via live audio webcast, on June 28, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company's Information Circular.

Resolutions proposed and approved at the AGM were:

FDA Approves BriaCell's Pivotal Registrational Study Design in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

FDA Approves BriaCell's Pivotal Registrational Study Design in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company driven to fight cancer and improve patients' lives, announces that it has received approval from FDA on its pivotal registrational study design for Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

FDA has approved the study design, the primary and secondary endpoints, and patient population in BriaCell's upcoming pivotal registration clinical study. The study will include advanced metastatic breast cancer patients who have exhausted all other treatment options.

FDA GRANTS FULL APPROVAL FOR BLINCYTO® TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL DISEASE-POSITIVE B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

Conversion From Accelerated to Full Approval

Reinforces BLINCYTO as Standard of Care for Patients With Minimal Residual Disease at Baseline After Remission

5 Small Biotech ETFs to Watch (Updated 2023)

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. Biotech ETFs allow market participants to gain leverage in multiple biotech companies via one investment vehicle.

The life science sector can certainly be risky, and ETFs are a good way to enter more safely than by investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small biotech ETFs for investors to consider. They were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of June 5, 2023. All other figures were also current as of that date.

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS 44TH ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday June 14, 2023. Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors, and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.Amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

