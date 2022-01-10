Amgen and BioLabs LA at the Lundquist Institute today announced that Karma Biotechnologies has been awarded the second Amgen Golden Ticket in Southern California . Karma Biotechnologies will receive one year of lab space at BioLabs LA at the Lundquist Institute as well as additional facility benefits and connections to Amgen's scientific and business leaders. The Amgen Golden Ticket winner was chosen by an ...

