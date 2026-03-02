Amex Exploration Signs Exploration Agreement with Apitipi Anicinapek Nation of Ontario

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX,OTC:AMXEF) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation ("AAN") in respect of the Company's Perron West Project and Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects located in the province of Ontario (collectively, the "Ontario Projects").
The Agreement establishes a framework for ongoing collaboration and cooperation between the AAN and Amex and provides the community with an opportunity to participate in the Ontario Projects through employment, training, and business opportunities. Under the terms of the Agreement, Amex will make contributions to a community fund in an amount that is proportional to its exploration expenditures within AAN's traditional territory in Ontario. The Agreement applies to the Company's exploration of the Ontario Projects, which span a district-scale 436.78 km2 covering a 60 km strike length of Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Hearst Cochrane Kapuskasing District of Northeastern Ontario. The Agreement reflects a shared commitment to responsible mineral exploration, open communication, and mutual respect.
Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration commented, "We are extremely pleased with the strong and constructive collaboration we've built with the AAN. Expanding our project portfolio last year through a series of strategic land acquisitions was a transformative step for the Company, securing highly prospective ground with exceptional potential for both gold and VMS mineralization.
The signing of this agreement represents a major milestone in unlocking the value of the Perron West property and advancing what we believe is a highly compelling exploration opportunity. With permitting from the Ontario Government progressing, we anticipate mobilizing in the near term and initiating an aggressive exploration program.
We are enthusiastic about the potential of Perron West and look forward to delivering meaningful results as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and build long-term value for our shareholders and the communities in which we operate."
The AAN is a proud and resilient First Nation that is a signatory of Treaty No. 9. Rooted in Anicinapek traditions, AAN is dedicated to protecting its lands, waters, and cultural heritage while fostering sustainable economic development. The AAN actively engages with industry partners to ensure that projects within its territory align with its values and provide meaningful opportunities for community members. The community's reserve land, Abitibi 70, which is a smaller component of the AAN's traditional territory, sits on the south shore of Lake Abitibi and is located approximately 45 km east of Matheson, Ontario.
Amex views this Agreement as an important step in building a respectful and productive working relationship with AAN and looks forward to ongoing engagement as exploration activities at its Ontario Projects advance. The AAN has provided confirmation of support to the Ontario Ministry of Mines endorsing the Company's maiden exploration program on the Ontario Projects, in advance of permit issuance.
About Amex Exploration Inc.
Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Perron Project in Quebec consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.75 km². The project hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.
When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project and Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects (including additional claims acquired through staking) in Ontario, the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 502.53 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.
The Perron Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 30 minutes from an airport, and approximately 6.5 km from the Town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several process plants owned by major gold producers.
Forward-looking statements
