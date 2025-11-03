Amex Aims to Build Gold Ounces at Perron with up to 100,000m of New Drilling Planned

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX,OTC:AMXEF) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or "the Company") is pleased to provide details on the remainder of its 2025 drilling activities in addition to announcing initial plans for an extensive, fully budgeted 2026 exploration program that will see up to 100,000m of drilling across the flagship Perron Project, located in northwestern Abitibi, Quebec and the Perron West Project in Ontario (see Figure 1 below). The 2026 program will see Amex conduct one of the most aggressive drill programs for a junior developer across Canada.
Aaron Stone, P.Geo, VP Exploration of Amex Exploration commented, "I have an enviable exploration budget for the coming year to build on the existing high value ounces at Perron as well as make new discoveries on our vastly expanded land package. We truly believe that we are still at the beginning in terms of the ounces to be discovered on the Normétal-Burntbush greenstone belt which has historically been very underexplored for gold. My geological team and I have identified several highly prospective new targets and have exciting new geological theories waiting to be tested. For the remainder of 2025 our focus will be on the immediate area of the Eastern Gold Zone (EGZ), which is host to the bulk of our current resource. All zones on the property remain open for expansion, providing an excellent opportunity to add ounces at Perron. Details of the 2026 drill program will be forthcoming once finalized."
Figure 1: Geological map of the Normétal-Burntbush greenstone belt, showing the Perron Project in Quebec and Perron West Project in Ontario. The projects are contiguous and when combined, consists of 218 claims covering 20,030 hectares across the two provinces.
Remainder of 2025 Program:
Drilling has recently recommenced at Perron with a 10,000m program to be completed before year end. The program is comprised of testing several targets within the EGZ (Eastern Gold Zone), which comprises the Champagne, Denise, Team, E2, JT and Alizée zones. All zones remain open for expansion, providing an opportunity to add ounces to the existing resource base. Goals of the program are as follows (see Figure 2 below):
- Test the northeastern extension of the Champagne Zone.
- Through an extensive review of existing drilling data, a potential extension of the gabbro unit hosting the Champagne Zone has been identified. Historical exploration targeting of the eastern extension of the zone focused on what was interpreted as a linear ENE (080°) structural trend. However, current interpretations suggest that the gabbro hosting the Champagne Zone may exhibit a flexure toward the northeast. As a result, previous drilling may have been oriented suboptimally relative to the true geometry of the mineralized body. A new drilling program has been designed to test this expansion potential.
- Team Zone extension.
- To date, no significant deeper drilling has been conducted in the area below current modelled Team Zone (open at depth). Two deep drill holes have been planned to intersect multiple deeper targets in the Team, E2 and Denise East Zones (see Figure 3). Drill hole P-EGZ-25-013 will in fact be the first time in Perron's history that a hole is collared into the Normétal Volcanic Complex to the north, transects the entire rhyolitic dome of the Beaupré Block and finish in the mafic volcanics of the Normétal South Block.
- Central Polymetallic Zone extensions.
- Drilling has also been planned to test the extensions of the Central Polymetallic Zone (CPZ) in multiple directions. As a reminder, the CPZ is gold-rich VMS system that was discovered in 2013 with hole PE2013-03, that returned 3.84 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, 0.10% Cu over 15.20 m. The CPZ has also been seen to host very high-grade gold (see press release dated November 6, 2024 for drill hole PE-24-801 returned 1.80 m of 134.36 g/t Au, including 0.50 m of 480.73 g/t Au)
- Alizée Zone expansion / condemnation drilling.
- The Alizée Zone, outlined in purple in Figure 2 below, is expected to host the proposed infrastructure for the Perron bulk sample, the permit for which has been recently submitted to the required Quebec government agencies (see press release dated September 18, 2025). The portal for the mine is to be located in the Alizée outcrop. The current PEA mine plan envisages the Alizée zone being mined in an underground scenario with mineralization starting at vertical depth of 230m. Condemnation drilling is planned for this area to ensure no gold mineralization extends to surface that could potentially be captured in an open pit scenario. If significant mineralization is found in this drilling, the necessary changes will be made to the current PEA mine plan.
Figure 2: Surface map displaying planned drilling for the remainder of 2025.
Figure 3: Cross section displaying planned drilling in the Team Zone area. Each drill hole will test multiple targets from different zones.
Further details of the 2026 drill program will be announced in the coming months. Drilling will consist of continued resource expansion at Perron and testing regional targets on the Company's vastly expanded land holdings (see press release dated March 25, 2025). Resource conversion drilling for the Phase 2 Feasibility Study, is envisaged to start in 2027.
Moving forward, the provincial border between Quebec and Ontario will be used to distinguish between the Perron and Perron West Projects. The Quebec claims acquired under the Perron West property acquisition (see press release dated April 10, 2025 for the closing of the transaction) will now be included with the Perron Project.
Qualified Persons and QAQC
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Aaron Stone, P. Geo. (OGQ 2170 and PGO 3708) for the Perron West Project in Ontario and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134) for the Perron Project in Quebec (collectively, the "Qualified Persons").
The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. The Qualified Persons have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Perron West Project, particularly in regards to historical drill results and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The Company has not independently verified and cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the third-party data contained in this news release and investors should use caution in placing reliance on such information; however, the Qualified Persons believe that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Perron West Project but may not be representative of expected results.
About Amex
Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Perron Project in Quebec consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.75 km². The project hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.
When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project in Ontario, which includes 35 claims (33 multi-cell and 2 single cell claims) for 134.55 km², the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 200.30 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.
The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 20 minutes from an airport, and approximately 8 km from the Town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several process plants owned by major gold producers.
For further information please contact:
Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
