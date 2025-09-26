American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU,OTC:GTRIF) (OTCMKTS:GTRIF) is pleased to advise that The State of Wyoming's Land Quality Division (LQD) has now approved AMU's resource development drilling program. The first phase of drilling is expected to commence during the coming quarter with further details the timing of the drilling and hydrogeolical testing to be provided in due course.


Highlights

- Lo Herma resource expansion and infill drilling campaign approval received

- Phase one drilling to focus on resource expansion and is expected to start Q4 2025

AMU CEO and Executive Director Bruce Lane commented:

"We are delighted that our upcoming resource expansion drilling program at Lo Herma is now approved to proceed. The first phase of the program will target expansion of the resource base with a focus on extensions of the known trends to the north of planned mine units one and two. The program is targeting an increase of the current 8.57Mlbs (32% indicated) eU3O8Mineral Resource Estimate by converting Exploration Target Range mineralisation for Lo Herma which currently stands at 5.6 to 7.1 million tonnes at a grade range of 500 ppm to 700 ppm eU3O8. This work is expected to feed into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study in 2026 positioning us to deliver value from America's nuclear energy revival."

The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to determine a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of mineral resources.

Lo Herma Resource Development Drilling

As previously advised on 18 September 2025, AMU's drilling permit is for up to 121 drill hole locations with up to 37,500 metres (approximately 123,000 feet) of drilling.

The drilling is designed to achieve multiple objectives critical to advancing the Lo Herma Project. The primary goals include an initial phase of step-out drilling to target resource expansion to the north of both proposed MU1 and MU2, (Figure 1) where there is potential to increase the Project's overall resource base. A second phase of infill drilling is planned to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated or Measured category within MU1 and MU2, thereby increasing resource confidence.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D19Q15DL



About American Uranium Limited:

Lo Herma is American Uranium Limited's (ASX:AMU,OTC:GTRIF) (OTCMKTS:GTRIF) flagship and most advanced ISR uranium development project, leading our project portfolio and strong presence in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Whilst Lo Herma is AMU's first priority, we also hold significant projects in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin/Green Mountain district and Utah's Henry Mountains with each offering potential for further growth across proven uranium districts. Located in Wyoming's premier uranium basin, the 13,500-acre Lo Herma project hosts a JORC compliant resource of 8.57 Mlb U3O8 with substantial growth potential. A recent positive Interim Scoping Study confirms low-cost development potential with drilling ready to expand and upgrade the resource. Surrounded by major ISR producers and backed by strategic investors, Lo Herma is well positioned to support America's future uranium supply independence.



Source:
American Uranium Limited



Contact:
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations Manager
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

American Uranium

American Uranium


Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021 (Second Application) (the Decision).

On 12 February 2025 BPH advised that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review a Decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

The Company has previously announced that the Originating Application was listed for a 2-day hearing commencing on 16 September 2025 and 17 September 2025.

On 16 September after hearing from the parties on technical points of law, the Honourable Justice Jackson decided that the hearing should be conducted by him in NSW and adjourned the proceeding.

On 16 September initial orders reflecting that decision were published and the Company advised that further orders concerning Justice Jackson's decision will be published once available.

These orders and reasons are now available at the following link.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/XD14L72C

Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a 100% owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd and lodged the Originating Application as Operator for and on behalf of the PEP11 Joint Venture Partners, Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) and Asset Energy Pty Ltd.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Over the past year, Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) has continued its work efforts in the Athabasca Basin including increasing its landholding at Geikie, in addition to diversifying its asset base with the early mover Nordic strategic acquisition providing high-grade uranium and polymetallic discovery potential in a tier-one jurisdiction. The Company has continued to assess new opportunities during the year, and subsequent to the financial year, has announced the conditional acquisition (subject to shareholder approval) of a district-scale rare earth element and uranium land package in Northwest Queensland.

Key highlights during the year include:

Finalised the acquisition and commenced exploration of a 100% owned uranium and green energy metals portfolio in Sweden and Finland.

Continued assessment of new opportunities in uranium and rare earth elements.

Completed significant reconnaissance sampling, mapping and revisit of historical data and drill core completed across Nordic projects:

- Rock chip assays returned up to 5.9% U3O8, 9.8% zinc, 9.15% lead, and 0.33% total rare earth oxides (TREO).

- Historical drill core relogging identified mineralised structures strongly correlated with surface results.

- 441 drill core samples from 36 historic holes submitted for multi-element assay to guide next-stage targeting

Applied for, and received grant for the Trollberget license in Sweden, doubling Basin's footprint in the ArvidsjaurArjeplog uranium district.

Received final results from the Phase 2 exploration drilling at the Preston Creek prospect, within the Geikie project which identified elevated uranium and pathfinders within a 1.5 km zone of alteration typical of basement-hosted mineralisation comparable to multiple world class uranium deposits.

Expanded Athabasca Basin uranium portfolio through staking of two additional claims adjacent to Preston Creek at Geikie.

Advanced targeting at Marshall with multiple high-priority EM anomalies identified, consistent with unconformity-style mineralisation.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8PD0P953



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse will provide a Company update following the recently acquired extensive uranium and rare earth portfolio in Queensland and outline upcoming exploration plans.

DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025
Time: 11:30AM AEST / 9:30AM AWST

Registration:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/66GZ5R65

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we highly encourage attendees to submit questions beforehand via chloe@janemorganmanagement.com.au

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3Z6Y66N7



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the Mount Isa region of northwest Queensland.

Key Highlights

- Binding agreement to acquire the largest prospective uranium and rare earth packages in Queensland, adjacent to Paladin Energy Limited's (ASX:PDN) Valhalla uranium deposit and Red Metal Limited's (ASX:RDM) Sybella rare earth discovery [1*]

- Early stage exploration supports three distinct, drill-ready exploration models, each amenable to low-cost shallow drilling:

o AEM geophysical survey previously reported identified extensive paleochannel network adjacent to the Sybella uranium "hot" granite.

o Significant hard rock granite rare earth element potential, analogous to Red Metal's Sybella discovery. Recent auger drill sampling returned numerous significant results including 5 m @ 1,951 ppm TREO with 578 ppm Nd+Pr oxide, incl. 3 m @ 705 ppm Nd+Pr oxide.

o District-scale sediment-hosted ionic clay rare earth potential with $150,000 Queensland Government funding in place to fastrack drilling. Soil sampling completed with numerous samped returning >600 ppm TREO with a maximum of 653 ppm TREO.

- Additional Valhalla-style uranium targets with multiple untested radiometric anomalies, in proximity to Valhalla, Skal and Odin deposits which host a combined 116 Mlbs U3O8 [2*]

- The Company has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $1.25 million at $0.025 per share, representing a 9% premium to 20 day VWAP.

- With the oversubscribed placement along with the Queensland grant, Basin Energy is fully funded to test these drill-ready high priority targets, enabling the Company to fast-track multiple uranium and rare earth drill programs.

- Detailed targeting and drill planning is underway with exploration planned to commence in Q4 2025 to test shallow, high priority targets via aircore and reverse circulation drilling.

Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse commented:

"This acquisition propels Basin into Australia's uranium and rare earth exploration landscape. These projects deliver exceptional geology, strategic scale and compelling upside across two of the most critical mineral sectors of the energy transition. With drill-ready targets and a low-cost structure, this portfolio is primed to deliver value for shareholders. Over the next 6 months, Basin Energy will be drilling the first holes on three district-scale opportunities for uranium and rare earth deposits in Northwest Queensland.

The Company is delighted with the strong interest in the capital raising. On behalf of the Board, I welcome our new shareholders, and thank existing shareholders for their continued support at an exciting time of development for the Company. We will be holding a webinar to walk through the projects on 28th August and encourage people to log in and learn more about this opportunity."

Overview

This acquisition provides Basin with a commanding position over one of Australia's emerging and underexplored provinces for uranium and rare earth elements ("REE"), leveraging the recent Sybella rare earth discovery by Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM) and the prospectivity of the adjacent Barkly Tableland.

Basin now holds 5,958 km2 of exploration tenure in the Mount Isa district of northwest Queensland. The projects provide compelling walk-up drill targets that can be rapidly and cost-effectively tested using air core and reverse circulation (RC) drilling. NeoDys have an existing Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative funding agreement for $150,000, available for Basin to support upcoming drilling programs.

The drill-ready, district scale targets include:

- Paleochannel roll front uranium (1*)

- Sediment and ionic clay hosted rare earth elements (2*)

- Hard rock, granite hosted rare earth elements (3*)

In addition to these three district-scale targets, the project area contains multiple shear-hosted Valhallastyle uranium targets defined for immediate assessment.

The primary model is based on mineralisation sourced from the various granites of the Sybella Batholith ("the Sybella"), a large north-south trending igneous body containing zones enriched in rare earth elements. This includes the Red Metal (ASX:RDM) Sybella Discovery with a recent JORC inferred resource estimate of 4.795 Bt at 302 ppm NdPr, 28 ppm DyTb (200 ppm NdPr cut-off) or 209 Mt at 377 ppm NdPr, 34 ppm DyTb (360 ppm NdPr cut-off) [1*]. The Sybella granites are also uranium rich, potentially being the source of Paladin Energy's (ASX:PDN) Valhalla deposits[2*] .

Terms of the Share Placement

The Company has received firm commitments to raise $1.25 million, by way of a two-tranche share placement ("Placement") of 50 million shares at an issue price of $0.025 per share. The Placement price represents the Company's last market close price, and a 9.1% premium to the 20-day VWAP.

Tranche two will be subject to a general meeting, to be called shortly and expected in early October.

The offer was significantly oversubscribed, with proceeds to be allocated as follows:

- Air core drilling on the Barkly Tablelands uranium and REE targets

- RC drilling at the Newmans Bore granite-hosted REE target

- Mapping and sampling of the West Valhalla Radiometric targets

- General working capital.

The Placement was managed internally and was not subject to broker fees.

To view the full announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3833C16P



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2025 ('Quarter', or the 'Reporting Period') and an accompanying Appendix 5B.

Key Highlights

- Identified and characterised key structures within historical drill core from North Sweden that appear to be associated with mineralisation seen in surface rock chips:

o Highlights of this mineralisation include rock chip samples over 5.9% uranium oxide, up to 9.8% zinc and greater than 0.3% total rare earth oxides

- 441 drill core samples from 36 historical holes across Basin's North Sweden projects are currently at lab for multi-element assays to support next-stage target definition.

- Key mineralised structures identified through structural relogging across Basin's Scandinavian projects.

- Initiated potential partner discussions with multiple parties to release shareholder value for non-core deeper unconformity uranium targets

- Remain committed to exploring high-conviction shallow uranium and green energy metal projects

Basin's Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:

"Over the past quarter, our team has been diligently progressing critical groundwork across our North Sweden projects. Structural relogging of historical drill core has now been completed across Virka, Bjorkberget and Ravaberget - with multiple key structures now clearly associated with known mineralised trends. These insights form the backbone of our next stage of exploration targeting.

The confirmation of a polymetallic system that includes uranium grades exceeding 5.9% U3O8 in North Sweden leaves a tantalising opportunity for modern exploration in a re-emerging district.

With Q1's 249D review firmly behind us, we're focused squarely on converting our high-conviction targets into tangible results that create shareholder value, whilst pursuing opportunities to release shareholder value for our non-core deeper targets. As global uranium demand accelerates and Europe prioritises secure, local supply chains, Basin's shallow, low-cost targets in Sweden are emerging as a strategically vital opportunity in a reawakening uranium district."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/18IBH39M



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

