American Salars AGM Results

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - NOVEMBER 12th 2026 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) is pleased to announce that at the Company's AGM, held on November 9, 2026, a total of 2,125,531 common shares, or 36.15% of the 5,879,723 issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date of the Meeting, were voted at the Meeting by proxy.
The following matters were approved by the affirmative vote of the requisite majority of the votes represented at the Meeting:
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setting the number of directors of the Company at three;
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appointing Nick Horsley, Rod Campbell and Chris Cooper as directors; and
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appointing Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2006 and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.
Also disinterested Shareholders approving one or more private placements of up to an aggregate 10 million units (each unit comprising one common share and up to one warrant). Each Unit will consist of one Common Share and up to one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share. The Board may determine that a particular tranche will include no Warrants, or a fractional Warrant not exceeding one whole Warrant per Unit. The price per Unit, and the exercise price, expiry date and other terms of any Warrants (including any acceleration), will be determined by the Board, subject to the policies of the CSE
ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS
American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"R. Nick Horsley"
R. Nick Horsley, CEO
For further information, please contact:
American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604 343 4336
E-Mail: info@americansalars.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements concerning potential private placements of up to an aggregate of 10 million units, whether any such financing will proceed, the timing and completion of any tranches, and the pricing, structure and terms of any units and warrants that may be issued. Forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "will," and similar expressions. This forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that market conditions will support any proposed financing, sufficient investor interest will be available on terms acceptable to the Company, the Board will approve the final terms of any financing, and any required regulatory approvals will be obtained and applicable Canadian Securities Exchange requirements satisfied. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include adverse changes in capital markets and economic conditions; volatility in the Company's share price and battery metals markets; insufficient investor demand; the inability to secure financing on acceptable terms or at all; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, required regulatory approvals; and changes to the timing, structure or terms of any proposed financing. Shareholder approval does not assure that any private placement will proceed or be completed, in whole or in part. Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions underlying its forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date of this news release, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is made as of its date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
with applicable securities laws.
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