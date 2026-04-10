American Resources Corporation to Participate in a Live Virtual Investor CEO Connect - Shareholder & Business Update Webcast

American Resources Corporation to Participate in a Live Virtual Investor CEO Connect - Shareholder & Business Update Webcast

  • Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer, to Provide a Comprehensive Shareholder Update and Discuss Key Company Initiatives

  • Live Video Webcast Thursday, April 16, at 10 a.m. ET

  • Join the Webcast Here

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, today announced that Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of American Resources, will participate in a Virtual Investor CEO Connect Shareholder & Business Update webcast on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET.

As part of the event, Mr. Jensen will provide a comprehensive shareholder update, including discussion of recent corporate developments and strategic growth initiatives. The conversation will highlight how American Resources continues to position itself as a key contributor to a secure, sustainable, and domestically focused critical mineral and infrastructure supply chain. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

The live video webcast can be accessed here and will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations.

These operations span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing, enabling American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model focused on scalable growth. Its streamlined approach enables the Company to expand its asset portfolio and meet increasing global demand across infrastructure, defense, technology, and electrification markets - while maximizing margins and maintaining cost discipline. For more information, visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Media Inquiries:
Marjorie Weisskohl
703-587-1532
mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:
Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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