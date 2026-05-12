American Resources Corporation Issues Press Release in Connection with Form 8-K Filing Regarding Nasdaq Notice

American Resources Corporation Issues Press Release in Connection with Form 8-K Filing Regarding Nasdaq Notice

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, is issuing this press release in connection with its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2026, which disclosed receipt of a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

This press release is issued in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(b)(1) and reflects information previously disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K.

As previously disclosed, on April 24, 2026, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the Company's delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 10-K").

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

In accordance with Nasdaq's Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the original due date of the Form 10-K for the Company to regain compliance.

The Company is actively working with its independent registered public accounting firm to complete the Form 10-K. The delay is primarily related to the Company's ongoing efforts to reflect the deconsolidation of certain operations and a streamlined business structure within its financial statements. The Company intends to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable within the applicable compliance period.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations.

These operations span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing, enabling American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model focused on scalable growth. Its streamlined approach enables the Company to expand its asset portfolio and meet increasing global demand across infrastructure, defense, technology, and electrification markets - while maximizing margins and maintaining cost discipline. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl
703-587-1532
mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



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