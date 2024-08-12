Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

American Rare Earths Limited

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

American Rare Earths Limited, (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that following an extensive strategic review focusing on the development of the Halleck Creek resource, the Board has undertaken operational and structural changes to best position the Halleck Creek Project as a strategic resource to US markets. These changes will make Halleck Creek more accessible to major US investors to help facilitate its development while enhancing value to our existing shareholders.

Highlights

  • A new focus on the development of the Halleck Creek Project to enhance shareholder value.
  • 100% owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare USA Inc., dedicated to developing the Halleck Creek Project.
  • Subsidiary allows for US based investment and partnerships.
  • A Wyoming project with Wyoming leadership to continue with growth trajectory.
As part of these changes, the Project will be developed under 100% ARR owned, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. (“WRI”) with its own dedicated capital structure and funding sources, positioning it as an attractive prospect for US based investment and partnerships.

WRI will focus on development of the Cowboy State Mine on a portion of the Halleck Creek Wyoming State Tenements. With the recent energy fund grant from the State of Wyoming and pathway to permitting, WRI is positioned to accelerate development of one of the largest rare earth deposits in North America. The Project has significant upside potential with less than 75% of mineralised zones yet to be drilled and deposit remaining open at depth. As released to the market on 18 March 2024, the Scoping Study identified the fundamental commercial viability of this approach, with an NPV of US$673.9m, an IRR of 22.5% and payback period of 2.9 years, with total initial capex of US$456.1m1.

ARR Chairman, Richard Hudson commented: “This new focus represents a pivotal moment for ARR. By creating a dedicated subsidiary for the Halleck Creek Project, we are positioning the Company to unlock significant value and accelerate the development of a critical resource for the US. These changes will not only streamline our operations but enable us to better increase shareholder value long term.”

Enhanced Operational Focus for Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc.

To advance the development of the Halleck Creek Project, WRI will be led by the following highly experienced leadership team:

Sten Gustafson, Vice Chair of the American Rare Earths Board, has been appointed Chairman of WRI. Sten is currently the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PHYT), a SPAC focused on companies that provide products, services, equipment and technologies that support a variety of energy transition solutions. Sten is a highly experienced energy service industry executive, investment banker and corporate securities attorney. With over 25 years of experience in the global energy sector, Sten has advised on more than 100 corporate transactions worldwide for over US$100b of transaction value.

Joe Evers, ARR’s current General Counsel will be appointed President for WRI. He was instrumental in securing a US$7.1 million grant from the State of Wyoming with support from partners Wyoming Energy Authority and the University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council. Joe has served in various leadership roles throughout the energy and mining industry, held positions of increasing responsibility in a publicly traded oil and gas company, served as corporate counsel at an international mining company and worked with clients engaged in natural resource development in the Rocky Mountain region. Joe is a graduate of the University of Wyoming and a Sheridan, Wyoming native.

John Mansanti will be appointed as a Senior Advisor to WRI supporting the development of the Cowboy State mine. John will be instrumental to advance the project and will be resigning from the ARR Board to support WRI. John has more than 45 years’ experience leading successful teams in project development, engineering, project financing, capital execution, and operations in North America. John led several teams in the successful procurement of project permits and project execution.

ARR will continue its exploration activities in both Australia and America particularly focusing on critical minerals.

Donald Swartz has decided to explore new opportunities, while continuing to provide advisory services during the transition to new leadership over the next 90 days. Chris Gibbs will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. With over 25 years in the resource industry, Chris brings a wealth of experience in executive, operational, and strategic leadership roles across various major global stock exchanges. Currently on the ARR Board as a Non- Executive Director, he was previously the CEO and Managing Director for the Company. Chris is also on the Board of Directors for the Critical Minerals Institute.

ARR Chairman, Richard Hudson, commented“The Halleck Creek Project is key to the State of Wyoming, and we are committed to delivering value for our shareholders through dedicated development and strategic partnerships. The changes we have determined will allow the full value of Halleck Creek to be realised as a strategic project for North America, while ensuring ARR continues its highly successful exploration activities in pursuit of our vision to be a leading player in the critical minerals sector.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from American Rare Earths Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

The CMI Summit III Welcomes Pat Ryan of Ucore Rare Metals as Keynote Speaker: "Breaking China's Rare Earth Supply Chain Control with Western Innovation"

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is pleased to announce that Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO, Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF), will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming CMI Summit III. This two-day event, themed "The Politics of the Critical Minerals Market," will take place on August 21-22, 2024, at the National Club in Toronto.

Pat Ryan will speak from 9:15 to 9:35 AM on Day 1, addressing the critical importance of western innovation in establishing a resilient rare earth elements (REE) supply chain independent of Chinese control.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Equinox Resources Limited

Further High Grade Results & Drilling Commenced at Mata da Corda

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce RC drilling has commenced and additional high grade surface sample results have been received for its “Mata da Corda” Rare Earth Project, located in province of Patos de Minas, in Minas Gerais State, Brazil.

"Lynas Rare Earths" on phone screen.

Lynas Boosts Mount Weld's Rare Earths Resource and Reserves

Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) released an updated mineral resource and ore reserves estimate for its Western Australia-based Mount Weld rare earths deposit on Monday (August 5).

The update shows a significant increase in tonnage and contained total rare earth oxides (TREO) compared to the company's previous mineral resource and ore reserves estimate, which was released in 2018.

The improvement is the result of 84,000 metres of drilling completed since the earlier estimate was published. The new estimate shows an increase of 92 percent in the mineral resource and a 63 percent rise in ore reserves.

Niobium periodic symbol.

St. George Acquires Brazil-based Araxa Niobium-Rare Earths Project

St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ) revealed plans to acquire the Araxa niobium-rare earths project in Brazil by entering into a binding conditional agreement to purchase a subsidiary of Itafos (TSXV:IFOS,OTC Pink:MBCF).

Under the agreement, which was announced on Tuesday (August 6), St. George will pay Itafos US$10 million in cash once the transaction closes and will issue Itafos ordinary shares representing a 10 percent stake.

This will be followed by deferred cash payments to Itafos of US$6 million nine months after closing, and US$5 million 18 months after closing. St. George will also issue various options to Itafos as part of the deal.

ABX Group Limited

Thick Dy & Tb REE results in NW Block of Deep Leads

37-hole drilling campaign has expanded resource outline northwest of the Deep Leads high-grade rare earth element resource zone. Thicker mineralisation encountered and grades continue to be enriched in Dy+Tb

ABx Group (ASX: ABX) (“ABx” or “the Company”) has received 316 assays from 37 holes that were the first drilled into the untested NW Block of its Deep Leads rare earth elements (REE) project, located 45 km west of Launceston, Tasmania. Several intercepts were considerably thicker than usual and extend ABx’s REE mineralisation across the plateau.

Keep reading...Show less
St George to Acquire Advanced High-Grade Araxa Niobium Project in World’s Leading Niobium Producing Address

Acquisition propels St George onto global niobium stage

St George Mining Limited (ASX: SGQ) (“St George” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding conditional agreement to acquire all the issued capital of Itafos Araxá Mineracao E Fertilizantes S.A (“Itafos Araxá”) which owns 100% of the advanced niobium-REE Araxá Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil (“Araxá” or “the Project”). The closing of the transaction is subject to the completion (or waiver) of certain conditions by November 3, 2024.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Woomera Secures Advanced Copper / Gold Project in World-Class Mongolian Copper Belt

Mining Lease Lodged for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA.

Restart of Mount Boppy Gold Mine - Execution Update

Company Update

