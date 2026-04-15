Amazon.com to Webcast First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

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Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.
The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415758081/en/
Amazon.com Public Relations
amazon-pr@amazon.com
Amazon.com/ir