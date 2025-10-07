Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Present in the LD Micro Main Event XIX

Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Present in the LD Micro Main Event XIX

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, announced that management plans to participate at the LD Micro Main Event XIX on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in San Diego.

Management will conduct one-on-one meetings, and management will present at 1:00 pm PT. Presentation materials and webcast for the presentation can be accessed at www.altoingredients.com .

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com .

Company IR and Media Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777
altoinvestor@allianceadvisors.com


