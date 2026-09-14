Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a producer and distributor of renewable fuel, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, today announced that management will take part in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media and Company IR Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com 

IR Agency Contact:
Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com


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