Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a producer and distributor of renewable fuel, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, today announced that management will take part in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.
Media and Company IR Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com
IR Agency Contact:
Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com