Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 2026 Gross Profit of $9.2 Million Increased $11.0 Million
Q1 2026 Net Income of $4.0 Million, or $0.05 per Share, Improved $16.0 Million
Q1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 Million Improved $9.1 Million Compared to Q1 2025

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"In a seasonally weak period for Alto and the industry, we delivered profitability on an adjusted EBITDA and net income basis through the contributions of strong export sales, higher crush margins and incremental earnings from Section 45Z tax credits. Even without the contribution of the tax credits we were profitable," said President and Chief Executive Officer Bryon McGregor. "Our strategic realignment, combined with our efforts to improve our operational model and the stability of our business have enhanced our earnings power."

Added Mr. McGregor, "Looking ahead, our priorities are straightforward: improve utilization and reliability; execute our 2026 optimization and capital projects on time and on budget; and leverage the flexibility we have with multiple revenue streams to respond to market shifts and perform profitably through commodity cycles. In addition, we are focused on expanding the value we capture from 45Z tax credits and on optimally monetizing the value of our biogenic CO2 production across our facilities to lower our carbon footprint. Through our focus on these priorities, we remain committed to enhancing the value of our assets."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Compared to 2025

  • Net sales were $224.7 million, compared to $226.5 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $215.5 million, compared to $228.3 million.
  • Gross profit was $9.2 million, compared to a gross loss of $1.8 million. Gross profit was positively impacted by an $8.1 million net unrealized gain on derivatives.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.7 million, compared to $7.2 million.
  • Interest expense was $2.2 million, compared to $2.7 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $4.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $12.0 million, or $0.16 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million, compared to negative $4.4 million, an increase of $9.1 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2026 were $20.3 million, compared to $23.4 million at December 31, 2025. The company's borrowing availability at March 31, 2026 was $94.3 million, including $29.3 million under the company's operating line of credit and $65 million under its term loan facility.

First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

To receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly up to 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. Alternatively, the webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients' website at www.altoingredients.com and will be available for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense, excess insurance proceeds and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients' estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients' current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients' expectations around profitability and executing on opportunities to grow earnings, including through improved utilization and reliability, optimization and capital projects, monetizing additional Section 45Z tax credits and monetizing the value of its biogenic CO2 to lower its carbon footprint; and Alto Ingredients' other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients' plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients' current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients' business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company's products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints, including from tariffs; Alto Ingredients' ability to timely and within budget execute on its optimization and capital projects; Alto Ingredients' ability to expand and monetize the value of its CO2 production to lower its carbon footprint; regulatory developments and Alto Ingredients' ability to successfully pursue and secure opportunities, and realize the expected results, under existing and new legislation, including the Section 45Z regulations, and to successfully apply for and receive anticipated credit amounts. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients' products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients' facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Alto Ingredients' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2026.

Company IR and Media Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2026     2025  
Net sales $ 224,680   $ 226,540  
Cost of goods sold   215,461     228,347  
Gross profit (loss)   9,219     (1,807 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses   6,699     7,190  
Income (loss) from operations   2,520     (8,997 )
Interest expense, net   (2,198 )   (2,729 )
Transferable tax credits, net   3,900      
Other income, net   49     47  
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   4,271     (11,679 )
Provision for income taxes        
Net income (loss) $ 4,271   $ (11,679 )
Preferred stock dividends $ (312 ) $ (312 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 3,959   $ (11,991 )
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.05   $ (0.16 )
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.05   $ (0.16 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic   74,789     73,836  
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted   76,639     73,836  



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value) 
             

ASSETS 		  March 31,
2026		     December 31,
2025		  
Current Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,309   $ 23,415  
Restricted cash   1,334     2,258  
Accounts receivable, net   59,700     55,069  
Inventories   52,831     61,676  
Derivative instruments   7,831     525  
Transferable tax credits, net   11,530     7,500  
Other current assets   5,017     5,474  
Total current assets   158,552     155,917  
Property and equipment, net   193,199     198,501  
Other Assets:          
Right of use operating lease assets, net   17,215     16,931  
Intangible assets, net   7,419     7,574  
Other assets   9,908     9,863  
Total other assets   34,542     34,368  
Total Assets $ 386,293   $ 388,786  



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
             

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 		  March 31,
2026		     December 31,
2025		  
Current Liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 19,303   $ 14,509  
Accrued liabilities   12,332     16,691  
Current portion – long-term debt       16,600  
Current portion – operating leases   4,975     4,958  
Derivative instruments   301     1,067  
Other current liabilities   4,741     5,246  
Total current liabilities   41,652     59,071  
             
Long-term debt   73,056     63,027  
Operating leases, net of current portion   13,240     13,012  
Other liabilities   8,467     8,435  
Total Liabilities   136,415     143,545  
             
Stockholders' Equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
   Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of
   March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
   Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of
   March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025		   1     1  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares
   authorized; 77,946 and 77,307 shares issued and
   outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31,
   2025, respectively		   78     77  
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553
   shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as
   of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025		        
Additional paid-in capital   1,052,472     1,051,795  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   5,461     5,461  
Accumulated deficit   (808,134 )   (812,093 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   249,878     245,241  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 386,293   $ 388,786  


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands) (unaudited)   2026     2025  
Net income (loss) $ 4,271   $ (11,679 )
Adjustments:    
Interest expense   2,198     2,729  
Interest income   (77 )   (84 )
Unrealized derivatives gains   (8,073 )   (1,634 )
Depreciation and amortization expense   6,366     6,266  
Total adjustments   414     7,277  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,685   $ (4,402 )


Segment Financials

(in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2026     2025  
Net sales            
             
Pekin Campus production:            
Alcohol sales $ 107,952   $ 107,234  
Essential ingredient sales   43,993     44,618  
Intersegment sales   262     297  
Total Pekin Campus sales   152,207     152,149  
             
Marketing and distribution:            
Alcohol sales $ 47,326   $ 49,058  
Intersegment sales   2,450     2,506  
Total marketing and distribution sales   49,776     51,564  
             
Western production:            
Alcohol sales $ 16,680   $ 16,194  
Essential ingredient sales   7,280     7,808  
Intersegment sales   399     264  
Total Western production sales   24,359     24,266  
             
Corporate and other   1,449     1,628  
Intersegment eliminations   (3,111 )   (3,067 )
Net sales as reported $ 224,680   $ 226,540  
             
Cost of goods sold:        
Pekin Campus production $ 144,021   $ 155,222  
Marketing and distribution   46,037     47,650  
Western production   25,502     25,524  
Corporate and other   1,036     1,681  
Intersegment eliminations   (1,135 )   (1,730 )
Cost of goods sold as reported $ 215,461   $ 228,347  
             
Gross profit (loss):            
Pekin Campus production $ 8,186   $ (3,073 )
Marketing and distribution   3,739     3,914  
Western production   (1,143 )   (1,258 )
Corporate and other   413     (53 )
Intersegment eliminations   (1,976 )   (1,337 )
Gross profit (loss) as reported $ 9,219   $ (1,807 )


Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)

(in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2026     2025  
Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)        
Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold   31.2     32.6  
Western production renewable fuel gallons sold   8.2     8.3  
Third party renewable fuel gallons sold   23.5     24.4  
Total renewable fuel gallons sold   62.9     65.3  
Specialty alcohol gallons sold   23.0     24.3  
Total gallons sold   85.9     89.6  
         
Sales Price per Gallon        
Pekin Campus $ 2.00   $ 1.90  
Western production $ 2.03   $ 1.95  
Marketing and distribution $ 2.01   $ 2.01  
Average sales price per gallon $ 2.00   $ 1.93  
         
Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)        
Pekin Campus   51.2     54.3  
Western production   7.9     8.3  
Total   59.1     62.6  
         
Corn Cost per Bushel        
Pekin Campus $ 4.45   $ 4.65  
Western production $ 5.54   $ 5.95  
Total $ 4.58   $ 4.81  
         


Average Market Metrics    
PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon $ 1.73   $ 1.71  
CME Corn cost per bushel $ 4.38   $ 4.72  
Board corn crush per gallons (1) $ 0.17   $ 0.02  
     
Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)    
Pekin Campus:    
Distillers grains   80.4     90.7  
CO2   43.3     45.3  
Corn wet feed   29.9     34.5  
Corn dry feed   21.0     23.8  
Corn oil and germ   18.1     19.6  
Corn meal   9.5     9.4  
Syrup and other   9.2     8.2  
Yeast   6.1     6.4  
Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold   217.5     237.9  
     
Western production:    
Distillers grains   60.1     58.1  
CO2   12.8     12.6  
Corn oil   0.8     1.4  
Syrup and other   0.8     0.8  
Total Western production essential ingredients sold   74.5     72.9  
     
Total Essential Ingredients Sold   292.0     310.8  
     
     
Essential ingredients return % (2)    
Pekin Campus return   54.0 %   48.0 %
Western production return   49.9 %   49.0 %
Consolidated total return   53.4 %   48.2 %
     

________________
            (1)   Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.
            (2)   Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.


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