Alto Ingredients, Inc. Announces Director Departure

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, today announced the resignation of Jeremy T. Bezdek from its Board of Directors. Mr. Bezdek recently accepted the role of president and chief executive officer at The Lifetime Group, a U.S. manufacturer of corn-based products.

Gilbert Nathan, Chair of the Board of Alto Ingredients, commented, "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jeremy for the contributions he made since joining the board. We have enjoyed working with him and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Bezdek noted, "It has been a pleasure serving on the Alto board. I am excited about the direction of the company and wish the board and management all the best in advancing the promising strategic initiatives Alto has put into place."

Mr. Bezdek's resignation was effective November 24, 2025. Alto intends to initiate a search for a new independent director with relevant expertise and a track record of value creation.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com .

Company IR and Media Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Harriet Fried, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com


