Altiplano Reports Q1 2023 Operational Results with Improved Revenue at Farellon and Applies for Management Cease Trade Order

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q1 2023 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q1, 2023, the Company extracted a total 7,675 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents a decrease of 32% from the 11,340 tonnes of material mined in Q4. Mined tonnes were lower in Q1 2023 as the Company transitioned from scoop trams to haulage trucks to transport material to surface. This new transportation system will begin to show improvements over the coming months. Tonnes processed in Q1 represented 7,584 tonnes, up 11.5% from the previous quarter of 6,804 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 1.90%, down 7.3% from the previous 2022 Q4 result of 2.05%. Waste removal decreased by 125% to 628 tonnes in 2023 Q1. Sales of 307,104 pounds of copper in 2023 Q1 generated approximately US$822,765 in revenue (after processing costs), an improvement of 19% over the 2022 Q4 $691,000 sales figure.

At the end of March 2023, the Company had 325 tonnes in stockpiles at the Farellon site and a total of 2,850 tonnes of stockpiles at the El Peñón mill site. An additional 1,400 tonnes of lower grade material are stockpiled at the Farellon site and ready for processing at the El Peñón facility. The Company currently has 1,665 tonnes of material in process with ENAMI. This material will be processed for sale and the revenue will be realized in the coming months.

President and CEO Alastair McIntyre comments: "We are pleased with the improved revenues during 2023 Q1 from our mining operations at Farellon. Good copper grades at 1.9% and firm copper prices have contributed to a good quarter. With new improved underground haulage operations, we expect to increase our output and begin increased extraction to support higher processing capacity as our mill comes on line."

Figure 1. Quarterly Review of US$ Revenue and Copper Pounds Sold

PeriodMinedUSD Revenue*Cu Pounds SoldCopper Grade
Q1 20229,843$908,419295,1992.06%
Q2 202210,742$967,685310,0621.96%
Q3 202213,440$692,731297,4031.87%
Q4 202211,340$691,103295,3972.05%
Q1 20237,675$822,764307,1041.90%

 

* After processing costs

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/162961_66277da51431fb7a_001.jpg

Figure 2. Mined, Processed, Waste Removed and Cu Grade by Quarter 2021-2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/162961_66277da51431fb7a_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/162961_66277da51431fb7a_002.jpg

Figure 3. Processed Material, Income vs. Mining Costs by Quarter 2021-2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/162961_66277da51431fb7a_002full.jpg

Mining activity in the first quarter was focused on the extraction of copper and gold material from the 344 m and 352 m north levels where grades in the NE section produced copper grades above 1.9%. In this area of extraction, the IOCG vein maintained an average width of 4.5 meters, ideal for minimizing dilution. Bench mining continued between the 360 ​​m and 352 m levels in the NE section of the mine. Bench mining was also conducted at the 344 m south level using the Jumbo machinery to improve efficiencies. Mining was reactivated at level 352 m South level in anticipation of shipping this material to the El Peñón processing facility. Development work on the Hugo Decline has begun to reach the intersection of the new 336m level.

Altiplano has generated over US$12.1 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 5.2 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.80% Cu (2018 Q1-2023 Q1). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the commissioning of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

Management Cease Trade Order

The Company also announces that it anticipates a delay in the filing of the financial statements required pursuant to Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (the "Instrument"). The potential for delay is due to the Company's and its auditors' joint assessment of the time required for the remaining audit procedures and the auditors' review process. Both the Company and its auditors continue to work diligently towards the completion and filing of the financial statements.

The Instrument requires that the Company's audited financial statements and MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 be filed by April 30, 2023. The Company and its auditor are in the process of completing the associated audit work to complete these audited financial statements. The Company expects that the audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Required Filings") will be completed and filed on or before May 15, 2023.

In connection with the anticipated delays in making the Required Filings within the time periods mandated by the Instrument, the Company has made an application under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") to the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, requesting that a management cease trade order ("MCTO") be issued. If granted, the MCTO will restrict all trading by the Company's CEO and CFO in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect. The issuance of the MCTO will not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade their securities. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Required Filings are filed or until it is revoked or varied.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines described in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release for so long as it remains in default of the requirement to make the Required Filings. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding and the Company has no material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434-3799

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162961

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Announces Proposed Private Placement

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit to raise up to C$1,000,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) additional common share for two years from the closing date of the Offering at a price of C$0.12 per share. The Company may pay finder's fees raised in connection with the financing to arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and as permitted by law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Reports Q4 Operational Results with 2.05% Copper Grade at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q4 2022 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q4, 2022, the Company extracted a total 11,340 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents a decrease of 15% from the record Q3 results of 13,440 tonnes. Tonnes processed in Q4 represented 6,804 tonnes, down 10% from the previous quarter of 7,570 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 2.05%, up 10% from the previous Q3 result of 1.87%. Waste removal increased by 18.5% to 1,422 tonnes in Q4 as the decline advanced to the lower 344 levels. Sales of 295,397 pounds of copper generated approximately US$691,000 in revenue (after processing costs). Q4 copper sales and revenue were in line with the previous quarter supported by higher copper grades.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

2023 New Year Greetings and Update from Alastair McIntyre CEO - Altiplano Metals Inc

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's activity in 2022 and forward-looking activities for 2023 from the Company CEO Alastair McIntyre.

Happy New Year to our shareholders, stake holders, service providers and followers of Altiplano Metals Inc. I wish you the best for 2023 and thank you for your continued support. 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year of new milestones and company growth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Reports November 2022 Results at Farellon with Copper Grade at 2.10%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the November 2022 operating results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During the month of November, approximately 4,110 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was produced at Farellon with approximately 2,950 tonnes shipped and processed. The November production represents an increase of 2.5% over the October output of 4,010 tonnes. Processing in November increased by 23.5% over the October figure of 2,390 tonnes processed. The copper grade at Farellon observed in November at 2.10%, represents an improvement from the 1.87% observed in October and represents the second highest monthly grade in 2022 and 3rd highest overall. Increased production and good copper grades generated the second highest amount of copper sales from Farellon on record in November at 131,153 pounds.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of the 344 m mining level as part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline at the Farellon copper gold mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Cross cuts on the 344 m mining level have intersected the Farellon Iron Oxide Copper Gold vein structure with production headings now established on the northeast and southwest directions. Mining in this area has begun along with benching operations continuing between the roofs and floors of the 352 m and 360 m levels. Further development of the Hugo Decline to the 336 m level is expected to begin in the next four weeks with a time frame of approximately eight weeks to reach the new targeted intersection. In addition, the Company is planning an underground drill program in the new year to intersect drill targets below the current workings. This program will be designed to increase the geological confidence by extending the drilling intercepts in the Farellon vein system at depth and along strike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Arch Biopartners Announces Positive Results of Dose Escalation Human Trial for LSALT Peptide

Today, ARCH Biopartners Inc., ("ARCH" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company focused on the development of novel therapeutics targeting organ inflammation, announced that it has safely increased the maximum daily dose of LSALT peptide to 20 mg per day in healthy, normal volunteers in a recently completed human trial in Australia.

LSALT peptide is the Company's lead drug candidate for treating inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys and Arch intends to use the new maximum dose in designing a Phase II trial targeting cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (CS-AKI). The new safety data will be included in an Investigational New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA, to be submitted in relation to the CS-AKI trial in due course.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders for Going Private Transaction

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company have approved the special resolutions to commence the process of taking the Company private as set out in the Company's March 15, 2023 press release and information circular dated March 14, 2023 (the "Circular").

The effective date for the going private transaction will be April 20, 2023, or such other date as the Company may advise by way of a further press release, and the common shares of the Company will be delisted from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on April 21, 2023 and on the Alternative Exchange managed by JSE Limited (the "JSE") on April 28, 2023. Payment for the post-consolidation fractional shares, other than those held by Belvedere Resources DMCC, will be distributed to shareholders on the TSXV who have delivered letters of transmittal with any accompanying documents required thereby by TSX Trust Company and to shareholders on the JSE by Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, in each case in accordance with the process set out in the Circular.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cyclone Metals

Completion Of Labrador Iron Acquisition

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Labrador Iron Pty Ltd, which owns 100% of Block 103 magnetite iron ore project, in Canada. The Board has resolved that all the condition precedents of the binding Heads of Agreement have been satisfied, with the acquisition settled through a consideration of 2,160,000,000 newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in the Company.
Many Peaks Gold

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – March 2023

Many Peaks Gold Limited (MPG or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 March 2023.

Mt Monger Resources

Permit For Diamond Drilling Approved At The Pomme REE-Nb Project, Quebec

Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX:MTM) (Mt Monger or the Company) has recently received approval for a maiden drilling program at the Pomme REE-Nb project from the Québec Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests).

Iceni Gold Limited

New Gold Structures Identified at Everleigh Well

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to provide anexploration update on the Everleigh Well Target Area.
