Altiplano Reports November 2022 Results at Farellon with Copper Grade at 2.10%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the November 2022 operating results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During the month of November, approximately 4,110 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was produced at Farellon with approximately 2,950 tonnes shipped and processed. The November production represents an increase of 2.5% over the October output of 4,010 tonnes. Processing in November increased by 23.5% over the October figure of 2,390 tonnes processed. The copper grade at Farellon observed in November at 2.10%, represents an improvement from the 1.87% observed in October and represents the second highest monthly grade in 2022 and 3rd highest overall. Increased production and good copper grades generated the second highest amount of copper sales from Farellon on record in November at 131,153 pounds.

Revenue generated in November was approximately US$308,000 after processing costs, representing a 34% improvement over October's revenue of US$213,900. At November month end, an additional 440 tonnes were stockpiled at site with 1,528 tonnes in process at ENAMI. The revenue from this material will be credited in the following months after processing has been completed. Lower grade stocks of 1,400 tonnes have been shipped to the El Peñón processing facility in advance of startup. In total, an estimated 3,000 tonnes are stockpiled at the mill and available for processing.

CEO Alastair McIntyre commented: "The November operating results at Farellon highlight continuing operational improvements in our mining processes. It is very encouraging to observe increasing copper grade as we begin operations at lower mining levels. Higher grade has a significant influence on our operating performance, especially as we move to lower levels and, in addition, transition to producing a concentrate at the El Peñón processing facility."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/149781_2e8107b4a4cddb55_001.jpg
 
Figure 1. Comparative Monthly Review of Farellon Output (2021-2022)
 
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/149781_2e8107b4a4cddb55_001full.jpg
 

Figure 2. Comparative 2022 Income, Copper Contained and Grade

Month 2022USD Income*Copper PoundsCu grade %
January$277,84592,5942.07%
February$327,436105,7342.17%
March$304,79596,8711.96%
April$318,90597,9292.07%
May$377,545115,9892.00%
June$271,23596,1431.83%
July $149,57959,2161.69%
August$313,086136,7532.01%
September$230,066101,4351.80%
October$213,95294,7771.87%
November$308,363131,1532.10%
 *After processing costs

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/149781_2e8107b4a4cddb55_002.jpg
 
Figure 3. Magnetic Separation Drums Installed at El Peñón
 
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/149781_2e8107b4a4cddb55_002full.jpg

The Hugo Decline reached the 344-level m in November where mining commenced in the NE and SW directions. Mining operations continue the 360 m and 352 m levels with bench mining also being conducted between the 360 and 369 levels. Work on the escape way vent from the 352 level to the 382 level was completed in November to improve the ventilation of the decline and provide addition emergency access. Scaling to widen portions of the main decline continues in preparation of improving traffic flows from underground to surface.

About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development of near-term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano has generated over US$10.5 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of 4.77 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.8% Cu (2018 Q1-2022 Q3). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the commissioning of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149781

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano MetalsTSXV:APNResource Investing
APN:CA
Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of the 344 m mining level as part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline at the Farellon copper gold mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Cross cuts on the 344 m mining level have intersected the Farellon Iron Oxide Copper Gold vein structure with production headings now established on the northeast and southwest directions. Mining in this area has begun along with benching operations continuing between the roofs and floors of the 352 m and 360 m levels. Further development of the Hugo Decline to the 336 m level is expected to begin in the next four weeks with a time frame of approximately eight weeks to reach the new targeted intersection. In addition, the Company is planning an underground drill program in the new year to intersect drill targets below the current workings. This program will be designed to increase the geological confidence by extending the drilling intercepts in the Farellon vein system at depth and along strike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Q3 Operational Results with Record Tonnes Mined at Farellon

Altiplano Reports Q3 Operational Results with Record Tonnes Mined at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q3 2022 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q3, 2022, the Company extracted a total 13,440 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents an increase of 25% from Q2 results of 10,742 tonnes with Q3 representing the highest quarterly production since operations began in 2018. Tonnes processed in Q3 represented 7,570 tonnes, up 1% from the previous quarter of 7,488 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 1.87%, down 4.8% from the previous Q2 result of 1.96%. Waste removal in Q3 decreased by 56% to 1,199 tonnes in Q2 as focus returned to advancing production headings.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Extends Warrants

Altiplano Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Extends Warrants

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 1,625,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for $325,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, and one-half (12) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of two years.

Certain arm's length finders received cash fees of $3,290 and 16,450 finders warrants, issued on the same terms as the Warrants in the Offering. All the securities issued in this second tranche will be subject to resale restrictions until February 17, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports August 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Sales

Altiplano Reports August 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Sales

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the August 2022 operating results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During the month of August, approximately 5,000 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was produced at Farellon with approximately 3,227 tonnes shipped and processed. Production at Farellon achieved the maximum output capacity of 5,000 tonnes as the operations begins the transition from sales to ENAMI, to processing at the Company's El Peñón facility. The August production represents an increase of 20.2% over the July output with August processing at 3,227 tonnes increasing by 93% over the July figure of 1,667 tonnes processed. Copper grade continues to be strong with August coming in at 2.01% copper, representing an 18.9% improvement over July's copper grade of 1.69%. Increased production and good copper grades generated the highest amount of copper sales from Farellon in August at 136,753 pounds, representing an increase of greater than 44% over the 2022 monthly average of 95,000 pounds.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Closes Initial $600,000 Tranche of Private Placement

Altiplano Closes Initial $600,000 Tranche of Private Placement

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit to raise up to $2,000,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, and one-half (12) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of two years.

The Company has closed an initial first tranche of 3,100,000 Units for gross proceeds of $600,000. Certain arm's length finders received cash fees of $600 and 3,000 finders warrants, issued on the same terms as the Warrants in the Offering. All the securities issued will be subject to resale restrictions until January 12, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) (the "Company" or "Buffalo Coal") today announced the completion of the previously announced rights offering to its shareholders (the "Rights Offering"), subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Buffalo Coal issued 315,135,452 common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a price of CDN$0.01 per Common Share for rights exercised on the TSXV and 111,038 common shares at a price of R0.13396 per Common Share  for rights exercised on the JSE. The Company raised total gross proceeds of approximately CDN$3,152,535.63 (TSXV – CDN$3,151,354.52 and JSE – R14,874.65).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bryah Resources

Manganese RC Drilling Completed

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH, “Bryah” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed 1,557 metres of RC drilling at the Brumby Creek manganese project. Bryah is in a Joint Venture with OM (Manganese) Ltd, (“OMM”). OMM is a wholly owned subsidiary of OM Holdings Limited (ASX: OMH).

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

San José Permitting Pathway Clarified By Investigation Permit Ruling

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, will advance submissions for the lodgement of a direct exploitation concession following the determination by the Contentious Administrative Court (‘CAC’, or ‘the Court’) in Cáceres to uphold the cancellation of the Investigation Permit Valdelflorez (‘PIV’). The Company reserves all legal rights and the CAC’s decision has provided clarity on the pathway to the lodgement of an Exploitation Concession (see ASX Announcement 6 September 2022).
Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Nickel Results Highlight Exploration Potential For Multiple High Value Commodities At Chalice West

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide further detail following the completion of drilling at the Company’s Chalice West Project near Higginsville-Widgiemooltha, Western Australia. The drilling program was completed on 22 November 2022 with 227 aircore holes drilled for 7,227m (Figure 1).
Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

Infinity Extends MoU For Offtake With LG Energy Solution

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’) and LG Energy Solution (‘LGES’), collectively ‘the Parties’, have agreed to an extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (‘MoU’) to advance discussions relating to the future definitive offtake agreement for battery grade lithium hydroxide from the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’) in Extremadura (refer to ASX announcement 28 June 2021).

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (ASX: INF) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘INF’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of INF, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 23 December 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

