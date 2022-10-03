Resource News Investing News

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the August 2022 operating results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During the month of August, approximately 5,000 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was produced at Farellon with approximately 3,227 tonnes shipped and processed. Production at Farellon achieved the maximum output capacity of 5,000 tonnes as the operations begins the transition from sales to ENAMI, to processing at the Company's El Peñón facility. The August production represents an increase of 20.2% over the July output with August processing at 3,227 tonnes increasing by 93% over the July figure of 1,667 tonnes processed. Copper grade continues to be strong with August coming in at 2.01% copper, representing an 18.9% improvement over July's copper grade of 1.69%. Increased production and good copper grades generated the highest amount of copper sales from Farellon in August at 136,753 pounds, representing an increase of greater than 44% over the 2022 monthly average of 95,000 pounds.

Revenue generated in August was approximately US$313,000 after processing costs, representing a 109% improvement over July's revenue of US$149,579. At August month end, an additional 1,900 tonnes were stockpiled at site with 2,136 tonnes in process at ENAMI. The revenue from this material will be credited in the following months after processing has been completed. Lower grade stocks of 1,400 tonnes have been shipped to the El Peñón processing facility in advance of startup. In addition, newly mined material is split shipped between ENAMI and El Peñón to maximize revenue and manage cash flows as the mill finalizes the commissioning process in advance of full-scale operation. In total, an estimated 3,470 tonnes are stockpiled at the mill and available for processing.

CEO Alastair McIntyre commented, "Farellon continues to demonstrate impressive results as we ramp up to full production to support our commissioned processing plant at El Peñón. Record total copper pounds were sold in August representing another important milestone as we complete the commissioning of the El Peñón processing facility."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/139189_b7211f91c41219bb_001.jpg
 
Figure 1. Comparative Monthly Review of Farellon Output (2021-2022)
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/139189_b7211f91c41219bb_001full.jpg
 

Figure 2. Comparative 2022 Income, Copper Contained and Grade

Month 2022USD Income*Copper PoundsCu grade %
January$277,84592,5942.07%
February$327,436105,7342.17%
March$304,79596,8711.96%
April$318,90597,9292.07%
May$377,545115,9892.00%
June$271,23596,1431.83%
July $149,57959,2161.69%
August$313,086136,7532.01%

 
*After processing costs

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/139189_b7211f91c41219bb_002.jpg
 
Figure 3. Trucks Being Loaded for Transport
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/139189_b7211f91c41219bb_002full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/139189_b7211f91c41219bb_003.jpg
 
Figure 4. Stockpiles at El Peñón
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/139189_b7211f91c41219bb_003full.jpg
 

The Hugo Decline continues the advance to the 344-level m where a total of 18.5 m has been completed to date of the expected total intersect length of 55 m. Intersection of the new level is expected in early November when mining will commence in NE and SW production sub-drifts.

About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development of near-term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano has generated over US$9.86 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of 4.47 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.78% Cu (2018 Q1-2022 Q2). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration at Maria Luisa, and the commissioning of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139189

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano MetalsTSXV:APNResource Investing
APN:CA
Altiplano Closes Initial $600,000 Tranche of Private Placement

Altiplano Closes Initial $600,000 Tranche of Private Placement

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit to raise up to $2,000,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, and one-half (12) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of two years.

The Company has closed an initial first tranche of 3,100,000 Units for gross proceeds of $600,000. Certain arm's length finders received cash fees of $600 and 3,000 finders warrants, issued on the same terms as the Warrants in the Offering. All the securities issued will be subject to resale restrictions until January 12, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Discovers New Zone at Maria Luisa; Drills 10.50 Metres of 3.76 g/t Gold and 3.83% Copper

Altiplano Discovers New Zone at Maria Luisa; Drills 10.50 Metres of 3.76 g/t Gold and 3.83% Copper

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new discovery at the Maria Luisa Project (the "Project"), located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama region in Incahuasi, Chile. Drill hole 22MLDDH012 intersected 10.50 metres (m) of 3.76 grams per tonne (gt) gold (Au) and 3.83% copper (Cu), including 3.00 m of 2.30 gt Au and 8.26% Cu, and 4.50 m of 6.03 gt Au and 2.19% Cu; results are in Table 1. This drill hole was collared at the 867 m level of the current underground workings at Maria Luisa.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenues at Farellon

Altiplano Reports Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenues at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q2 2022 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q2, 2022, the Company extracted a total 10,742 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon and processed 7,488 tonnes at an average copper grade of approximately 1.96%. Sales of 310,062 pounds of copper generated approximately US$967,685 in revenue (after processing costs) which represents the highest revenue total to date from Q1 2018, beating the previous record posted in Q1 2022. At the end of June 2022, the Company had 520 tonnes in stockpiles at the Farellon site and a total of 2,600 tonnes of stockpiles at the El Peñón mill site. This material will be processed for sale and the revenue will be realized in the next coming months.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports on Advance of Underground Mining Operations at Farellon

Altiplano Reports on Advance of Underground Mining Operations at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of the 352 m mining level as part of the ongoing development of the Hugo Decline at the Farellon copper gold mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Cross cuts from the 352 m level have intersected the Farellon Iron Oxide Copper Gold vein structure with production headings now established on the northeast and southwest directions. Mining in this area has begun along with benching operations continuing between the roofs and floors of the 360 m and 368 m levels. Further development of the Hugo Decline to the 344 m level is expected to begin in the next four weeks with a time frame of approximately 12 weeks to reach the new targeted intersection.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Receives Final Processing Permit and Begins Operations at El Penon

Altiplano Receives Final Processing Permit and Begins Operations at El Penon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report that final processing approval has been received from the Chilean Mining authority SERNAGEOMIN (Servicio Nacional de Geología y Minería). This final permit allows operations to begin at the Company's processing facility constructed at El Peñón, approximately 15 kms from the Farellon Copper Gold mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Processing of stockpiled material currently stored at the El Peñón site has begun as a part of the commissioning of the plant, with the first concentrate expected to be produced for shipment in July. Production from Farellon will be split shipped to the facility and ENAMI for the next few months to maximize copper sales while the plant ramps up to full operational capacity.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

Mining Licence & EIA Permitting Process Initiated

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies (‘ENE’), is pleased to announce the formal presentation of the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’) through the submission of the “Initial Document” to the Dirección General de Industria, Energía y Minas (General Directorate of Industry, Energy and Mines) and Dirección General de Sostenibilidad (General Directorate of Sustainability) in Extremadura.

Keep reading...Show less
Alchemy Resources Limited

Alchemy Wins Ballot In Highly Prospective Lithium Region

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX: ALY) (“Alchemy”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Goldtribe Corporation Pty Ltd (“Goldtribe”) has won a ballot for a key exploration licence application (E28/3207). This tenement forms part of Alchemy’s 100% owned Karonie Lithium and Gold Project.
Keep reading...Show less
Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces Redemption of 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces Redemption of 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that it has given notice of its intention to redeem all of its outstanding 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Numbers 63902MAE84, U63764AC52) (the "Notes") on October 31, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") at a redemption price of 102.281% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. NRP expects to finance the redemption using cash on hand and borrowings under its recently extended credit facility, which matures in 2027.

NRP has instructed Wilmington Trust, National Association, as the trustee for the Notes, to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on September 29, 2022. Wilmington Trust, National Association is the paying agent for the Notes. Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made to the paying agent pursuant to the indenture. All redeemed notes must be surrendered to the paying agent to collect the redemption price.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (ASX: INF) – Trading Halt

Description
The securities of Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘INF’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of INF, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 3 October 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

New Lithium-Rich Horizons Discovered at Cane Creek 32-1 Well

Li-Rich brines intersected in new Clastic Zones - Assays from Li-Rich Mississippian Units Pending

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC) (“Anson” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has discovered multiple new lithium-rich zones in its recently completed resource definition drilling at the Cane Creek 32-1 well at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA (the Project).
Keep reading...Show less
Greenwing Resources

Strategic Transaction With NIO Inc.

Greenwing Resources Ltd (Greenwing or the Company) (ASX: GW1) is pleased to announce a strategic funding transaction with NIO Inc. (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Northstar Limited) (NIO), enabling Greenwing to accelerate its exploration program at San Jorge Lithium Project in Catamarca province, Argentina and aligning NIO as the Company’s potential joint venture and offtake partner.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×