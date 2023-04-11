PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND HOLD ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392 or Click to Join
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available commencing at 11:00 a.m. MT ( 1:00 p.m. ET ) on April 26, 2023 by dialing 416-764-8677 or toll free 1-888-390-0541. The passcode is 982293#. The replay will expire at 9:59 p.m. MT ( 11:59 p.m. ET ) on May 3, 2023 .

AltaGas will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday April 28, 2023 in person and virtually as follows:

Time:                 1:00 p.m. MT ( 3:00 p.m. ET )
Location:
In Person           Brookfield Place, 1410, 225 6 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB
Virtual web.lumiagm.com/494909679 (Password: altagas2023)

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the meeting. Further information can be found on AltaGas' website at https://www.altagas.ca/invest/share-information/noticeandaccess and in AltaGas' management information circular dated March 8, 2023 .

Voting in advance of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by proxy or voting instruction form continues to be an option that the vast majority of our shareholders have chosen to use in the past.  AltaGas encourages shareholders to continue to use the advance voting methods outlined in AltaGas' 2023 Management Information Circular and to vote well in advance of the deadlines outlined in your form of proxy or voting instruction form.

Shareholders who have questions or have not received their form of proxy or voting instruction form should contact AltaGas' Proxy Solicitation Agent:

Morrow Sodali Canada ltd.
North American Toll Free: 1-888-777-1639
Outside North America collect: 1-289-695-3075
Email: assistance@morrowsodali.com

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investor Inquiries

1-877-691-7199

investor.relations@altagas.ca

Media Inquiries

1-403-206-2841

media.relations@altagas.ca


FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the word "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to AltaGas or an affiliate of AltaGas, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, timing of release of financial results, conference call and webcast, replay and archiving. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect AltaGas' current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in AltaGas' public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause AltaGas' actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c2380.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

