Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $197,285 for the quarter ended May 31, 2022

During the quarter under review, Alphinat has focused its efforts on nurturing and expanding its distribution channels and on diversifying its offering. In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has considerably broadened its horizons by now counting five main areas of solution deliveries:

  1. SmartGuide® Grants and Contributions solution (www.SmartGrants.ca) was developed in conjunction with a federal department of the Canadian Government. This platform offers unparalleled productivity for federal, state and municipal clients creating calls for grants including financial program creations for applications, adjudication and payments;
  2. SmartGuide® Portal Edition for Dynamics 365[1] (www.smartD365.com) has optimize the way that clients can now create and deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions. This offering is available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises;
  3. SmartGuide® GreenHouse Gas Registry solutions (www.SmartGHGR.ca) is a green fintech solution allowing governments and industry to work together in reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gas. Alphinat currently has three provincial clients for our SmartGHGR.ca solution;
  4. SmartGuide® Claims solutions (www.SmartClaims.ca) was developed in conjunction with a major IT consulting partner, which aims at offering unparalleled productivity to federal, state and municipal clients for financial claims applications, ajudication and settlements for financial compensation and class action settlements;
  5. SmartGuide® CIVIC Portal, CIVIC Portal for Permits & Licensing (www.PermitSmart.ca) and SmartGuide® Municipal Cloud are Municipal Cloud and on-premises solutions front ending partner solutions and other digital services for improved user experience for both the cities and their citizens.

During the quarter under review, the Company sold additional SmartGuide Version X SaaS licenses for a major SmartGuide® GreenHouse Gas Registry project to a province through a partner. Alphinat was also commissioned to upgrade another province to our SmartGuide Version X for one of their major permit portals.

For the 3-month period ended May 31, 2022 the Company recorded total revenue of $548,750 compared to $495,796 for the same period in 2021 due mainly to an increase in software solution sales related to a provincial greenhouse gas registry solution.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2022, net income was $197,285 or $0.003 per share. The net income for the period ended May 31, 2021 amounted to $105,251 or $0.0017 per outstanding common share.

Alphinat's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended May 31, 2022 can be found on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone. It always struck us as odd that the people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave would only be involved at the start of the process. After all, what better way to ensure a favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

That's why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we're constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or contact us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regards to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's capacity to increase acceptance of its products on the market, and to penetrate new markets; the potential existence of defects or undetected problems in the Company's products; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to compete with others; potential commitments; maintaining the Company's intellectual property rights and defending against litigation putting those rights in question; the Company's reliance on the knowledge of its key personnel; and the Company's access to sufficient capital to finance its future needs. This is a partial and non-exhaustive list of factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Curtis Page
Chief Executive Officer Alphinat Inc.
(514) 398-9799 ext 225

[1] Dynamics 365 is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation

SOURCE: Alphinat, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710064/Alphinat-Announces-an-Increase-of-87-in-Its-3rd-Quarter-Year-Over-Year-Profit-of-197285-for-the-Quarter-Ended-May-31-2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

AlphinatTSXV:NPAEmerging Tech Investing
NPA:CC
alphinat inc

Alphinat

Overview

Alphinat (TSXV:NPA) is a software technology company developing platform solutions with a variety of applications, including its SmartGuide™ platform, which has been designed to integrate with any customer’s backend systems such as “relationship management (CRM)” through its open application programming interface (APIs). The company is developing a number of low-code solutions that can be integrated with existing applications and technologies such as encryption solutions, AI or blockchain type crypto currencies with a focus on automating design, control and deployment of secure digital services and platforms.

Alphinat’s SmartGuide is a low-code development solution that allows enterprise clients or their SIs to develop their mobile and digital applications. By enabling development of secure web applications and platforms, Alphinat can be used to help rejuvenate legacy systems with existing technical limitations or build new secure digital services. The Alphinat SmartGuide system allows for drag-and-drop development of an application, providing users the ability to preview, test and adjust layouts and designs using a sophisticated visual editor.

alphinat_profile_fig1

Alphinat offers its SmartGuide platform and proprietary CRM solutions through both perpetual sales agreements and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models, providing its clients with flexibility according to their business needs. Alphinat caters its software development solutions to enterprise organizations and government entities with complex digital service needs, including secure single sign-on (SSO) to protect their disparate records of information. As of 2020, Alphinat has secured agreements with over 30 municipal clients to provide its low-code SmartGuide platform as well as several state/provincial and federal governments.

In July 2019, Alphinat announced the company had signed an agreement with another member of the G7’s federal government, making that the fourth federal government to begin working with Alphinat and its SmartGuide platform. The federal agency has been provided with the entire suite of SmartGuide tools, including the SmartGuide software license files. Government organizations represent over 70 percent of Alphinat’s sales, with fintech companies and human resources organizations representing the remainder of its business.

Alphinat has partnered with a number of leading technology companies in order to optimize its platform offerings and reach, including Unisys, Atos, the Maplesoft Group and Calytera.

Alphinat’s Company Highlights

  • SmartGuide platform enables clients to easily design applications through an easy-to-use drag and drop visual editor
  • Partnered with four federal agencies from G7 countries to provide them with SmartGuide and its full suite of tools
  • SmartProfile add-on allows clients to register an account and manage their digital credentials from a central platform
  • Secured over 30 contracts with municipal clients, including many in the province of Ontario and across the USA.
  • Alphinat announced in December 2020 the launch of a fintech green technology. With the cooperation of a Canadian provincial government, Alphinat has launched a Greenhouse Gas Registry for state and federal level governments looking to work with industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide a platform for financial management of these credits.

Alphinat’s SmartGuide™ Platform

Alphinat’s SmartGuide platform is a low-code development solution that enables enterprise clients to develop their own mobile and digital applications. SmartGuide is designed to be deployed in J2EE and .NET environments, allowing for applications that can be deployed as portlets, servlets, web parts, user controls or web services.

alphinat_profile_fig2

SmartGuide is designed to be compatible with leading cloud providers, enabling clients to deploy multiple applications on the same instance. Alphinat offers a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) edition of its SmartGuide low-code development solution, enabling potential clients to deploy applications to the cloud quickly and easily.

SmartProfile

SmartProfile is an add-on for SmartGuide offered by Alphinat to allow clients to register an account and manage their digital credentials. Through SmartProfile, Alphinat aims to provide a Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) system capable of providing the optimal user experience without sacrificing security. Alphinat achieves this by offering a robust collection of security features, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), customizable session times, password age restrictions, password complexity requirements and IP address blocking after failed login attempts.

SmartGuide includes a signup system that can be adjusted to fit the exact requirements of the client. The platform comes loaded with a variety of predefined customer data fields that can be customized for any application. At the account management level, SmartProfile allows administrators to manage all account information with the ability to adjust user data and reset passwords. The platform comes with integrated CAPTCHA support to protect applications from spam and other automated attacks.

The SmartGuide platform is designed to allow for government & enterprise-level security and control over the applications it creates, including features such as AI, blockchain and unlimited bit encryption such as 1024-bit and two-factor authentication that are specifically designed to thwart identity and information theft.

Alphinat’s Municipal Services Platform

Civic Portal for Amanda is Alphinat’s digital platform designed to be integrated with Moneris, a leading payment solutions platform, allowing citizens and businesses to easily pay for licenses and permits using the platform. It incorporates into platform solutions such as Amanda and has the potential to enable seamless payment solutions that can be connected to additional payment gateways, depending on the use case.

alphinat_profile_fig3

The time and money necessary to facilitate in-person registrations and permitting systems can be significant, which led Alphinat to design a system that allows clients to take control of the process with a portal-based solution. Alphinat’s portal products can be built from scratch or a premade template, allowing clients to save time and money in the development process.

The Alphinat civic portal for Amanda comes loaded with a number of features that are designed for municipal registration and customer relationship management, including:

  • An online wizard capable of quickly connecting citizens and businesses to the applicable licenses and permits
  • Quick access options for advanced users that do not require back-end calls
  • Complete login support including Remember me, Forgot password and Google reCAPTCHA functionality
  • Self-service account creation including two-factor authentication (2FA) for enhanced security
  • Guided search technology to improve user requests

SmartPortal

SmartPortal for Dynamics 365 is a responsive and accessible digital portal that is capable of leveraging existing CRM data without the need for additional code. The SmartPortal has the potential to enable basic users to visually assemble a fully integrated portal in a WYSIWYG environment.

SmartPortal can be seamlessly integrated into other back-end systems using web services including SOAP and REST, or by using the .NET or Java API. Users are able to access this interface with a simple single sign-on (SSO) authentication system. The SmartPortal system comes loaded with features including automatic field creation, a WYSIWYG environment, flexible deployment options and multi-organization support. SmartPortal also supports existing .NET and Java-based portals including SiteCore, Kentico, WebSphere Portal and Oracle.

Alphinat’s Management Team

Curtis Page—CEO

Marc Chartrand—CFO

Eric David—Independent Director

Michel Lemoine—Chairman

Karyn Pellatt-Caron—Independent Director

Benoit Ste-Marie—Independent Director

Marcel Elefant—Independent Director

Denis Michaud—Chief Solutions and Security Officer

Keep reading...Show less
Alphinat Announces the Release of SmartGuide Version "X" and Board of Director Changes

Alphinat Announces the Release of SmartGuide Version "X" and Board of Director Changes

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces the release of SmartGuide Version "X" and Board of Director changes

"SmartGuide X introduces several new features and a multitude of improvements to make developing your applications easier than ever," explains Harold Russel Alphinat's Chief Software Architect. "With this version, it has never been so easy and pleasant to create secure web/mobile applications for your organization."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alphinat Announces SmartGuide Solutions Chosen by A Third Canadian Province to Deliver a Greenhouse Gas Registry Solution

Alphinat Announces SmartGuide Solutions Chosen by A Third Canadian Province to Deliver a Greenhouse Gas Registry Solution

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces, in partnership with a major Canadian IT Consulting firm, that SmartGuide has been chosen by one of Canada's most populous provinces to develop a Greenhouse Gas Registry that addresses the specific requirements of the province to report, track and monitor greenhouse gas emissions

"We are pleased that this large industrial province has entrusted us to help in the fight against the harmful effects of greenhouse gases" says Denis Michaud, Chief Solutions and Security Officer at Alphinat "and we look forward to delivering the solution within their tight deadlines" he added.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alphinat Announces a Loss of $85,157 for Fiscal Quarter Ended Feburary 28, 2022

Alphinat Announces a Loss of $85,157 for Fiscal Quarter Ended Feburary 28, 2022

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a loss of $85,157 for the financial quarter ended February 28, 2022

During the quarter ended February 28, 2022, Alphinat concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the public sector. Furthermore, SmartGuide software continues being used by federal government departments & agencies, state / provincial and municipal governments.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alphinat Announces a Profit of $122,358 for Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $122,358 for Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $122,358 for the financial quarter ended November 30, 2021

During the quarter ended November 31, 2021, Alphinat concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the public sector. Furthermore, SmartGuide software continues being used by federal government departments & agencies, state / provincial and municipal governments.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alphinat Announces a Profit of $91,928 for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $91,928 for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $91,928 for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021

During fiscal 2021, Alphinat has concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the public sector. Furthermore, SmartGuide continues being used by federal government departments & agencies, state / provincial and municipal governments.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Announces Grant of Stock Options

KWESST Announces Grant of Stock Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") announces it has awarded stock options pursuant to its Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan, to its Chief Financial Officer to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.205 per share and will expire on July 22, 2027.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alphinat Annonce Une Augmentation De 87 % De Son Bénéfice Du 3ème Trimestre D'une Année À L'autre De 197 285 $ Pour Le Trimestre Financier Terminé Le 31 Mai 2022

Alphinat Annonce Une Augmentation De 87 % De Son Bénéfice Du 3ème Trimestre D'une Année À L'autre De 197 285 $ Pour Le Trimestre Financier Terminé Le 31 Mai 2022

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / le 27 juillet 2022 / Alphinat Inc. (TSX-VN:NPA) annonce un bénéfice de 197 285 $ pour le trimestre financier terminé le 31 mai 2022.

Au cours du trimestre sous revue, Alphinat a concentré ses efforts sur l'entretien et l'élargissement de ses canaux de distribution et sur la diversification de son offre. Afin d'assurer une croissance plus importante, Alphinat a élargi considérablement ses horizons en comptant désormais cinq grands axes de développement:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Adjournment of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Nano One Announces Adjournment of 2022 Annual General Meeting

nano one® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) ("nano one" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, announces that the requisite quorum was not present to conduct any business the annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting

In accordance with the Articles of the Company, the Meeting has been adjourned until 1:30 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Pursuant to the Company's Articles and the Corporations Act (British Columbia), whichever shareholders are in attendance at the Meeting on August 2, 2022, in person or by proxy, will constitute quorum and the Meeting will proceed at that time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022 and Host Conference Call

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) will announce its 2022 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 9 th 2022 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c9309.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reminder: Nano One Webcast Corporate Presentation

Reminder: Nano One Webcast Corporate Presentation

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt: LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to remind investors and guests that it will be hosting a webcast presentation today at 2:00pm (Pacific time). The live presentation will include a Q&A session with members of nano one's management team

Interested attendees will be able to participate in the webcast using the login details below and to submit questions through the website during the live presentation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Management Transitions

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that the current CFO, Luke Caplette is stepping down as CFO, but will remain with the Company as a part-time consultant to assist the transition to a new CFO. The Company is pleased that its Corporate Controller, Randall McRae has been appointed interim-CFO.

"We wish to thank Luke for his tremendous contribution to Nanalysis as CFO over the last three years. Luke remains an integral part of our team and remains committed to the success of the organization," said Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis. "Randall has worked for Nanalysis for the past six months as a consultant and will provide solid continuity during this transition. We are impressed with Randall's varied experience, his entrepreneurial spirit, and tremendous energy."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×