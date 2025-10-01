Alpha to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, plans to announce its third quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6, 2025 .

The company also expects to hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 6 . Participating on the call will be Alpha's chief executive officer, Andy Eidson ; president and chief operating officer, Jason Whitehead ; executive vice president and chief financial officer, Todd Munsey ; and executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Dan Horn .

The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee -based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia . With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O'QUINN
InvestorRelations@AlphaMetResources.com
CorporateCommunications@AlphaMetResources.com
(423) 573-0369

