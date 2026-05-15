Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to Participate in the 23rd Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference 

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that senior management will participate in investor meetings at the 23 rd Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
A presentation will also be available May 19, 2026 on ARLP's website ( www.arlp.com ) under "Investors" and "Events & Presentations."
About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States, supplying reliable, affordable energy domestically and internationally to major utilities, metallurgical and industrial users. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as a reliable energy partner for the future by pursuing opportunities that support the growth and development of energy-related technologies and infrastructure.
News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at www.arlp.com . For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7673 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com .
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Investor Relations Contact
Cary P. Marshall
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
918-295-7673
investorrelations@arlp.com