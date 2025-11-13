Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to Attend Investor Conference

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to Attend Investor Conference

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) ("ARLP" or the "Partnership") today announced that select members of the management team will participate in a panel discussion at the AllianceBernstein Energy & Natural Resources Study Group in Houston, Texas, on November 13, 2025. During the panel discussion, the Partnership's representatives will discuss an investor presentation regarding ARLP's business. The Partnership will post such investor presentation ahead of the event in the "Investors" section of ARLP's website at www.arlp.com under "Events & Presentations."

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States, supplying reliable, affordable energy domestically and internationally to major utilities, metallurgical and industrial users. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as a reliable energy partner for the future by pursuing opportunities that support the growth and development of energy and related infrastructure.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at www.arlp.com . For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7673 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com .

Investor Relations Contact
Cary P. Marshall
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
918-295-7673
investorrelations@arlp.com

