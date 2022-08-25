Cleantech Investing News

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to update investors on the development of its low-cost fuel cell technology, including a conceptual image of its recently announced 10 kW fuel cell generator, timing for deployment of six fuel cell units for pilot projects globally, and update of the Company's webpage and investor presentation. www.fuelcellpower.com

"AFCP is looking forward to deploying its four additional CE-certified low-cost fuel cell generator prototype units in 2024 and 2025, on top of the two 4kW combined heat and power ("CHP") prototypes that were already scheduled for the end of 2023," c ommented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. " Since our technology does not require precious metals, costs are substantially lower relative to other fuel cells in the market, and is driving excitement within AFCP about bringing our line of fuel cells to market more quickly."

Accelerating AFCP's Revenue Opportunity with Expandable 10 kW Fuel Cell Generator

As announced on August 10, 2022, AFCP is developing a range of fuel cells that target more immediate revenue opportunities within the off-grid and back-up generator markets, commencing with a 4kW generator, followed by a 10kW generator. The fuel cells are expected to be integrated into larger configurations of 10kW fuel cell stacks, which range in generator size from 10kW up to 100kW.

Figure 1 – 10kW fuel cell generator conceptual image
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32f0e46e-11e7-44b2-a74a-db87da9af5b8

Updated Timeline for CE-Certified Prototype Units

The Company is developing two prototype units for each configuration (4kW CHP, 4kW genset and 10kW genset) with the objective of ensuring a wider range of applications will be in the pilot phase to demonstrate the versatility and robust nature of the Company's alkaline fuel cell technology. All prototypes will already have complete CE-certification, a regulatory standard that verifies certain products are safe for sale and use in the European Economic Area (EEA), which will allow the Company to rapidly enter the market after its successful pilot implementation.

AFCP is expecting to build a total of six fully CE-certified prototype units in phases commencing with the following:

  • 2 x 4 kW fuel cell CHP units in Q3, 2023;
  • 2 x 4 kW fuel cell generators in Q2, 2024; and
  • 2 x 10 kW fuel cell generators in Q2, 2025.

These upcoming prototype catalysts are complemented by the Company's PWWR Flow Stream business line, which features near-term revenue potential, including through the recently announced $2.2 million combined heat and power ("CHP") capital project for a condominium in mid-town Toronto, Canada expected to generate $16 million in revenue over the life of the service agreement.

Advancing Pilot Project Deployments

Building upon the success AFCP has realized to date with our active CHP operations and the ongoing development of our Micro-CHP units, the Company has been actively identifying and nurturing agreements to deploy these fuel cell generator prototype units in pilot projects across Europe and North America. AFCP is engaged in ongoing discussions for pilots with municipalities, natural gas distribution companies, electric utilities, hydrogen separator companies, and generator integrators.

The Company is also actively involved in several hydrogen associations, such as Hydrogen Europe, Waters of Net, North American Hydrogen Council, and Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, which are instrumental at profiling and promoting the broader industry to governments, capital providers and the general public.

AFCP expects to provide further announcements as developments unfold through Q3 and Q4 2022.

Outlook to Sales and Revenue

With this update, AFCP is pleased to build on its news release dated June 20, 2022, in which the Company provided an outlook for the balance of 2022 and over the longer-term. As outlined above, AFCP is on track to have two 4kW fuel cell CHP units ready by the end of the year which are expected to receive the CE-Certification in the six months following. In addition to this certification, AFCP will also continue working on advancing its pilot programs and increasing the speed with which its fuel cells will be broadly available for sale to individuals seeking a low-cost alternative for heat and power that is accessible behind the meter.

ABOUT Alkaline Fuel Cell Power CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:
Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531-8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alkaline Fuel Announces Increase in Assets and Revenues in Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Statements and MD&A

Alkaline Fuel Announces Increase in Assets and Revenues in Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Statements and MD&A

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce today that the Company has filed its financial and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. Select financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in concert with AFCP's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the second quarter and first half 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AFCP's website at www.fuelcellpower.com .

"AFCP is diversifying its investments into more immediate revenue generating investments such as its CHP assets, and improving its ability to bring its fuel cells to market, quicker," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "Investors want a more de-risked investment platform, and we're on our way to delivering."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company is supplementing the ongoing development of our 4 kW Combined Heat and Power (" CHP ") fuel cell by developing a range of fuel cells that target more immediate revenue opportunities within the off-grid and back-up generator markets.

"A number of global pressures are driving rapid growth and accelerating the revenue potential of the generator market at a pace that exceeds the mass home market, and AFCP is ideally positioned to use our cost-effective alkaline technology to meet this growing demand," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of AFCP. "By leveraging our existing staff and resources in Belgium and Czech Republic, we anticipate being able to generate revenue earlier by selling our fuel cells into the burgeoning generator market."

Off-Grid and Back-up Generator Systems
In 2021, the global portable generator market had a value estimated at US$4.6 billion with that figure expected to grow to US$6.7 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 1 . AFCP is developing fuel cells of varying power output capacities to satisfy these off-grid and back-up generator markets, including fuel cell configurations with an expected stacked range between 40kW and 100kW generator systems. These configurations build on AFCP's current design for the 4kW CHP system, incorporating different membrane technology into larger fuel cells suitable for servicing the generator market.

Discussions with integrators are ongoing and AFCP will collaborate with them to gain access to assembly, sales, marketing, and maintenance capabilities for customers, with the goal of targeting systems that have a power capacity of between 40kW and 100kW with our alkaline fuel cell, including the following:

  • Cell towers / weather stations
  • Highways / rail monitoring
  • Rescue & military
  • Residential
  • Datacentre / hospital / industrial

Global players currently operating within the above segments provide diesel generators which feature a significant carbon footprint compared to the zero-emission alternative offered by AFCP's fuel cells.

Key Advantages of AFCP's Alkaline Technology
Alkaline fuel cell technology offers a number of meaningful advantages compared to other fuel cell types, including:

  • lower cost, as no precious metals are required, which enables affordable mass production;
  • operable with less pure "industrial" hydrogen that may contain up to 10 parts per million of carbon monoxide; a capability not shared by other fuel cell technologies;
  • functional at very low temperatures (-35°C); and
  • a less complex balance of plant.

Emerging Trends in the Off-Grid Generator Segment
The construction sector is a large market and accounts for 36% of global energy use and 38% of energy-related CO 2 emissions. This sector has a large demand for off-grid power generation that is currently being met by diesel power generators and aligns with the heavy transportation sector given both sectors use diesel fuel as the main energy carrier 2 .

As a result, there will be significant challenges adhering to future CO 2 and pollution regulations. For example, in April of 2022, the UK changed its legislation to restrict the use of tax free diesel in generators, which renders hydrogen powered generators as an interesting alternative both ecologically and economically. Across Europe and the UK, the power generation market shows annual sales of nearly 1 billion EUR, while globally that figure is estimated at 20 billion EUR. The market segment being targeted by AFCP represents 65% of this figure and the Company expects that demand for zero emission power generators will grow rapidly driven by the increasing emission restrictions 3 .

The growth potential of this new market is not limited to the sale of new generators; it also includes the replacement of installed generators that no longer meet stricter emission regulations. The anticipated installed base of old diesel generators is forecast between 15 and 20 billion EUR in Europe and the UK and 400 billion EUR world-wide 4 .

Diversification Lends Strength for Second Half of 2022 and Beyond
On June 20, 2022, the Company released an outlook for the second half of 2022, and AFCP's expansion into the back-up and off-grid generator markets is consistent with our drive to further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market globally. The Company's inclusion of fuel cells for the generator market enables AFCP to generate revenue in the near term while the distribution system for hydrogen to be delivered to homes continues to advance, supporting our long-term goal of providing micro-CHP Alkaline Fuel Cell Power systems to the market. Off-grid and back-up fuel cell generators can operate using tanks of hydrogen that are stored on site, thus eliminating the need for hydrogen to be distributed directly to local sites.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)
AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

