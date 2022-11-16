Cleantech Investing News

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Agora Internet Relations Corp. (" Agora ") and Grit Capital Corp. (" Grit ") to provide marketing and investor relations consulting services in order to help increase public awareness of and interest in the Company, its management and its products by coordinating certain investor relations, marketing and corporate financial public relations with members of the investment community, the financial media and the public, in general (collectively, the " Service Agreements "). The Company expects to settle the fees payable pursuant to Agora and Grit Service Agreements (estimated to be approximately $270,000 for one year) per financial quarter through the issuance of Restricted Share Units (each an " RSU ") pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan, at the beginning of each financial quarter, subject to the policies of the NEO exchange and applicable securities laws.

ABOUT AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

Agora's verified Twitter account, @AGORACOM, surpassed 13 million impressions since May 2008, while Agora's YouTube channel generated 3.6 million minutes of videos viewed, since February 2007.

The Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. HUB on the Agora platform containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/alkalinefuelcellpower

ABOUT GRIT CAPITAL CORPORATION

Grit Capital Corporation is a financial media platform democratizing investment knowledge built by a former money manager Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA. Grit's mission is to democratize Wall Street insights held by the 1% and make them available to the other 99%. With Free Finance newsletter on Substack, the platform has approximately600,000 investor followers across social media and approximately 213,000 subscribers on its newsletters including a large number of paid subscribers.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the Service Agreements, the issuance of RSUs to settle debts owed under the Service Agreements, the intended benefits and objectives of the Service Agreements, statements relating to Agora and Grit, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Filing of Third Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Filing of Third Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR)(OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to confirm the filing of its financial and operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Select financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read with AFCP's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AFCP's website at www.fuelcellpower.com .

"We are extremely pleased to have met our short-term objectives of generating immediate revenue while continuing to build toward longer-term growth and expansion, with AFCP remaining on track to deploy approximately $50 million in capital over next two to three years," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "We're in the advanced stages of securing growth capital that will enable the Company to move our sales pipeline, acquisitions and fuel cell technology forward."

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale Elected to the Board of Directors of the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale Elected to the Board of Directors of the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (" CHFCA "), a national industry association focused on advancing the use of clean hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, has elected AFCP's CEO, Frank Carnevale, to its Board of Directors, effective October 13, 2022. AFCP joined the CHFCA as a Small Business Member in August of 2022 .

Comprised of industry, academia, research agencies and other stakeholders, CHFCA's goal is to champion the Canadian hydrogen and fuel cell sector as one of many solutions designed to help tackle the world's most critical energy challenges. In addition, CHFCA focuses on arming businesses, investors, media, the general public and other stakeholders with fulsome knowledge about the opportunity and potential for hydrogen and fuel cells to play a key role in the energy transition. The position and mandate of CHFCA are well aligned with AFCP's own mission to bring ‘PWWR to the People' through our combined heat and power (" CHP ") technology that offers reduced emissions with improved energy efficiency, while also simultaneously developing hydrogen-powered micro-combined heat and power (" micro-CHP ") systems along with off-grid and back-up power generators featuring zero CO 2 emissions to help meet global net-zero targets.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to report that all resolutions put forth at the special meeting of shareholders held today, October 17, 2022 (the " Special Meeting ") have been duly passed.

At the Special Meeting, a total of 5,255,746 AFCP common shares held by individuals that were not advantaged by the proposed amendments to the warrants and stock options (as described in the Company's management information circular dated September 16, 2022) (the " Amendments ") were present in person or by proxy, representing approximately 3.04% of the AFCP common shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting as of the record date of September 16, 2022 (the " Record Date ").

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to report that all resolutions put forth at the special meeting of shareholders held today, October 17, 2022 (the " Special Meeting ") have been duly passed.

At the Special Meeting, a total of 5,255,746 AFCP common shares held by individuals that were not advantaged by the proposed amendments to the warrants and stock options (as described in the Company's management information circular dated September 16, 2022) (the " Amendments ") were present in person or by proxy, representing approximately 3.04% of the AFCP common shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting as of the record date of September 16, 2022 (the " Record Date ").

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Launch of Corporate Video Series to Highlight the Benefits of Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Combatting Rising Energy Costs

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Launch of Corporate Video Series to Highlight the Benefits of Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Combatting Rising Energy Costs

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate video series designed to help raise both consumer and investor awareness about the Company's hydrogen fuel cells, which are expected to be highly cost-competitive relative to existing power alternatives in North America and Europe.

Numerous factors underscore the need for hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative for consumers, including energy costs that continue to rise with no end in sight; a lack of consumer advocacy around affordable energy supply; and the fact that hydrogen represents a critical component in meeting carbon neutral commitments. AFCP is actively advancing solutions to these issues, including piloting the delivery of hydrogen through natural gas pipelines for customers and building out near-term revenue opportunities that supplement progress on AFCP's fuel cell business for tomorrow.

Nanalysis Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 29th

European Q&A Session on November 30th at 8:30am ET

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications announces that on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, the Company will put out a press release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Interim Chief Financial Officer Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 .

BriaCell CEO Discusses Positive Clinical Results of its Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment in an Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

BriaCell CEO Discusses Positive Clinical Results of its Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment in an Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new audio interview with Dr. Bill Williams, CEO of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT), to discuss the positive initial efficacy data of the Company's phase IIIaa clinical study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab in advanced breast cancer.

In a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 37 th annual meeting earlier this week, BriaCell reported disease control, tumor shrinkage and potential survival benefit among 70% of the 12 patients enrolled in its 2021-2022 group of advanced breast cancer patients. Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Dr. Williams defines the gravity of advanced breast cancer and the value of this positive data for patients who have failed other therapies.

dynaCERT Secures Further Advances in the Global Mining Industry

dynaCERT Secures Further Advances in the Global Mining Industry

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its dealer H2 Tek LP ("H2 Tek") has provided the following update of sales of dynaCERT's proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology to the global mining industry:

  1. Nexa Resources, a large zinc miner, with 6 mines and 3 smelters in Brazil and Peru have purchased four (4) HG1s for Highway Transport Haul Trucks in Brazil and six (6) HG2 Units on three (3) trucks in Peru with double HG2s per vehicle for trials, which successfully demonstrated the benefits of the HydraGEN technology to the satisfaction of Nexa Resources.
  2. Vale S.A., a large global producer of the critical mineral, Nickel, has purchased from H2 Tek four (4) HG6C HydraGEN™ Units for a single large diesel power generator to be installed at the remote iron ore mine site in Voisey's Bay, Newfoundland & Labrador to be used on a 4.5-megawatt generator.
  3. CODELCO - Corporación Nacional del Cobre, of Chile, the world's largest copper producer, and H2 Tek have completed a successful pilot of two (2) HG6C HydraGEN™ Units on large Komatsu 930 haul trucks at the Codelco's Division Ministro Hales (DMH) mine in Calama, Chile.
  4. Arauco also known as Celulosa Arauco y Constitución , Chile, is the world's first forestry company to certify it's Carbon Neutrality. Arauco, a forestry, pulp and paper company, with operations in South America and North America, has purchased from H2Tek four (4) HG1 HydraGEN™ Units which are installed on four (4) lumber trucks.
  5. Antamina, one of the 10 largest mines in the world, and the largest Peruvian producer of copper concentrate, has purchased from H2 Tek three (3) HG6C HydraGEN™ Units to be installed in large CAEX mining haul trucks.
  6. Sigma Alimentos S.A., a Mexican multinational food processing and distribution company has purchased from H2 Tek six (6) HG2R Units to be installed on transport trucks.

Over the past two years, dynaCERT has received input from its dealers and customers and the larger HydraGEN™ Technology Units, the HG4C and HG6C, have been significantly modified and improved. The HG4C and HG6C Units are designed to meet the growing need and demand for improved fuel efficiency along with a significant reduction in GHG's of resources companies, and achieve future carbon credits such as in mining, forestry and oil & gas.

JustKitchen Expands B2B and D2C Offerings Through New Arrangements

JustKitchen Expands B2B and D2C Offerings Through New Arrangements

TSXV: JK    OTCQB: JKHCF    FRA: 68Z

Workers and Consumers Now Have More Access to JustKitchen's Meals and Brands as the Company Broadens Both its Corporate Client Base and Convenience-Based Operations

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2022 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2022 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") and management's discussion & analysis for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q3 2022.

BriaCell Reports Positive Breast Cancer Efficacy Data with Bria-IMT Immunotherapy Treatment at SITC Annual Meeting

BriaCell Reports Positive Breast Cancer Efficacy Data with Bria-IMT Immunotherapy Treatment at SITC Annual Meeting

  • Bria-IMT™ regimen in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab produced evidence of disease control, tumor shrinkage, and potential survival benefit amongst BriaCell's recent 12 patient cohort in advanced breast cancer.
  • The regimen remains well tolerated as recently reported in Phase I evaluation.
  • 70% of patients showed either disease control or progression-free survival (PFS) benefits compared with their last therapy.
  • Prior to enrollment, the 12 patients in the cohort had already been unsuccessfully heavily pre-treated with at least 2 prior therapy regimens, further underscoring BriaCell's positive patient outcomes.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce positive initial efficacy data in its 2021-2022 cohort of 12 advanced breast cancer patients. Disease control, tumor shrinkage, and potential survival benefit were observed amongst 12 patients in the Phase IIIa clinical study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab.

"We are very pleased to report that our combination therapy with Incyte's retifanlimab produced clear evidence of tumor shrinkage and showed potential survival benefit in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "We interpret these results to offer a potential opportunity for treatment in otherwise terminal patients. It's very important to emphasize that these responses and clinical benefit occurred in women with advanced-stage breast cancer who have exhausted other treatment options."

