Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering of Units

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a private placement offering of units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit (the " Offering "). The aggregate minimum gross proceeds of the Offering is $150,000 and the aggregate maximum gross proceeds of the Offering is $1,200,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering for acquisition capital, development capital for PWWR Flow Stream CHP projects and manufacturing capital for its wholly owned subsidiary Fuel Cell Power NV, as well as for general administrative and working capital expenses. The Company expects to close the Offering on or before January 13, 2023 (the " Closing Date ").

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Offering to eligible arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the NEO Exchange.

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the securities issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the Offering and securities issuable thereunder, the Offering and timelines associated therewith, the Warrants, the expected use of proceeds under the Offering, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held on December 1 st are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3H26Z7H

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Significant Milestone Achievement, Launch Event for Alkaline Fuel Cell System Prototype on January 11, 2023 and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its alkaline fuel cell system, will be hosting a launch event on 11th January, 2023 in Geel, Belgium, and has transitioned the Company's Chief Operating Officer to Managing Director of FCP NV to complete the development and commercialization of its fuel cells.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Significant Milestone Achievement, Launch Event for Alkaline Fuel Cell System Prototype on January 11, 2023 and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its alkaline fuel cell system, will be hosting a launch event on 11th January, 2023 in Geel, Belgium, and has transitioned the Company's Chief Operating Officer to Managing Director of FCP NV to complete the development and commercialization of its fuel cells.

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 1st

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 1st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 1 st . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3OutEvd

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale will Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces CEO Frank Carnevale will Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that PWWR's CEO, Frank Carnevale, will be giving a Company presentation live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 1st, 2022.

DATE: December 1st, 2022
TIME: 12:30 – 1:00 pm EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3WBnUTQ

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 14,697,906 common shares.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc., formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) ) announced it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on December 8, 2022

The Company currently has 146,979,060 Shares issued and outstanding. Accordingly, once the Consolidation is effective, the Company will have 14,697,906 Shares issued and outstanding, assuming there are no other changes in the issued capital of the Company.

Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Andy Dayes to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Dayes has 30 years' experience in the financial services industry as an entrepreneur, a company principal, and a senior executive working with large financial institutions such as Wells Fargo and entrepreneurial firms such as Next Edge Capital and Efficient Capital in the institutional capital-raising space.

GMG Invests $AU 600,000 to Accelerate Battery Pouch Cell Customer Testing & Development in 2023

GMG Invests $AU 600,000 to Accelerate Battery Pouch Cell Customer Testing & Development in 2023

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). The GMG Board has approved an additional $AU 600,000 in capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development. The Company has also successfully increased its organisational capacity by attracting new staff experienced in pouch cell manufacturing, thereby enabling the acceleration of its battery performance optimisation programme.

GMG believes its pouch cells could be used in a wide range of potential applications, including:

BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

  • Positive clinical data reported includes tumor shrinkage, disease control, progression free survival, and potential long term survival benefit in advanced metastatic breast cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • "Better quality of life" and "less pain" reported by many gravely ill advanced metastatic breast cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • Notably, many patients remained in our study longer than other prior therapies, suggesting excellent tolerability and clinical effectiveness of the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • More positive data is expected as patients remain on the study.
  • Treatment remained well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, presented positive safetytolerability and efficacy data from its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in three poster sessions during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium ® (SABCS).

Mayo Clinic Professor and Principal Clinical Investigator, Saranya Chumsri, M.D., stated in an audio summary of the poster: "First, this is a heavily pretreated group of end-stage metastatic breast cancer ("MBC") patients. For many of these patients, other therapies don't exist or cannot be tolerated. Bria-IMT™ does not have any theoretical cross-resistance or overlapping toxicity with other MBC treatments, which is why it is so encouraging to see responses across all MBC subtypes and a very manageable adverse event experience."

Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased announce that all Quality Foods Ltd. on Vancouver Island have received a selection of Plantein™ products in all their stores. Additionally, CASECO a Vancouver Island focused distributor, and affiliated company with Quality Foods Ltd., will be distributing the same Plantein™ products through their established network of one hundred (100) retail outlets

