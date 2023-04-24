Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a name change to CLEANTECH POWER CORP. (the " Name Change ") effective Thursday, May 4, 2023, subject to final acceptance of the NEO Exchange Inc. (the " NEO ").

Reflecting growth of the Company since 2021, the Company believes that the Name Change more clearly communicates to the marketplace its intentions and strategic priorities as announced on March 6, 2023, on a go forward basis.

"Cleantech and Power are synonymous with our approach to deliver affordable, renewable and reliable power to the people," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of PWWR. "The name change is consistent with our messaging with investors, customers and acquisition targets."

The Name Change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the name change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing common shares in the capital of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

PWWR is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

PWWR is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/, and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:
LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com
Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the Name Change.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Festival Hydro to Pilot Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell with Supporting Cleantech

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Festival Hydro Inc. (" Festival Hydro "). The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Festival Hydro to enter into a Joint Venture (" JV ") to demonstrate PWWR's Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype and supporting ammonia cracking and AI (artificial intelligence) electrical panel cleantech (the " Pilot ").

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQX: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements, Management Cease Trade Order and Update on Fuel Cell Power NV

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") announces today that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by March 31, 2023, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The reason for the anticipated delay is due to staffing limitations and turnover with the Company's foreign subsidiaries which has resulted in delays to certain audit procedures and added complexities of auditing certain transactions during the financial year. The Company requires additional time to complete and submit the required filings. The Company is working with its auditor (Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP) to complete the audit in a timely manner.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units and Corporate Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has granted an aggregate of 15,918,298 restricted share unit (" RSUs ") to certain arm's length consultants (each, a " Consultant ") of the Company.

The RSUs will vest in accordance with the terms of each Consultant's RSU agreement and in accordance with the Company's 2021 RSU Plan. Upon vesting, each RSU will entitle the holder thereof to receive one common share in the capital of the Company.

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Koben Systems Inc. (" Koben "), a licensed distributor of GENIUS, the only hybrid solid state energy enterprise breaker panel. The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Koben to enter into a Joint Venture (" JV ") for the integration of the GENIUS Energy Hub with PWWR's fuel cell (the " Pilot ").

Nano One Advances Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials

Highlights and Milestones:

  • nano one's technology, manufacturing hub and plans represent a game-changing opportunity to secure sustainable and clean battery supply chains in North America.
  • nano one's systematic plans jumpstart the commercialization of its One-Pot process starting at 200 tonnes per year in 2023, expanding in steps to 2,000, 10,000 and hundreds of thousands of tonnes per year.
  • $40m in cash, $10m in grants and multiple proposals for additional government support.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials that enables secure and resilient supply chains by driving down cost, complexity, energy intensity, and environmental footprint. The Company is pleased to provide an update on its innovation, piloting and commercialization plans for lithium iron phosphate ("LFP"), nickel-rich ("NMC"), manganese-rich ("LNMO") cathode active materials ("CAM"), and outlines how this will drive growth

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") ‎of up to 5,833,333 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 . ‎

Nanalysis CEO and Founder Sean Krakiwsky states, "As we enter into the final stages of rolling out the $160 million CATSA Airport service contract, we wanted to be prudent and bolster our balance sheet.   As I've stated publicly before, we are building a fully vertically integrated scientific instrumentation company. This vision includes a scaled-up service organization, and the CATSA contract accelerates that aspect of our vision. In addition, this opportunity will increase our base revenue, move us towards profitability, and eventually we will marry that business unit with our benchtop NMR, high field NMR, and MRI business, which all increasingly require a revenue generating service organization. This particular contract will be a stable source of revenue for five years, and potentially much longer. I want to thank the many of our long term shareholders and stakeholders for stepping up and making this happen."

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.80 per Common Share (the " Warrant Exercise Price ") at any time up to 4:00 p.m. ( Calgary time) on or before the date that is one year following the closing date of the Offering.

The completion of the Offering will be subject to acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering may be closed in one or more tranches, it is anticipated that an initial closing of the Offering to occur on or about April 25, 2023 , subject to satisfaction of all closing conditions. The Units, including all underlying securities thereof, will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital purposes. The Company may pay a finder's fee of up to 7% on parts of proceeds of the Offering in relation to purchasers introduced to the Company by registered investment advisors, payable in cash.  ‎

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering, but such insiders will only participate in the second closing, not the first. Such participation would be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The related party transaction is expected to be exempt from minority approval and valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under the Offering nor the consideration to be paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its100MHz device,the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law relating to the use of net proceeds of the Offering, regulatory approval for the Offering and  insider participation in the Offering and other matters ‎ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. ‎

All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-announces-3-5-million-private-placement-301804349.html

Nextech3D.ai Reports Unaudited Fiscal Year 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

3D modelling revenue increased +266% vs 2021

2022 technology service gross profit margin expands by 82% jumping from 51% in 2022 compared to 28% in 2021

Nanalysis and QUAD Systems Launch Full 400MHz High Field System

Nanalysis Collaborated on and Supplies Key Components of the System

Team will be Presenting and Debuting system at ENC 2023

Harvard University Robotics and AR/VR Workshops Showcase ARway.ai, Snap, and Magic Leap's Spatial Computing and AR Platforms Capabilities

Tomorrow April 19, Join ARway.ai CEO for livestream presentation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that ARway.ai's spatial computing technology was chosen with Snap and Magic Leap at the 2023 Harvard XR Hackathon, "The DreamHack", presented by the Harvard Robotics Club and the Harvard ARVR Club. The event, held from April 14-16 at Harvard University in Boston, MA featured creators, business leaders, domain experts, designers, developers, product managers and more highlighting creativity and exploration in the industry. The event enabled participants to explore business opportunities in the metaverse with various ARVR technologies with no prior experience required, making ARway's technology a perfect application

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's, and other major e-commerce retailers, announces that the Company plans to release its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 audited financial results after markets close on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

