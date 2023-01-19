Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Cleantech Investing News

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has granted an aggregate of 9,541,557 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to certain arm's-length consultants of the Company (each, a " Consultant ").

The RSUs will vest in accordance with the terms of each Consultant's RSU agreement and in accordance with the Company's 2021 RSU Plan. Upon vesting, each RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive one common share in the capital of the Company.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the issuance of RSUs, the vesting of the RSUs, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alkaline Fuel Cell PowerNEO:PWWREmerging Tech Investing
PWWR:AQL
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Logo

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power


Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Prototype Launch of Jupiter 1.0, a Powerful Fuel Cell System for Homes and Small Buildings, and Management Update

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Prototype Launch of Jupiter 1.0, a Powerful Fuel Cell System for Homes and Small Buildings, and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has launched the prototype of its micro-combined heat and power (" CHP ") fuel cell, named Jupiter 1.0 .

"Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is proud to present the prototype of our fuel cell system for homes and small buildings - Jupiter 1.0," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of PWWR. "The Jupiter 1.0 prototype will be piloted with select strategic partners to demonstrate the advantages of delivering green hydrogen to homes and small buildings, globally. We thank staff for their dedication and effort to complete this important milestone on time."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Prototype Launch of Jupiter 1.0, a Powerful Fuel Cell System for Homes and Small Buildings, and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Prototype Launch of Jupiter 1.0, a Powerful Fuel Cell System for Homes and Small Buildings, and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has launched the prototype of its micro-combined heat and power (" CHP ") fuel cell, named Jupiter 1.0 .

"Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is proud to present the prototype of our fuel cell system for homes and small buildings - Jupiter 1.0," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of PWWR. "The Jupiter 1.0 prototype will be piloted with select strategic partners to demonstrate the advantages of delivering green hydrogen to homes and small buildings, globally. We thank staff for their dedication and effort to complete this important milestone on time."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering of Units

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering of Units

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a private placement offering of units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit (the " Offering "). The aggregate minimum gross proceeds of the Offering is $150,000 and the aggregate maximum gross proceeds of the Offering is $1,200,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held on December 1 st are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3H26Z7H

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Significant Milestone Achievement, Launch Event for Alkaline Fuel Cell System Prototype on January 11, 2023 and Management Update

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Significant Milestone Achievement, Launch Event for Alkaline Fuel Cell System Prototype on January 11, 2023 and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its alkaline fuel cell system, will be hosting a launch event on 11th January, 2023 in Geel, Belgium, and has transitioned the Company's Chief Operating Officer to Managing Director of FCP NV to complete the development and commercialization of its fuel cells.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Progress Update on the Successful Integration of Candiac LFP Operation

Nano One Provides Progress Update on the Successful Integration of Candiac LFP Operation

Highlights

  • One-Pot trials commencing and decommissioning of unused equipment progressing.
  • Functional re-org implemented to align innovation and commercialization centres.
  • Completed integration of Candiac team and facility, focus now on post-merger activities.
  • Focusing on meeting market demand while harnessing government support.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company"), a clean technology company focused on the production of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to provide an update on the reorganization of the combined teams, and the transformation of the Candiac lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") facility to the One-Pot process, following completion of the acquisition previously announced on November 1, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • BriaCell has received agreement and positive feedback from its End of Phase II meeting with the FDA for lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor, in advanced metastatic breast cancer.
  • After reviewing BriaCell's Fast Track designated Phase I / IIa data, the FDA has agreed on the primary end point, the essential elements of the pivotal registration study design, and type of patients to be included.
  • Registration study success could lead to a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission and commercialization approvals for BriaCell's novel immunotherapy approach.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has received agreement and positive feedback from its End of Phase II meeting with the FDA regarding BriaCell's lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor (under Fast Track designation), in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

BriaCell and the FDA have agreed on the primary end point, the essential elements of the study design, and the type of patients to be enrolled in BriaCell's upcoming pivotal clinical study. This pivotal registration study will be enrolling advanced metastatic breast cancer patients for whom no approved treatment options exist.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announced today that it has cancelled a total of 1,287,500 stock options, including 377,500 to insiders as they were no longer serving their purpose in aligning the interest of the holders with those of shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces New Patent Issuance, Bria-OTS IND Timing Guidance, and Additional Clinical Sites to Boost Enrolment

BriaCell Announces New Patent Issuance, Bria-OTS IND Timing Guidance, and Additional Clinical Sites to Boost Enrolment

  • BriaCell's new patent protects its novel personalized off-the-shelf cell-based technology for breast cancer and multiple other cancer indications until 2040.
  • BriaCell expects to initiate its Bria-OTS™ clinical study under an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) in the first half of 2023, in accordance with FDA guidance.
  • Two additional clinical sites are now active in Phase II Bria-IMT™ study to broaden patient access: Carle Cancer Institute in Urbana, Illinois and the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) in Baltimore, Maryland.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has received an Issue Notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the composition of matter and method of use of its personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapy for cancer. The patent will issue on January 24, 2023 as US Patent No. 11,559,574 with the term extending to May 25, 2040. Additionally, BriaCell was awarded an Australian patent (Patent No. 2017224232, extends to February 27, 2037) covering composition of matter and method of use for its whole-cell cancer immunotherapy technology in Australia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Provides Projects Team Update

GMG Provides Projects Team Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's leadership, technical and projects teams intended to support and accelerate the Company's next phase of development.

GMG believes there are important business opportunities related to GMG's targeted 'energy saving' and 'energy storage' solutions, which continue to provide strong encouragement for the Company to invest resources to drive targeted sales from its energy saving business and support the continued maturation of GMG's graphene-Aluminium Ion battery technology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Health, Safety, Environment, Risk & Sustainability Officer Join GMG

New Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Health, Safety, Environment, Risk & Sustainability Officer Join GMG

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Lisa Roobottom as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Paul Mackintosh as Chief Health, Safety, Environment, Quality, Risk and Sustainability Officer ("Chief HSE, Risk & Sustainability Officer"), effective on the on the 30th day January, 2023 and 6th day of February, 2023 respectively. Lisa and Paul will be members of GMG's senior executive leadership team reporting to, and working closely with, CEO Craig Nicol.

Lisa Roobottom has a career in the Oil & Gas and Manufacturing industries spanning approximately 30 years, working in a number of roles include Refinery Operations Manager and National Health, Safety & Environment Manager at various companies including Caltex, Ampol, Australian Laboratory Services and, most recently, Alpha HPA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium: Exploring for High-Grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada to Support Clean Technologies

Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

Related News

Gold Investing

Heritage Mining "Poised for Discovery" in 2023, CEO ays

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Delivers Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide to Battery Manufacturers in Japan and South Korea

Resource Investing

Marquee Completes Sale Of 30% Interest In The Werner Lake Cobalt Project To High-Tech Metals Limited

Gold Investing

Supplementary Announcement In Relation To The BHP Xplor Program

×