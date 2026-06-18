Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2026

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), "Alibaba" or "Alibaba Group") today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/secfilings .

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Alibaba Group, 26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, S.A.R., the People's Republic of China or via email at investor@alibaba-inc.com .

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group is a global technology company focused on AI + Cloud and consumption. We provide the technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers and other businesses to engage with their users and customers and operate efficiently. We empower consumers and enterprises with our full-stack AI capabilities and services. Our AI technology based on Qwen (Chinese: Qianwen), a family of large language and multimodal models, powers the intelligence behind our services across enterprise solutions, e-commerce and other Internet platforms.

Investor Relations Contact
Lydia Liu
Head of Investor Relations
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
investor@alibaba-inc.com

Media Contacts
Cathy Yan
cathy.yan@alibaba-inc.com

Ivy Ke
ivy.ke@alibaba-inc.com

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