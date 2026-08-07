Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2026 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.0650 , and Declares Third Quarter 2026 Preferred Share Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX: AQN, AQN.PR.A, AQN.PR.D, NYSE: AQN) announced today that its board of directors has approved and declared the following common and preferred share dividends:

  1. US$0.0650 per common share, payable on October 15, 2026, to the shareholders of record on September 29, 2026, for the period from July 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026. Registered shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in Canadian dollars in the amount of C$0.0912.
  2. C$0.41100 per preferred share, Series A, payable in cash on October 1, 2026 to preferred share, Series A holders of record on September 15, 2026, for the period from June 30, 2026 to, but excluding, September 30, 2026.
  3. C$0.42831 per preferred share, Series D, payable in cash on October 1, 2026 to preferred share, Series D holders of record on September 15, 2026, for the period from June 30, 2026 to, but excluding, September 30, 2026.

Each of the foregoing dividends will be paid in cash.

The quarterly dividends payable on common shares are declared in U.S. dollars. Beneficial shareholders (those who hold common shares through a financial intermediary) who are resident in Canada or the United States may request to receive their dividends in either U.S. dollars or the Canadian dollar equivalent by contacting the financial intermediary with whom the common shares are held. Unless the Canadian dollar equivalent is requested, holders of common shares will receive dividends in U.S. dollars, which, as is often the case, the financial intermediary may convert to Canadian dollars. Registered holders of common shares receive dividend payments in the currency of residency. Registered holders of common shares may opt to change the payment currency by contacting TSX Trust Company at 1-800-387-0825 prior to the record date of the dividend.

The Canadian dollar equivalent of the quarterly common share dividend is based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on the day before the declaration date.

Pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation, AQN hereby notifies holders of common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D that such dividends declared qualify as eligible dividends.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility. AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN and AQNB, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpower.com and follow us on X.com @AQN_Utilities.

Investor Inquiries:
Brian Chin - Vice President, Investor Relations
Amanda Bersing - Manager, Investor Relations
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
354 Davis Road, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 2X1
E-mail: InvestorRelations@APUCorp.com
Telephone: (905) 465-4500

Media Inquiries:
Stephanie Bose - Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Liberty
354 Davis Road, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 2X1
E-mail: Corporate.Communications@libertyutilities.com
Telephone: (905) 465-4500

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Algonquin Power & UtilitiesAQN:CCTSX:AQNcleantech investing
AQN:CC
The Conversation (0)
Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Update to early-conversion incentive

Update to early-conversion incentive

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Update to early-conversion incentiveDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 11, 2026

Westport to Issue Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 11, 2026

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), announces that the Company will release Q2 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on... Keep Reading...
White electric cars plugged into charging stations with glowing blue rings over a dark showroom floor.

EV Market Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

The electric vehicle (EV) sector is navigating a complex landscape in 2026, characterized by evolving regional growth, ongoing affordability hurdles and shifting legislative environments.Here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look at how the market performed in the first half of 2026, as... Keep Reading...
New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

Technical Review from KBR Highlights the Advantages of Syntholene's Geothermally Integrated Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cells for Step Change Reduction in Hydrogen CostSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

U92 Energy Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Public Offering

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Standard Uranium Reaches Agreement for $3 Million Strategic Investment

Heliostar Presents Q2 2026 Financial and Operating Results with Record Gold Production and Cash Balance

Related News

energy investing

U92 Energy Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Public Offering

critical metals investing

Exploration Phase Companies Challenged by Labor Shortage

base metals investing

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

energy investing

Standard Uranium Reaches Agreement for $3 Million Strategic Investment

precious metals investing

Heliostar Presents Q2 2026 Financial and Operating Results with Record Gold Production and Cash Balance

precious metals investing

Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3

precious metals investing

Commencement of Drilling at Wilsons Gold Prospect