



Albert Labs has a proprietary and provisionally patented process for creating the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in its inaugural medication. The company aims to produce scalable, consistent, and standardized medicines using its advanced culture technology. The improved quality and consistency enabled by this patent-pending process are paramount to scaling the Eu-GMP production of psilocybin API. The same process and methodology can also be applied to the cultivation of other fungi species, opening up the untapped potential market of bio-active fungal compounds.

This is not a synthetic or biosynthetic process and does not use or introduce harmful synthetic chemicals or genetically modified bacteria in the production stages. In order to conduct this research, Albert Labs has a Health Canada Licensed facility. This regulatory sign off enables the possession, production, assembling, sale, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances.

Dr. Malcolm Barrat-Johnson, chief medical officer of Albert Labs, explained why the company is focusing on treating cancer patients in a recent interview, “We’re looking at depression and anxiety in cancer patients. We haven’t looked into this area very much over the last 20 to 30 years because of the interaction of many antidepressants in cancer patients. With psilocybin, we can look at this group because the potential risk of interaction is significantly lower.”

Patients with cancer-related distress are the initial focus of the company's research and development. This focus is due to the enormous unmet need within this patient cohort and it goes a long way to mitigate regulatory delays and costs. Real-World Evidence (RWE) is the clinical model employed to accelerate the company's clinical trials. RWE is encouraged in the UK and utilizing a wide array of data, beyond what is generated in traditional randomized controlled trials is endorsed. Randomized controlled trials can take five to 12 years to complete, whereas using a pragmatic approach can bring a new medication to market significantly quicker. RWE was famously used to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Albert Labs has an existing relationship with the largest oncology center in Europe. This partnership will allow the company to commercially deploy its innovative treatment to cancer patients rapidly. The company won't need to build out its own clinics — it only needs regulatory approval to begin treating patients. A diverse team of managers, doctors, and scientists leads the company towards achieving its goals. Dr. Malcolm Barrat-Johnson, the CMO of the company, has an extensive background in pharmaceutical development having formerly served as a regulator for MHRA, the UK's regulatory agency. Dr. Barrat-Johnson has also worked for European regulatory bodies and large companies, such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Dr. Michael Raymont, CEO and director, has diverse management experience in multiple industries, including private and public sectors. His time in the public sector is notable as he led the National Research Council, the largest federal research and development organization in Canada. He successfully led and oversaw billions of dollars worth of investment into the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Sara Tai, Principal Investigator has extensive clinical research experience, having developed psychological interventions for people diagnosed with a variety of mental health issues such as depression, psychosis and bipolar disorder. Her research focuses on the science and practice of therapy, progressing these into regulatory approved clinical practices. In addition to developing these structures and practices, Sara has a deep understanding of the commercial imperative of delivering the necessary training to offer these novel therapeutics at scale as part of the UK's National Health Service.

Key Projects Confidential API Bioreactor A well-known problem facing psychedelic medicines is the capability to manufacture natural psychedelic compounds that are consistent batch to batch and that can be scaled as demand increases. Albert Labs has filed a provisional US patent for its confidential API bioreactor that allows the company to solve this problem. Its bioreactor allows for consistent production of the active pharmaceutical ingredient used in its medication, KRN-101. Project Highlights: Rapid Production : The bioreactor is designed to rapidly turn Pilocybe mycelium into pharmaceutical standard medicine.

: The bioreactor is designed to rapidly turn Pilocybe mycelium into pharmaceutical standard medicine. Increased Consistency and Control : It’s challenging to produce natural psychedelic medications if every batch has a different potency. Albert Labs’ bioreactor has complete control over essential variables that result in consistent API.

: It’s challenging to produce natural psychedelic medications if every batch has a different potency. Albert Labs’ bioreactor has complete control over essential variables that result in consistent API. Decreased Risk of Contamination: Contamination can significantly interfere with producing natural compounds. The company’s bioreactor minimizes this risk by decreasing the human element and creating a controlled environment.