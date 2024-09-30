Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

World Class Copper Potential Increased at Yataga Copper Project – Georgetown, QLD

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Albemarle Corporation to Release Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Albemarle Corporation to Release Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, November 7 , at 8:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:  
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ3

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q3 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: November 7, 2024
Start Time: 08:00 AM ET (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q3-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle  
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-third-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-november-6-2024-302261574.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle CorporationALBNYSE:ALBBattery Metals Investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is well under way on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.  This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine.  The Company has completed the drilling of its first hole to a depth of over 870 feet, with the remaining drill holes proposed to a maximum depth of 1500 feet.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - September 12, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is commencing on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine. The Company plans to drill several exploration holes to maximum depths of 1500 ft. in several strategic locations on the property during the month of September.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology, magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Grid's exploration team has determined that a multilayered approach to drill targets would improve the chances of intercepting lithium bearing brines.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery")  ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Grid's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological, has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 7, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Board and Management Changes

QX Resources Ltd Board and Management Changes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) announces changes to its Board and Management, reflecting current market conditions for junior exploration companies.

Effective today, Steve Promnitz has transitioned from Managing Director to strategic advisor and consultant . In his new role, Steve will continue to help oversee and advise the Company on its US lithium projects and exploration activities across the Company's gold, lithium and iron ore projects.

"Now that QXR is in a solid position with the agreement renegotiated and expanded on its investment in US lithium brine projects, it is the appropriate time to change the board and management" stated Steve Promnitz.



About QX Resources Ltd:  

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium hard rock portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has four projects in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) spans more than 350 km2.

Lithium brine: QXR drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA and geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada. QXR holds an Option to Purchase Agreement to earn-in to 75%.

Gold portfolio: QXR is developing Central Queensland gold projects through a 70% agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd and also on a 100% basis. The gold and copper-gold-moly projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >8.5moz gold endowment.

Nickel sulphides: QXR has a significant 39% shareholding in unlisted public Australian company Bayrock Resources Limited, which has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. QXR is assisting Bayrock with project development and financing initiatives.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery - Preliminary Feasibility Study

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery - Preliminary Feasibility Study

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the results of its Preliminary Feasibility Study( PFS) for the Becancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Quebec, Canada. The PFS confirms the viability of a strong lithium conversion project, even within a below-average pricing environment.

Highlights

The Lithium Universe Strategy

- Positive, robust Becancour Refinery PFS even in low pricing environment

- LU7 has a counter cyclical strategy - develop project, ready for price recovery

- Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap - growth in resource and end market projects

The Financial Modelling

- Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8% of approximately US$779M

- IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5% and payback of 3.5 years based on;

- Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3

- Current spot price is approx. US$775/t SC6 and US$10,680/t for battery grade LC

- Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million

- Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million

- Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne LC

The Design

- LU7 offers a solution to worldwide lithium conversion failures and startup problems

- Using proven Jiangsu Refinery operating technology and lithium industry experience

- Producing up to 18,270 tonnes/year of green battery-grade lithium carbonate

- Smaller off-the-shelf style plant rather than large difficult-to-operate facilities

- Initial focus on lithium carbonate production - feed for LFP batteries

- Assumptions based on real operating data and experience - not new aspirant

The Location

- Quebec ideal trans-Atlantic lithium conversion centre, comparable to China

- Feedstock from Canada, Brazil and Africa - end market North America

- Critical cost benefits - cheap green power, transport mine/end market savings, US/Canada tariffs

- 95% GHG emission reduction with Hydro Quebec's green energy

Next Steps

- Offtake discussions with interested OEMs underway

- LU7 continues to progress full Definitive Feasibility Study

The Company plans to build a reliable, low-risk lithium conversion refinery with an annual capacity of up to 18,270 tonnes, utilizing proven expertise from the Jiangsu processing model. The facility will produce environmentally friendly, battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company aims to establish a Canadianbased lithium chemicals business, purchasing spodumene feedstock from both domestic suppliers and international markets, including Brazil and Africa and producing a battery grade lithium carbonate product. This aligns with the Company's broader vision of contributing to the North Atlantic lithium supply chain and closing the Lithium Conversion Gap.

The project's economics are highly favourable, even with conservative price assumptions. The refinery is economically viable with a pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of approximately US$779 million, using an 8% discount rate, and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of around 23.5%. The payback period is estimated at 3.5 years. The financial model is built on cautious price forecasts of US$1,170 per tonne for spodumene concentrate (SC6) and US$20,970 per tonne for battery-grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). LU7's directors believe they have a reasonable basis for using the assumed price in the study of US$20,970 per tonne for battery grade lithium carbonate. Key operational assumptions include 86% plant availability and 88% lithium recovery. At full production capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately US$383 million in annual revenue, with costs totalling around US$236 million, leading to an annual EBITDA of approximately US$147 million and a gross margin of in the region of 38%. Post-tax, the NPV at an 8% discount rate is estimated at approximately US$501 million. The capital cost for the project is estimated at US$494 million, which includes a contingency of US$68 million. The capital cost estimate is based on advanced design specifications from the Jiangsu Lithium Refinery model, ensuring robust financial planning and projection. These factors highlight the project's strong financial viability, even under conservative pricing conditions.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said "The successful completion of our Preliminary Feasibility Study is a significant milestone for the company, especially given that we only launched in August of last year. Early on, we recognized that bridging the lithium conversion gap in North America, leveraging our accumulated lithium expertise and the proven technology from Jiangsu, was a clear and strategic path forward."

"Our counter-cyclical strategy is centered on advancing projects during market downturns, allowing us to strategically position ourselves for growth as the market rebounds. We are dedicated to funding and constructing a proven, low-risk lithium conversion refinery in Quebec, marking the first step toward establishing Quebec as the lithium conversion hub for the Transatlantic region."

"The strong NPV and returns for the project indicate an economically viable project. We will be looking to secure strategic partners at the project level to help fund the project. There is significant interest from OEMs with spodumene offtake supply seeking conversion outside of China, and discussions are already underway. We are confident that the Becancour lithium refinery, with an annual capacity of 18,270 tonnes, will emerge as a leader in producing green, battery-grade lithium carbonate."

"The Company will advance quickly to complete a Definitive Feasibility Study and finalise offtake partnerships".

COUNTER CYCLICAL STRATEGY

Leveraging experience with cyclical movements in the lithium market, Lithium Universe utilizes a counter-cyclical strategy focused on developing projects during market downturns to strategically position itself as the market recovers. Although the recent oversupply of lithium has resulted in price declines, the Company remains confident in the strong long-term demand for lithium, driven by the growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage sectors. This ongoing demand underscores the need for continued investment in lithium mining and refining projects. LU7 believes that the current market conditions provide an optimal window for project development. With falling and depressed prices, less viable projects and weaker players have been cleared out of the market, leaving space for more robust and well-prepared companies. By advancing its Becancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery during this downturn, LU7 aims to be ready for a price recovery and capitalize on future growth, ensuring its plac in the evolving lithium market.

Over the past four years, lithium prices have experienced significant fluctuations due to the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market and increased demand for energy storage. From 2020 to early 2022, prices surged as supply struggled to keep pace with demand driven by the global shift towards cleaner energy. By 2022, lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices had risen over 400%, influenced by COVID-19-related supply disruptions. As of late 2023, prices have begun to stabilize due to new mining and refining projects. Although recent oversupply has led to price declines, long-term demand for lithium remains strong, necessitating continued investment in mining and refining.

The lithium market is currently undergoing a rebalancing phase due to oversupply and strategic production shutdowns by major producers. Companies and operations such as Core Lithium, Greenbushes JV, Mineral Resources, Albemarle's Kemerton and more recently, CATL's Yichun mine and Arcadium's Mt Cattlin have either slowed production or halted operations in response to recent price drops. Despite these supply adjustments, demand for lithium remains robust, particularly from growing EV sales in China. LU7 believes that prices are expected to recover to more sustainable levels over the next 12-18 months, although not reaching the unsustainable peaks of 2021-2022. This market rebalancing is essential for the sustainability of future lithium projects and the overall market. LU7's counter-cyclical strategy means developing a project during market downturns to benefit when the market recovers.

CLOSING THE LITHIUM CONVERSION GAP

Currently, over 90% of global LFP battery manufacturing is concentrated in China, but North America is rapidly expanding its capacity. Ford plans to build a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan with an annual capacity of 35 gigawatt-hours (GWh) by 2026, while Tesla is developing a facility in Nevada with a 10 GWh capacity focused on improving charging speed and energy density. LG Energy Solutions is investing $5.6 billion in Arizona to produce LFPs for energy storage systems and EVs.

By 2028, North America is expected to add nearly 1,000 GWh of battery manufacturing capacity, supporting the production of 10 to 13 million electric vehicles annually. Key states like Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan will lead this growth. Canada is also investing in the sector, with partnerships from Volkswagen, Stellantis, and others, helping to secure its position in the global automotive market and meet the rising demand for EVs.

The Company estimates that 850,000t of LCE per annum will be required to satisfy demand in North America by 2028.

*To view the full details of the announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WY641GJW



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Completes Initial Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Completes Initial Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its news release dated September 10th, 2024, it has completed its initial drill program on the Daisy Project, located in Lander County, Nevada

The Company drilled five targets with 643m (2109 feet) of RC and tricone drilling. All holes intercepted various claystone horizons and claystone with felsic ash to lapilli tuffs with a distinctive trend towards more abundant claystone in the central portions of the caldera. Abundant alteration was noted in some drill holes with both oxidized and sulphide-bearing horizons observed.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Secures Option to Additional US Lithium Brine Projects

QX Resources Ltd Secures Option to Additional US Lithium Brine Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to announce that QXR has renegotiated the option agreement over the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California, USA, to reduce option payments and also to include an option to acquire an interest in two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.

- QXR and IG Lithium have agreed to restructure the Option Agreement in respect of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project to reduce option payments and also to include an option over two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.

- QXR now has the option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL, the holder of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, which reduces QXR's cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.

- QXR has also entered into an option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (a related company of IGL), granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% stake in IGX and which holds two prospective lithium brine projects in Nevada and Utah, USA.

- IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based producers of battery-grade lithium products in relation to the future supply of lithium brine products.

- QXR will update the market soon regarding planned activities over the gold projects in Queensland.

QXR had previously entered into an option agreement with IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire up to a 75% interestin IGL, the owner of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, as announced 5 October 2023 (Option Agreement). The parties have negotiated a variation to the Option Agreement, whereby QXR now has an option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL on or before 30 June 2025 (Variation Agreement). The restructuring reduces QXR's cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.

QXR has entered into a further option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (IGX) (an unlisted Delaware company established in 2022, and a related company of IGL) granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% interest in IGX on or before 30 June 2025 for US$500,000 (IGX Option). IGX has identified and secured two (2) prospective lithium brine projects in Utah and Nevada, USA, covering 10,660 hectares (26,300 acres). IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based developers and producers of battery-grade lithium products to potentially supply future lithium brine feedstock.

IGL and IGX have an excellent local US exploration team and contractors to ensure advancement of the projects.

Next steps include permitting for new drill sites at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, targeting areas that are interpreted to be prospective to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling previously undertaken by QXR (ASX announcement 19 June 2024). QXR is continuing its review of work conducted to date by IGX on their two projects, which indicate encouraging results in a favourable geological setting.

QXR Managing Director, Steve Promnitz, said: "QXR, through the new agreements, now has exposure to three large, prospective lithium brine projects, with reduced cash commitments, diversifying the portfolio. The lithium brine projects are located in the US market where demand continues for critical minerals and where downstream processors are still seeking supply options."

IG Lithium and IGX Minerals Member, Stephanie Ashton, said: "We recognize the valuable work that we have done together with QXR and are pleased to continue to consolidate and expand our joint efforts to find new critical supplies of upstream lithium brines for the rapidly expanding US battery industry.

To view the Key Commercial Terms, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/41U1J7MO



About QX Resources Ltd:  

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium hard rock portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has four projects in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) spans more than 350 km2.

Lithium brine: QXR drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA and geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada. QXR holds an Option to Purchase Agreement to earn-in to 75%.

Gold portfolio: QXR is developing Central Queensland gold projects through a 70% agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd and also on a 100% basis. The gold and copper-gold-moly projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >8.5moz gold endowment.

Nickel sulphides: QXR has a significant 39% shareholding in unlisted public Australian company Bayrock Resources Limited, which has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. QXR is assisting Bayrock with project development and financing initiatives.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024

QX Resources Ltd Board and Management Changes

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Related News

lithium investing

Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024

Gold Investing

Optimised Production Plan for the Mt Boppy Gold Mine Cobar Basin, New South Wales

Copper Investing

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

Iron Investing

Exploration License Granted over Cane Bore Iron Project

×