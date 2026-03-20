Alamos Gold Files Technical Report for the Island Gold District Expansion

Alamos Gold Files Technical Report for the Island Gold District Expansion

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed a technical report for the Expansion Study completed on the Island Gold District operation, located in Ontario, Canada.

The report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supports the disclosure outlined in Alamos' news release dated February 3, 2026. The report is available on the Alamos website at www.alamosgold.com and will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects including the IGD Expansion, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439
Khalid Elhaj
Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5427
ir@alamosgold.com


The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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