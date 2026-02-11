AI Magazine's Latest Issue Features Ajay Chakravarthy, CAIO at Thales on Frugal AI, Quantum Computng and Human-Machine Teaming

The latest issue spotlights global leaders, breakthrough technologies and strategies shaping the future of technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation and much more

London - 11 February 2026- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest issue of AI Magazine.

Thales: Redefining Defence Tech With AI

Ajay Chakravarthy leads AI at Thales, focusing on frugal AI systems designed to operate in resource-constrained, disconnected and harsh environments for defence and security applications.

Drawing on two decades in research, government and counter-terrorism roles, he emphasises moving beyond prototypes to trusted, frontline deployments.

"Moving from minimum viable product or proof of concept through to taking it to the frontline is a completely different process," Ajay Chakravarthy, Head of AI at Thales.

Through Thales's cortAIx accelerator, Ajay drives AI across five strategic areas, from enhancing decision-making in fighter jets to biometric security, cybersecurity, maritime operations, enterprise co-pilots and quantum AI research.

He champions diverse, multidisciplinary teams, human-in-the-loop accountability and problem-centric AI adoption, balancing rapid development with assurance, trust and ethical, mission-critical outcomes.

Read the full story here.


Jerry Ting: How Workday's Agent Builder Platform Lets Organisations Create Custom Agents For Payroll and HR

Jerry Ting leads Workday's agentic AI strategy, guiding the company's evolution from feature-based generative AI to role-based and ambient agents that perform complex enterprise tasks.

In this feature, he reflects on the company's journey from feature-based AI to role-based and ambient agents that perform tasks across payroll, compensation, planning and other functions.

"When you have memory and context, it really minimises hallucination, which is needed for enterprise use cases" - Jerry Ting, VP of Agentic AI at Workday.

He also shares insights on integrating acquisitions like Flowise, Pipedream and Sana to build, connect and interface AI agents securely and at scale.

Jerry highlights the importance of human oversight, collaboration between specialised agents and context-aware reasoning.

Read the full story here.

Editorial Highlights

  • Top 10: Image Generators (p. 32)
  • How Globant and FIFA Are Bringing AI to the Beautiful Game (p. 66)
  • Thai Vong: Bringing Clarity to Enterprise Tech Leadership (p. 80)
  • Hellofresh: How AI is Accelerating Recipe Production (p. 104)
  • hahnair: How Payment Innovations Broaden Opportunities in Global Travel (p. 116)
  • SAS: AI Governance Will Seperate Winners From Losers in 2026 (p. 132)
  • Spy Hunter: How Anthropic Smashed an AI Espionage Attack (p. 144)

About the Technology Portfolio

BizClik's Technology portfolio of five magazines is a trusted source of truth and a leading voice across the technology industry.

Together, AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine, Data Centre Magazine and Cyber Magazine provide authoritative insights, shape industry conversations and influence decision-makers across technology, cybersecurity, data and telecommunications sectors.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for the in-person debut of AI LIVE: The London Summit – a two-day conference and expo is designed for C-suite executives, AI strategists and innovators preparing for the next era of artificial intelligence.

With 50+ speakers, 10 content themes and 4 executive workshops, the summit will deliver practical insight into generative AI, automation, governance, digital identity and enterprise transformation.

Secure early bird tickets here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik's portfolio spans technology and AI, finance and insurance, manufacturing and supply chain, sustainability and energy and more. For further information, visit here.

Media Contact
Izzy Hutchin, PR Executive
izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

