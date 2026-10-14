AI-Designed Biologics Are Moving From the Screen to the Bench, and Developers Are Hiring for the Next Test

News Provided by Biotech Insider on behalf of MindWalk Holdings Corp.
Biotech Insider News Commentary - For most of the past decade, the promise of AI in drug discovery was measured in designs: more candidate molecules, generated faster. The measure is changing. The companies building AI-native discovery platforms are now being judged on what happens when those designs meet a laboratory bench and then an animal model, the preclinical efficacy stage where a program's value starts to be defined. That shift is pulling AI companies toward wet-lab capability and experienced development scientists, and much of that talent is concentrated in Greater Boston. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT), Generate Biomedicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENB), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY).
Key Takeaways
- Validation is the new bottleneck. AI-native biotechs are pairing computational design with wet-lab confirmation and in vivo pharmacology, because a design only gains value once it holds up experimentally.
- Large drugmakers are paying for that step. In recent months Novartis advanced a biologic designed with Generate's platform into its preclinical pipeline, Eli Lilly made a $40 million strategic equity investment in Absci, and Sanofi agreed to pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront to add four next-generation antibodies to their alliance.
- MindWalk is building development leadership in Boston. The Company announced three senior appointments, drawing on experience at Pfizer, Novartis, Arbor Biotechnologies and Orum Therapeutics, as its pipeline advances toward preclinical efficacy studies.
- Platform and pipeline are designed to feed each other. Where applicable, MindWalk's ReefIQ™ and LensAI™ inform its discovery work, and insights from that work may enrich the platform over time.
From Designed Molecule to Defined Program
A computationally designed antigen or antibody is a hypothesis. Before it is worth the cost of animal studies, a developer needs evidence that the construct folds the way it was designed, presents the intended epitope and behaves as expected in cells. Preclinical efficacy studies then test whether that design produces a meaningful biological effect in a living system. Each step is expensive, and a candidate that fails late for a reason that could have been caught earlier costs both time and capital.
That is why the leading AI-driven biotechs have invested heavily in experimental capacity alongside their models. Generate Biomedicines describes its platform as connecting computational design, large-scale experimentation and development as one system. Absci runs a feedback loop between its AI algorithms and wet-lab validation. And large drugmakers are still paying heavily for promising biologics, as Sanofi's expanded antibody alliance with Regeneron showed this month.
MindWalk Adds Preclinical and Structural Depth
Mindwalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT), a Bio-Native AI company, announced three senior appointments that strengthen its Boston-based development leadership as its pipeline advances toward preclinical efficacy studies. Joanne Lim, PhD, joins as Director, Preclinical Development, from Orum Therapeutics, where she led immuno-oncology programs and built the immunology and inflammation portfolio strategy; she previously held roles at Codiak Biosciences and the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research and has more than eleven years of experience taking programs from conception through development candidate nomination.
Zachary Maben, PhD, joins as Director, Antigen Discovery & Protein Engineering, from Arbor Biotechnologies, where as Principal Scientist he designed candidate molecules from sequence, structural, functional and machine-learning-derived data. Before Arbor, he contributed structural data and mechanistic hypotheses across twelve biologics project teams at Pfizer. His capabilities include structure determination by X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy, which MindWalk says will allow it to confirm internally that a construct presents a conserved epitope in the conformation the immune system encounters before it enters animal studies.
Shuji Sato, PhD, Vice President, Innovative Solutions, a MindWalk veteran with more than twenty years in antibody discovery and biologics development, including roles at Pfizer and Dragonfly Therapeutics, expands his responsibilities to include the Company's pipeline. MindWalk says the appointments also deepen its capacity to evaluate pipeline programs and external opportunities against consistent scientific and commercial criteria as preclinical efficacy data emerge.
"Preclinical efficacy is where a program's value starts to be defined, and it is the stage our pipeline is now approaching. Joanne has taken programs from concept through candidate nomination and knows what an efficacy package has to show. Zachary gives us internal structural confirmation that a construct presents what we designed before it enters animal studies. Shuji brings twenty years of antibody development and a working knowledge of our platform and partners to the question of which assets deserve continued investment. Where our programs run on ReefIQ™ and LensAI™, what they generate feeds back into the platform our partners use, so the pipeline and the platform strengthen each other," said Dr. Jennifer Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer of MindWalk.
Underneath that platform is HYFT® Technology, MindWalk's proprietary, function-aware representation of biology, refined over 20 years of curation into a biological representation of 660 million patterns and 25 billion relationships. ReefIQ™ provides the biological context layer built on that representation, and LensAI™ serves as the reasoning and application layer for target discovery, candidate diligence, portfolio decision support and agentic AI workflows.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news for MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) at: biotech-insider.com
Other Developments Across AI-Driven Biologics
Generate Biomedicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENB)
Somerville, Massachusetts-based Generate Biomedicines reported in August that Novartis had advanced a biologic designed with the Generate Platform into its preclinical pipeline for further development. Its lead program, GB-0895, is in the global Phase 3 SOLAIRIA-1 and SOLAIRIA-2 studies in severe asthma, and the company held $457.4 million in cash, equivalents and marketable securities at June 30, 2026.
"With GB-0895, our global Phase 3 SOLAIRIA studies in severe asthma continue to advance," said Mike Nally, Chief Executive Officer.
Cambridge-based Moderna appointed Juan Andres as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 5, 2026. Andres previously spent nearly six years at Moderna, where he led the build-out and scale-up of its manufacturing, including its global network for COVID-19 vaccine supply. The company joined the Nasdaq-100 Index on October 9.
Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI)
Absci reported positive interim Phase 1 data for ABS-201, an antibody designed with its AI and wet-lab platform, with blinded aggregate data suggesting the drug was well tolerated and an estimated half-life of at least 65 days. Eli Lilly made a $40 million strategic equity investment in Absci as part of a $100 million offering, and the company plans to begin a Phase 2 trial in endometriosis in the fourth quarter of 2026.
"This is just the beginning for our prolactin receptor franchise within our overall proprietary pipeline," said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO.
Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)
Sanofi and Regeneron expanded their global alliance on October 1, adding four Regeneron-invented, long-acting immunology antibodies, including an IL-13 antibody in a Phase 1 study for atopic dermatitis and three others expected to enter clinical studies in 2027. Sanofi will pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront, with up to $7 billion more in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, and the companies will share development costs and future profits equally.
"This is a deliberate first step in igniting Sanofi's innovation engine," said Belén Garijo, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi.
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Cautionary Note Regarding Preclinical Programs. MindWalk Holdings Corp.'s pipeline programs are at a preclinical stage, are investigational, and have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulator. In vitro characterization, in vivo pharmacology and preclinical efficacy studies do not ensure clinical advancement or commercial success of any program. The contribution of newly appointed personnel, and the extent to which program data enriches the Company's biological representation or improves outcomes for platform users, cannot be assured. Clinical and preclinical results reported by other companies referenced in this article are as reported by those companies and are not indicative of results for any MindWalk Holdings Corp. program. Additional information is available in MindWalk Holdings Corp.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
Trademarks. HYFT® is a registered trademark of MindWalk Holdings Corp. ReefIQ™ and LensAI™ are trademarks of MindWalk Holdings Corp.; ReefIQ™ registration is pending. All other marks referenced in this article are the property of their respective owners.
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