Peregrine Gold Limited

Agreement Executed with Mark Creasy Over Peninsula Propsect

Peregrine Gold Limited (“Peregrine” or the “Company”) (ASX: PGD) is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement, via its wholly owned subsidiary Pilbara Gold Exploration Pty Ltd, with prominent prospector and major shareholder Mark Creasy. The agreement permits the exploitation of precious metals within three Prospecting Licenses (“SPL”) applied for over the Peninsula prospect E52/3850 (Figure 1) (“Agreement”), located within the Company’s Newman Gold Project (Figure 2).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prominent prospector and major shareholder Mark Creasy applies for several Special Prospecting Licences over Peregrine’s high grade Peninsula Prospect
  • Binding agreement executed permitting access to enable the potential extraction of gold material down to 50m vertical depth
  • Net proceeds recovered to be split in favour of Peregrine on a 60/40 basis

Figure 1: Map of SPL locations over the Peninsula prospect (E52/3850)

Figure 2: Location of Peninsula prospect within Newman Gold Project

Subject to the grant of the SPL, the Agreement stipulates the exploitation of precious metals can proceed under the following conditions:

  • Any expenditures incurred in the process of exploitation are to funded by Mark Creasy and will be deducted from the value of any gold recovered (Net Value);
  • The Net Value of any gold recovered (cash or physical form) to be divided 60/40 in favour of Peregrine;
  • The SPL cannot be converted to a mining license and may not be advanced beyond 50m vertical depth from surface;
  • Commencing from execution, the Agreement has a maximum term of three years and nine months;
  • While Mr Creasy is responsible for and managing the SPL, as part of the Agreement, all activities are to be coordinated with Peregrine so that any significant mineralisation identified will be reported to the market in accordance with the Company’s continuous disclosure policy.

Having had a history of demonstrating spectacular shallow gold intercepts (Figures 3-6) (ASX Announcement: 5 August 2022), the Agreement recognises the significant potential of the Peninsula prospect and due to the Agreement being free carried through to gold monetisation, potentially provides the Company a pathway to generating cashflow at a time when the Australian gold price continues to reach all-time highs.

Technical Director of Peregrine Mr. George Merhi commented:

“It’s a pleasure to partner with a supportive shareholder with arguably the best track record for discovery and value creation in Australia on an initiative that will greatly advance our understanding of the geological potential of the Peninsula prospect. We look forward to updating shareholders once the SPL is granted.”

Figure 3: Peninsula Prospect - At surface drill core photo of ‘Hole A’ (ASX Announcement 5 August 2022). To assist with mineralogical and textural studies at the Newman Project, Hole A was not split and assayed for gold (ASX Announcement 12 January 2023)1.

Figure 6: Peninsula Prospect gold vein looking south-east1


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Peregrine Gold Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:pgdasx stocksresource investing
The Conversation (0)
