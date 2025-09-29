Aether Files National Stage Patent Application for Base Metal Catalyst Targeting Automotive Emissions

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR,OTC:ATHHF) (FSE: 2QZ) (OTCQB: ATHHF) ("ATHR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a national stage patent application for its cutting-edge base metal catalyst technology, marking a pivotal step in the ongoing commercialization of a cost effective alternative to precious metals in emissions treatment.

Modern catalytic converters are often comprised of many chemistries, sometimes in several locations, all working in harmony to clean the exhaust gasses of vehicles. The key components of the catalyst chemistries are precious metals often referred to as Platinum Group Metals (PGMs). PGMs are very effective catalysts but are also exceptionally expensive due to their rarity and processing costs. Aether's catalyst formulation uses zero Platinum Group Metals, instead relying upon cost effective mixed metal oxides to provide the catalytic activity.

Given the cost and supply chain difficulties inherent in the acquisition and processing of PGMs, and the increasing geopolitical risks in the areas that mine them, it's no surprise that when faced with increased loadings of PGMs to meet rising emissions standards, OEMs are actively looking for alternatives.

"Aether's work on this catalyst has produced a thorough understanding of the way its elemental make-up affects desired catalytic behaviour. This has led to a patent application that focusses on composition of matter," said Taylor Procyk, COO of Aether. "Protecting our catalyst from a composition perspective is the best way to ensure that we retain control of the technology as we continue to address our existing and emerging commercialization opportunities."

The national stage entry, which follows the company's initial Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application, secures intellectual property rights in key markets including Canada, the United States, Europe, India, Japan, and South Korea. It forms part of Aether's broader strategy to commercialize its emissions reduction technologies globally, with applications in light-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, hybrid platforms, and Small Off-Road Engines (SORE).

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address Small Off-Road Engine (SORE) emissions — a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.

Forward-Looking Information
This release may include certain statements that are deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address events or developments that Aether expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Aether Catalyst Solutions

Aether Catalyst Solutions

Overview

Aether Catalyst Solutions Inc. (CSE:ATHR) is a materials science company that has developed a low-cost, high-performance, three-way catalyst that doesn’t contain any of the costly precious metals currently utilized in automotive catalytic converters such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

A catalytic converter is a legally mandated emission control device that converts toxic by-products from an internal combustion engine into less toxic substances through a chemical catalyzation process. By reducing the cost of a critical emission reduction technology, Aether Catalyst hopes to not only save the auto industry billions of dollars, but also extend emissions control capability to the extraordinarily large number of smaller engines that are in use every day, helping to reduce the overall amount of harmful emissions from all internal combustion engines.

