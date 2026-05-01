Aemetis to Review First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

Aemetis to Review First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its first quarter 2026 earnings report:

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 11 am Pacific Time (PT)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 943189 

Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 943189

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2211/53904

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A (Questions & Answers) portion of the conference call.

The webcast will be available on the Company's website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls, along with the company presentation, recent announcements, and video recordings.

The voice recording will be available through May 21, 2026 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 53904. After May 21st, the webcast will be available on the Company's website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the development and operation of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. To utilize the byproducts from ethanol production, Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com

Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Todd Waltz
(408) 213-0940
investors@aemetis.com

External Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory Group
(646) 863-6519
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com


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