Aemetis India Subsidiary Begins Biodiesel Deliveries Under $17 Million Allocation from OMCs

Aemetis India Subsidiary Begins Biodiesel Deliveries Under $17 Million Allocation from OMCs

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced the Company's subsidiary in India, Universal Biofuels, secured allocations to supply more than 18 million liters of biodiesel to India's three government-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) during a three-month period, which is expected to generate approximately $17 million in revenue.

In addition to OMC customers, Universal is supplying private commercial customers with distilled biodiesel. Additional OMC fuel supply orders are anticipated before the end of calendar year 2026 to support the India government's goal of increasing biodiesel blending from 1% currently to a target of 5% by 2030 under the current India National Policy on Biofuels.

"Universal Biofuels and other biodiesel producers are working with the government of India to build and expand a robust biodiesel industry," stated Sanjeev Duggal, CEO of Universal Biofuels.

"The increased cost of crude oil has resulted in multiple diesel price increases in India, which supports the India government's biodiesel blending target of more than 1.2 billion gallons per year," stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.  "Our Universal Biofuels subsidiary is a leader in producing and delivering high-quality renewable biodiesel and pharma-grade glycerin from our India plant."

The Universal Biofuels subsidiary of Aemetis is one of the largest biodiesel producers in India and has been in operation for more than 18 years. Universal Biofuels has significantly expanded the production capacity of its Kakinada biodiesel plant to approximately 80 million gallons per year, including expansion of its proprietary enzymatic process to produce lower carbon-intensity biodiesel at reduced cost.

Universal Biofuels is exploring opportunities to expand to other locations throughout India, including diversification into the production of other renewable fuels such as dairy biogas, ethanol, and sustainable aviation fuel. To support this growth, Universal Biofuels is preparing to undertake a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) for a sale of a minority equity stake to public investors on the India stock exchange, subject to market conditions.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuel company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions while creating new investment and jobs. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high-quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com

Company Investor Relations
Media Contact:
Todd Waltz
(408) 213-0940
investors@aemetis.com

External Investor Relations
Contact:
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory Group
(646) 863-6519
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results; statements related to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis biodiesel and other biofuel facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct facilities to produce biodiesel, renewable fuels, and biochemicals; and statements about future market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "showing signs," "targets," "view," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aemetis IncAMTXnasdaq:amtx
AMTX
The Conversation (0)
Aemetis Inc

Aemetis Inc

Keep Reading...
Aemetis Completes Installation of $12 million, 3 MW Solar Microgrid with Battery Storage and AI Energy Management System at Keyes Biofuels Plant

Aemetis Completes Installation of $12 million, 3 MW Solar Microgrid with Battery Storage and AI Energy Management System at Keyes Biofuels Plant

May 16, 2024 - Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products, today announced that the installation of a $12 million, 3 megawatt solar microgrid with battery storage and an AI energy management system has... Keep Reading...
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Aemetis, Inc. Q1 2024

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Aemetis, Inc. Q1 2024

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX). To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here. Key Takeaways: First Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits sale in the quarter Aviation plant is awarded... Keep Reading...
Aemetis Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Aemetis Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

May 09, 2024 - Aemetis, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products that replace fossil fuels, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. "Revenues during the first quarter... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property

Nuvau Minerals Strengthens Its Board and Technical Team with the Appointment of David Palmer as a Director and Michael Sutton as Technical Advisor to the Board

CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Announces Positive Pig Iron Optionality

Related News

vanadium investing

Vanadium Market Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

precious metals investing

GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Strengthens Its Board and Technical Team with the Appointment of David Palmer as a Director and Michael Sutton as Technical Advisor to the Board

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Announces Positive Pig Iron Optionality

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Reopens Additional Historic Mine Workings at El Potrero and Samples up to 26.1 g/t Au and 511 g/t Ag

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Begins Underground Development at Cusi, Restart Remains on Budget and on Schedule