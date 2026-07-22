AEGIS Hedging to Be Acquired by Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Investment alongside the existing AEGIS management team will advance capabilities to enable better decision-making across global commodity markets
AEGIS Hedging Solutions ("AEGIS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of commodity market intelligence, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced it has entered into a definitive transaction agreement with Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. Goldman Sachs Alternatives succeeds Greenbelt Capital Partners and Baird Capital as the Company's institutional investment partner. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Founded in 2013, AEGIS works with 700 commodity producers and consumers, capital providers, and financial counterparties across North America to enable more informed commercial decisions and manage commodity price risk.
With increasingly volatile commodity prices, this partnership will accelerate AEGIS's investment in commodity-focused advisory, technology, artificial intelligence, proprietary data, and regulated market infrastructure.
AEGIS will continue to operate under the same leadership team, with the same employees, customer relationships, technology platform, and commitment to market integrity across each of its businesses. Bryan Sansbury will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer.
"Our customers operate in markets where every decision matters," said Bryan Sansbury, Chief Executive Officer of AEGIS. "Our job is to give them the expertise, information, and capabilities to act with confidence. This investment allows us to continue progressing that mission while remaining the same trusted partner our customers have relied on for more than a decade."
"AEGIS has built an exceptional business with trusted customer relationships, differentiated technology, and a highly experienced management team. They have demonstrated a history of generating meaningful value and savings for their clients through both their advisory and revenue cycle solutions, and their swap execution facility continues the trend of broader modernization and electronification of the capital markets," said Anthony Arnold, Partner within Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "We look forward to supporting Bryan and the AEGIS team as they continue executing on the Company's long-term vision."
"As commodity market participants navigate an increasingly complex market, AEGIS has differentiated itself with a comprehensive offering of trusted advice, valued technology, and insightful data," added Phil Mooney, Managing Director within Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "We are excited to support the Company as it builds on this foundation and embarks on its next phase of growth."
The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
AEGIS was advised by Financial Technology Partners ("FT Partners"), Kirkland & Ellis, and Winstead PC. Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives was advised by Ardea Partners LP and Sidley Austin LLP.
About AEGIS
AEGIS helps commodity market participants deploy, grow, and protect capital through integrated advisory, expertise, software, data, artificial intelligence, and market infrastructure solutions. By combining experienced professionals with purpose-built technology, AEGIS helps customers transform complex commodity market information into faster, more confident commercial decisions across revenue management and commodity risk management. Learn more at aegis-hedging.com .
About Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $645 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.
The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.
The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has more than $4.0 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of June 30, 2026.
Established in 1986, Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $75 billion since inception. The business combines a global network of relationships, unique insight across markets, industries and regions, and the worldwide resources of Goldman Sachs to build businesses and accelerate value creation across its portfolios.
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Media Contacts
For AEGIS: Lauren Trice, ltrice@aegis-hedging.com
For Goldman Sachs Asset Management: Victoria Zarella, Victoria.Zarella@gs.com