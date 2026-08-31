Adobe to Announce Q3 FY2026 Earnings Results on Sept. 10, 2026

Adobe to Announce Q3 FY2026 Earnings Results on Sept. 10, 2026

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE), the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms, announced it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, followed by a conference call with investors from 2-3 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site . Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE .

About Adobe

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2026 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor relations contacts
Doug Clark
Adobe
ir@adobe.com

Public relations contacts
Ashley Levine
Adobe
adobepr@adobe.com

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LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

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LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025, and August 29, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units... Keep Reading...

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