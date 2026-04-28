Adobe Completes Semrush Acquisition, Strengthening CX Enterprise with Enhanced Brand Visibility Capabilities

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) — the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms — today announced the completion of its acquisition of Semrush Holdings, Inc., a leading brand visibility platform, enhancing its ability to offer businesses more capabilities to drive discoverability and conversion as AI interfaces and agents become a primary way for customers to discover, evaluate and engage brands.
Customer experience orchestration (CXO) is rapidly changing in the era of agentic AI, as agents become critical partners that can help accelerate complex workflows and deliver stronger business outcomes. Adobe is redefining CXO with the recent introduction of Adobe CX Enterprise , a new end-to-end agentic AI system with an intelligence and governance layer spanning content supply chain, customer engagement and brand visibility. Adobe CX Enterprise simplifies the process of bringing together data and content across fragmented systems to deliver personalized experiences at scale, with AI agents that can orchestrate workflows based on defined goals.
The need for brand visibility has never been greater. Adobe data shows that while AI traffic to U.S. retail sites increased 269% year over year (March 2026), businesses have significant gaps in AI-led brand visibility. With the acquisition of Semrush, Adobe expands its ability to serve marketers at every scale, from small businesses to global enterprises, with solutions for search engine optimization (SEO), generative engine optimization (GEO) and agentic search optimization (ASO) to close those gaps.
Adobe is expanding on Semrush's deep customer adoption to unlock new value across the combined portfolio, uniting Semrush's discoverability intelligence with Adobe's brand visibility and agentic web solutions to power more connected, actionable experiences. This includes Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe LLM Optimizer, Adobe Commerce, Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) and AEP-powered apps and Adobe Brand Concierge, to address the dual challenge of ensuring a brand is visible across AI surfaces, while deepening direct engagement with customers on owned properties.
"The rules of brand discovery and commerce are being rewritten in real time, and marketers who aren't optimizing for that world today will find themselves invisible tomorrow," said Anil Chakravarthy, President of Adobe's Customer Experience Orchestration Business. "Together with Semrush's leading SEO platform and agentic search intelligence, Adobe will empower our customers with an even more powerful solution: the full picture of how their brands show up to consumers, from discoverability in search engines and LLMs to content creation, customer engagement and conversion, all in one integrated system at scale."
"Semrush has spent more than 17 years helping marketers scale and grow — and that mission has never been more important than it is today," said Bill Wagner, chief executive officer of Semrush. "By joining Adobe, we see an incredible opportunity to build the definitive platform for brand visibility in an AI-driven world, helping marketers ensure their brands are found, trusted and chosen at every touchpoint."
As customer engagement shifts to include natural, conversational interactions, consumers aren't just searching, they're increasingly turning to LLMs to guide and shape their purchasing decisions. At the same time, AI agents are increasingly influencing how they discover and engage with brands. Chief marketing officers must now develop content and experiences that educate both humans and AI agents. Organizations that invest in foundational SEO capabilities, alongside GEO and ASO, will ensure their brands remain discoverable and trusted across owned and earned channels. Semrush customers of all sizes can expect continued investment and an expanded product roadmap as Adobe and Semrush fully integrate, delivering market-leading solutions for the agentic era.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those related to Adobe's product plans, future growth, opportunities, strategic initiatives, industry positioning, and anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Semrush. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: Adobe's ability to enhance its CXO solutions with the addition of Semrush technology; Adobe's ability to realize cost savings, synergies and other potential benefits of the proposed transaction within the expected time frames or at all; costs or difficulties related to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention; the effectiveness of Semrush technology; any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and those factors discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Adobe's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Adobe's most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risks described in this press release and in Adobe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be carefully reviewed. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Adobe undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About Adobe
Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.
About Semrush
Semrush, an Adobe company, is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. Built on the industry's most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. Used by over 28 million users globally – from scaling startups to the Fortune 500 – Semrush provides the competitive intelligence needed to win visibility in an evolving digital landscape.
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