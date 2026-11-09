Adobe and The Walt Disney Company Announce Multi-Year Strategic Alliance to Support Disney Innovation with New AI-Powered Tools

Adobe technology will support concept exploration in Disney's innovation labs as well as parks and cruise development pipelines, using custom AI models and tools to help teams develop ideas more quickly, while protecting creators and their works. Building on the companies' longstanding relationship, the alliance will also include global marketing activations, industry event collaborations, customer storytelling and more.
Today at Adobe MAX—the world's largest creativity conference— Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE)—a global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms—and The Walt Disney Company have announced a multi-year strategic alliance to advance creativity, innovation and the art of storytelling through new technologies and experiences. Building on the companies' longstanding relationship, the alliance enables Adobe to amplify their innovation stories with Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort, Disney Cruise Line, ESPN Edge and StudioLAB through global marketing activations, industry events, thought leadership, customer storytelling and other strategic engagement opportunities. In addition, this deeper collaboration will advance opportunities to explore emerging technologies, including responsibly developed AI, in support of Disney's creative teams.
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"Adobe and The Walt Disney Company have had a decades-long collaboration, where Adobe's creativity, productivity and customer experience orchestration tools have supported everything from Disney's content creation pipelines and workflows to personalized marketing campaigns and digital experiences that come to life in the parks," said Hannah Elsakr, vice president, GenAI New Business Ventures, Adobe. "Today's announcement marks the next chapter of the relationship, where the two companies will build a new creative foundation that thoughtfully deploys AI as an accelerant for artistic vision, creativity and guest engagement."
"Disney has always embraced innovation, and this alliance with Adobe builds on a longstanding relationship between two companies that share a deep commitment to creativity," said Becca Vodnoy, senior vice president, Corporate Alliances, The Walt Disney Company. "By bringing together Disney's world-class storytellers and beloved brands with Adobe's technology, we have an exciting opportunity to give our creative teams new ways to explore and develop their ideas and bring Disney stories and experiences to life for guests and fans around the world."
For decades, Adobe has stood at the heart of creativity in media and entertainment, with technology innovations that have earned multiple Academy Awards for scientific and technical achievement. As an Official AI Innovation Partner of The Walt Disney Company, Adobe will provide early access to the latest AI, creative and media technologies. This includes Adobe Firefly (generative AI for creatives), Adobe Firefly Foundry (proprietary AI models), Adobe Premiere (video editing) and Adobe Photoshop (digital imaging)—along with dedicated engineering and research resources—to support the Disney production pipeline.
With Adobe Firefly Foundry, Disney will work directly with Adobe on generative AI models tailored to Disney's properties that are human-centered and artist-led. Customized on Disney properties, these proprietary models are trained on unique world knowledge (character attributes, environments, visual styles) to generate commercially safe and production-ready outputs, while accelerating work and enabling the development of more creative projects.
Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development is already using Adobe Firefly Foundry to bring new ideas into the theme park development pipeline with greater speed, including a sketch-to-image model that transforms hand-drawn concepts into fully rendered 2D concept art, as well as a custom image model that generates on-brand, franchise-accurate creative assets.
The Adobe and Disney alliance will include collaboration on emerging technology development across The Walt Disney Studios' StudioLAB and ESPN Edge, expanding the deep history both companies have had around creativity and media:
- StudioLAB : As a collaborative innovation hub for The Walt Disney Studios, StudioLAB brings together creative and technical talent to prototype ideas and turn experiments into proven tools and new storytelling opportunities. Adobe joins the program as a StudioLAB Innovation Partner of The Walt Disney Studios, collaborating with Disney creatives and technologists to explore and expand internal creative workflows.
- ESPN Edge : The ESPN Edge Innovation Center was created to explore, test and implement emerging technologies that impact the art of sports storytelling. ESPN and Adobe will identify ways for AI to enhance the engagement with sports fans and shape how ESPN delivers content as well as new ways to bring ESPN's archive to life.
Adobe will increase its presence across Disney's media platforms as part of the alliance, to connect with audiences across entertainment and sports. The relationship is also expected to come to life at Adobe Summit, Adobe MAX and other major industry conferences. Co-innovation projects with StudioLAB and ESPN Edge are already underway, and additional activations and experiences will roll out over the alliance's multi-year term.
About Adobe
Adobe empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com .
About The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.
© 2026 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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Public relations contacts
Kevin Fu
Adobe
kfu@adobe.com
Bruce Lam
The Walt Disney Company
Bruce.Lam@disney.com