Adina Mineral Resource Increases 33% to 78Mt at 1.15% Li2O with 79% Indicated

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Winsome Resources

Adina Mineral Resource Increases 33% to 78Mt at 1.15% Li2O with 79% Indicated

Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1 ; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade at its 100 per cent owned Adina Lithium Project (Adina) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mineral Resource increased 33% to 77.9Mt at 1.15% Li2O at Winsome’s flagship Adina Lithium Project (Adina) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.
  • Mineral Resource corresponds to 2.21Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and confirms Adina’s positioning as one of the largest undeveloped lithium deposits in the world.
  • 61.4Mt at 1.14% Li2O in the higher confidence Indicated category derived from systematic drilling is a strong foundation for long life project feasibility studies.
  • The Adina Mineral Resource outcrops at surface and includes 48.7Mt at 1.20% Li2O in the top 150m from surface (vertical depth) allowing it to be mined by open pit methods.
  • Near surface Main Zone resource now stands at 37Mt at 1.23% Li2O (Indicated and Inferred.).
  • Ongoing exploration drilling focussed on testing extensions to mineralisation is expected to support continued resource growth with the potential inclusion of mineralisation intersected in drilling west and southwest of Adina Main.
  • This new Mineral Resource update and current metallurgical test work will underpin both Greenfield and Brownfield project studies on track for completion 2H 2024.
  • Simultaneous technical studies, permitting support studies, and environmental and social impact assessment processes for Adina underway in parallel with Project development studies ongoing, including comprehensive environmental baseline work and infrastructure planning.
  • Dense Media Separation (DMS) test work results provides encouragement for a strong business case for Adina1.
  • Due diligence work continues on the option to acquire nearby Renard Operation and associated infrastructure with project studies including Renard as an operating scenario.
  • Appointment of Ms. Kim-Quyen Nguyen as VP Projects to lead project studies and Mr. Walter Mädel, an internal hard rock lithium processing expert, to support the project team in assessing the potential repurposing of the Renard process plant.

The MRE upgrade significantly increases the global tonnage by 33% to 77.9 million tonnes (Mt) at an improved grade of 1.15% Li2O, with an increase of 37% in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) to over 2.21 million tonnes LCE. Importantly the MRE now includes 61.4Mt at 1.14% Li2O in the higher confidence Indicated category as a result of the systematic drilling which has been carried out at Adina (refer Table 1 below for full details including the quantities of Indicated and Inferred material).

WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:

“The update to the MRE affirms the significance of our global resource and solidifies our position and strategic location at the heart of the green energy industry and EV supply chain in North America.

“To increase the resource by almost 20Mt while also enhancing our grade and resource category is an exceptional outcome from our latest phase of systematic drilling. In particular the grade which has been defined close to surface in the Main Zone is a key advantage as we progress the Adina Lithium Project.

“It’s important to emphasise the scale, tenor and metallurgical properties of Adina are equivalent to the tier one lithium assets globally.

“This is an exciting time for Winsome, the simultaneous implementation of our exploration, development and corporate strategies are achieving well planned and executed progress.

Also, it is a great pleasure to welcome Kim Nguyen to the Winsome team as VP Projects. Kim’s recent experience managing mine development projects within the James Bay region will prove to be a of huge benefit to Winsome and help us complete our due diligence and project studies in the coming months and years. I am also very pleased to be working with Walter Mädel again given his extensive relevant experience with lithium processing and DMS plants globally.

We look forward to updating our shareholders on the progress of our due diligence to acquire the Renard Operation, as well as our ongoing exploration and study activities.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:wr1lithium explorationlithium stocksresource investingResource Investing
WR1:AU
The Conversation (0)
Winsome Resources

Winsome Further Expands Lithium Exploration Footprint in Quebec

Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has partnered with geology specialist Mr Glenn Griesbach and with local prospector Mr Marc de Keyser.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Newly Identified Niobium and Rare Earth Targets

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a recent review of airborne, magnetic, and radiometric geophysical data by Southern Geoscience has identified a large ovoid intrusive feature, at the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project, WA.
Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Drilling at Geikie Identifies 1.5km Alteration Zone Typical of Basement-Hosted Mineralisation

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has completed the Phase 2 drilling program at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies has received the critical safety permit for Stage 1 of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4).

Keep reading...Show less
Glencore's Australian coal trucks.

Groundwater Issues Derail Glencore's Queensland Carbon Capture Project

The Australian government has rejected Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) proposal to develop a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Queensland due to potential risks to groundwater resources.

The decision halts the global commodities miner's plan to inject CO2 into underground aquifers to reduce emissions from a coal-fired power plant. The CO2 would have been stored 2.3 kilometers underground in the Surat Basin.

Glencore's pilot project, managed by its subsidiary, Carbon Transport and Storage Company, aimed to capture 330,000 metric tons of liquefied CO2 annually from the Millmerran power plant in Southern Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Assay Results From its Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project of up to 2.45 m at 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe

Altiplano Reports Assay Results From its Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project of up to 2.45 m at 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on underground and surface channel sample results from the Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project. These sample results confirm high grade copper-gold mineralization in the Santa Beatriz vein complex. With this information, the Company will review the opportunity to develop Santa Beatriz for the potential to produce incremental Cu-Au-Fe mineralized material to support feed for the El Peñón mill plant. Currently, the mine has a 3,000 tonnemonth permit which can be increased to 5,000 tpm through application with the mining authorities. The Santa Beatriz Mine is located 2 kilometres (km) by road from the Company's existing operation at the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron Mine and 13 kms from the El Peñón processing plant near La Serena, Chile. Santa Beatriz and Farellon are iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) deposits located within the NNE-trending Chile's copper-rich IOCG belt that has been associated to the Atacama Fault zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Emu NL (ASX: EMU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Emu NL (‘EMU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EMU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Newly Identified Niobium and Rare Earth Targets

$4.3M Forward Sales Contract with Wisconsin Public Service

Lulo Recovers 19 5 Carat Type IIa Diamond

Aurum Hits 163 g/t Gold within 12m @ 14.56 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 1

Related News

Cleantech Investing

$4.3M Forward Sales Contract with Wisconsin Public Service

Diamond Investing

Lulo Recovers 19 5 Carat Type IIa Diamond

Gold Investing

Aurum Hits 163 g/t Gold within 12m @ 14.56 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 1

Lithium Investing

Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project Primed for Imminent Field Activities to Commence with Top Targets Identified

Copper Investing

Approval Received for Trouble Bore Drilling

Gold Investing

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Lithium Investing

Jindalee on Path to Emerge as Major US Lithium Producer - Analyst

×