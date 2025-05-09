Ada Ann 1m drilling results confirm high-grade gold, up to 26g/t Au

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) (“FRS” or “the Company) is pleased to confirm the 1m results from the second phase of drilling at the Ada Ann prospect at the Bonnie Vale Project, near Coolgardie, in Western Australia’s prolific Eastern Goldfields.
This article includes content from Forrestania Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Highlights:
- 1m drilling results from Ada Ann confirm high grade, including:
- AARC0029 – 7m @ 4.3g/t Au (from 72m), including 1m @ 25.6g/t Au
- AARC0028 – 3m @ 7.8g/t Au (from 74m), including 1m @ 22.2g/t Au
- AARC0024 – 3m @ 5.9g/t Au (from 82m), including 1m @ 16g/t Au and 2m @ 3.6g/t Au (from 70m)
- Mineralisation footprint extended ~60m south & ~30m north of historic mineralisation.
- Mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike in both directions, with the strike of Au mineralisation increased to ~310m.
- Significant FRS results from phase 1 drilling1 at Ada Ann include:
- AARC0002 – 2m @ 10.7g/t Au (from 62m), including 1m @ 21g/t Au
- AARC0006 – 7m @ 2.1g/t Au (from 34m), including 1m @ 7.3g/t Au
- AARC0020 – 6m @ 1.6g/t Au (from 62m), including 1m @ 5.8g/t Au
- Historic drilling results (previously released1) from Ada Ann include:
- AA28 – 4m @ 12.8g/t Au (from 25m)
- BR19 – 16m @ 2.6g/t Au (from 24m)
- AA05 – 6m @ 6.5g/t Au (from 16m)
Having already defined strong, consistent, high-grade Au results from the maiden drilling programme at Ada Ann, the Company is pleased to report continued exploration success with further high-grade Au drilling results from the Company’s phase 2 drilling programme.
Forrestania Resources’ Chairman John Hannaford commented:
“These 1m results from Ada Ann are highly significant, with grades up to 26g/t Au, underlining the high-grade potential of the system. Pleasingly, we are seeing some thickening of the mineralised zones at depth. The drill programme extended the known mineralised zones to the north and south and the prospect continues to remain open in all directions. We look forward to coming back to drilling at the Bonnie Vale project later in the year.”
Figure 1. Forrestania Resource’s Bonnie Vale Project (E15/1632 & E15/1534) is in close proximity to major gold mines and deposits. Map includes simplified geological interpretation with WA Government magnetics. ASX: EVN Mungari lies ~5km to the east of the Bonnie Vale Project area. (ASX: EVN Mungari mine life taken from ASX: EVN Mungari mine life extended to 15 years - 5th June 2023; Mungari Mineral resource estimate figure of 5.9Moz & Rayjax Ore Reserve taken from ASX: EVN Mungari Mineral Resource & Ore Statement as at 31st December 2023 - 14th February 2024; ASX: FML Bonnie Vale mineral resource update, 26th September 2023.)
Ada Ann – Phase 2 drilling programme
The Company has recently received the 1m Au assay results from its phase 2 drilling programme (14 RC holes for 1017m) at the Ada Ann prospect. The drilling was designed to follow up on the results from phase 1 and to increase the mineralisation footprint to the north, south and at depth.
Click here for the full ASX Release
05 May
Tariff Fallout: GM's Shift Cut in Oshawa Triggers Strong Canadian Union Response
General Motors’ (GM) (NYSE:GM) decision to cut a third shift at its Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant this fall has ignited a political and labor firestorm in Canada, with hundreds of workers impacted.
Unifor, the country's largest private sector union, issued an urgent call for action this past Friday (May 2) after GM confirmed it will be transitioning the plant to a two-shift operation. The automaker attributed the decision to evolving market conditions, including the 25 percent tariff the US imposed on Canadian-made vehicles in March.
GM spokesperson Marie Binette acknowledged in an email cited by CBC that the restructuring will “impact approximately 700 workers,” though she stopped short of calling the job losses layoffs.
“We are committed to supporting employees through the transition,” she said.
Unifor sees the move as a betrayal of Canadian workers and taxpayers, who helped revive the Oshawa facility after it was shuttered in 2019. The plant, which builds light- and heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks for North America, reopened in 2021 with the help of significant public investment and union-backed production deals.
“GM Oshawa was reopened thanks to the hard work of our members and significant investments by the federal and provincial governments based on a promise to maintain good jobs and production,” said Chris Waugh, Unifor’s plant chairperson in Oshawa, in Friday's release. “We will not sit idly by as that promise is eroded one shift at a time.”
Lana Payne, national president at Unifor, also weighed in, commenting, “We will not allow GM to barter Canadian jobs to gain Donald Trump’s favor. Cutting the third shift at Oshawa Assembly is a reckless decision that deals a direct blow to our members and threatens to ripple through the entire auto parts supplier network.”
The timing of GM’s announcement — just days before Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet Trump in Washington — has further fueled tensions between the company and Unifor.
“The Trump tariffs are designed to crush Canadian production,” Payne added.
“But GM doesn’t get a free pass to abandon its commitments, and the US doesn’t get to free ride in Canada. Canadians invested millions to revive this plant. Cutting jobs now has consequences. The company has six months to fix this.”
Mounting economic pressure
The layoffs in Oshawa are only the tip of the iceberg. Jeff Gray, president of Unifor Local 222, said another 1,500 jobs in the broader supply chain could be affected by the shift cut.
The union is urging the Canadian government to immediately review GM’s status under the country's tariff remission framework — a system that grants tariff relief to companies on a conditional basis.
“If GM wants to sell in Canada, they need to build in Canada,” said Payne. “That message must be loud and clear.”
A recent report by Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office (FAO) estimates that US tariffs and Canada’s retaliatory measures could cost Ontario 68,100 jobs this year — most of them in manufacturing and related supply chains.
The FAO warns that job losses could balloon to nearly 138,000 by 2029 if trade tensions persist.
The same report predicts a “modest recession” in Ontario in 2025, with the province’s GDP growth cut in half and unemployment rising by 1.1 percent. Primary metal and motor vehicle parts industries are expected to be hit hardest.
Today’s news from GM is extremely tough for the workers in Oshawa and their families. These are hardworking people who have helped build Ontario’s auto industry. GM has reaffirmed its commitment to the Oshawa plant, which will continue building Ontario-made trucks for years to…— Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 2, 2025
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also weighed in, calling the GM layoffs “extremely tough” in an X statement.
“These are hardworking people who have helped build Ontario’s auto industry,” Ford said. “We will continue doing everything we can to support a strong future for the facility and its workers.”
Under its collective agreement with Unifor, GM is obligated to meet with the union in the coming weeks to explore options to prevent or mitigate job losses in Oshawa. The union also plans to seek clarification on potential downstream effects, particularly at the St. Catharines powertrain plant, which supplies engines to Oshawa.
GM, which was Canada’s top-selling automaker in 2024 and retained that lead in Q1 2025, plans to refocus Oshawa production on Canadian truck sales, reducing exports to the US amid the tariff headwinds.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
01 May
Gilbert + Tobin: Australia's Mining Industry Must Adapt as Global Shifts Shape Market
2025 is far from over, but Australia’s mining sector is already facing one of its most complex landscapes yet.
In a report, Australian law firm Gilbert + Tobin discusses economic, political and technological changes in the sector following recent events such as the US tariffs, declining nickel and copper prices and miners’ ESG goals.
In the overview, the firm says Australia’s miners are being forced to rethink their strategies, with the prevailing theme being that the Land Down Under needs to start upping its game.
Tariffs reshaping Australian minerals trade
The current uncertainty around trade policy is causing inconsistencies in investment confidence globally.
Major miners such as BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP)are already flagging concerns, with CEO Mike Henry recently expressing worry about slower growth and the consequences of disrupted trade.
"Despite the limited direct impact of tariffs on BHP, the implication of slower economic growth and a fragmented trading environment could be more significant. China's ability to shift toward a consumption-led economy and for trade flows to adapt to the new environment will be key to sustaining the global outlook," he said.
Gilbert + Tobin states in its report that Australian lithium and rare earths companies are facing "significant" questions.
While the US Inflation Reduction Act had boosted demand prospects, the outlook is now less certain. At the same time, China is increasing its own output and may need to buy less from Australia.
The firm notes that companies may have to find new or additional trading partners for these reasons.
A potential bright spot for Australia is China's critical minerals export restrictions to the US. Australia has a chance to prove its capacity as a minerals supplier, especially for countries seeking alternatives to Chinese supply.
The report cites Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) and Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU,OTC Pink:ILKAF) as “well-positioned” companies, with the former recognised as the world's largest non-Chinese producer of separated rare earth materials, and the latter currently developing Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery.
“Despite these headwinds, Australia is benefiting from new strategic alliances,” Gilbert + Tobin wrote.
“The Australian Government’s partnerships with the EU and Japan on critical minerals are opening doors for investment and export growth. However, miners must carefully navigate regulatory challenges and shifting trade policies to secure long-term stability.”
Miners facing low metals prices
While the gold price remains high, other metals have sloped downward in 2025.
Copper prices have faced weakness this year, as have nickel prices, prompting asset pauses and shutdowns.
WIN Metals (ASX:WIN) pivoted from nickel to gold this year, and in 2024 BHP shut down its Nickel West operations in Western Australia following increased capital costs and uncertain price recovery.
Gilbert + Tobin recommends that Australia use its strong regulatory framework to maintain its position as a country worth investing in, saying miners should focus on production costs, leverage and hedging strategies.
Is ESG still important to Australian mining?
Looking at ESG, Gilbert + Tobin notes that it shifted away from being just a buzzword in 2020, becoming key to business as the country pushed nationwide ESG goals in a bid to decarbonise by 2050.
Major diversified miner Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), for example, is aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and plans to invest US$5 billion to US$6 billion in decarbonisation projects.
For its part, BHP has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 24.1 percent since December 2022, and is progressing towards a 30 percent reduction by 2030. Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF) is targeting net-zero emissions by 2040, with initiatives like the development of a zero-emissions Infinity Train.
Other miners, such as AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG), have had a more complicated time with ESG.
In September 2024, Financial Times reported that the company was restructuring its portfolio to align with ESG goals, including plans to divest from coal assets, when a fire broke out at its Grosvenor mine in Queensland.
This event could reduce the valuation of its coal assets by up to $1 billion, highlighting the financial risks companies may encounter when ESG objectives intersect with operational challenges.
But what is the state of ESG in Australia's mining industry as global turmoil takes centre stage?
Gilbert + Tobin believes it still remains relevant, but could lose some traction.
“In our view, it is too early to call the end of ESG as a major driver of activity in the metals and mining sector. Carbon emissions remain a focal point, with mining companies under pressure to reduce their carbon footprints through renewable energy adoption and electrification of fleets," the report reads.
"However, we may begin to see a reduction in some initiatives on the edge of the ESG equation for miners, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, preservation and enhancement of biodiversity and responsible procurement, particularly if these become a focus of retaliatory trade action in the United States," it continues.
The firm believes if ESG progress stalls Australia could face major setbacks, and notes that the mining industry will likely need to boost spending and effort in order to maintain momentum.
Australia's next steps
For Gilbert + Tobin, Australia's mining companies will have to be more open than ever to change.
“One thing is clear: the mining companies that thrive will be those that balance profitability with sustainability, efficiency with responsibility and innovation with adaptability," it states in its report, adding that while the road ahead may be uncertain, opportunities remain vast, especially for those who are willing to evolve.
The Minerals Council of Australia makes its own recommendations in a recent statement on tariffs.
It breaks down its suggestions into three parts: strengthen global competitiveness, accelerate free trade deals and secure supply chain partnerships with like-minded economies.
“Australia has long been a reliable and trusted global supplier of minerals and critical materials, with our enduring trade and defence partnership with the United States forming the backbone of decades of economic and strategic collaboration,” the council notes. “These trade tariffs undermine this crucial alliance, destabilising supply chains and increasing costs to consumers. It is a race to the bottom.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
30 April
Can Trump Fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell? Inside the White House vs. Fed Showdown
US President Donald Trump has publicly assailed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in recent weeks, calling him “a major loser,” and declaring that his "termination cannot come fast enough."
Yet behind the fiery rhetoric lies a more complex question: Can the president fire the head of the Fed?
Trump-Powell feud heats up
Trump's frustration with Powell isn’t new.
Since appointing him in 2017 to replace Janet Yellen, the president has repeatedly criticized Powell for not lowering interest rates fast or far enough. The most recent barrage of attacks came after Powell signaled that the central bank will not rush into cutting rates despite easing inflation and rising political pressure.
“He’s keeping rates too high,” Trump complained during a White House event on April 23. “He historically has been late … he was recommended by a certain person I’m not particularly happy with.”
Trump’s comments followed a string of similar criticisms in prior weeks.
When the European Central Bank cut its key interest rate, Trump demanded that Powell follow suit, saying on social media that the Fed chair “is always TOO LATE AND WRONG.”
Powell, for his part, has maintained the Fed’s independence and downplayed the political noise, telling reporters this past January that he has had “no contact” with Trump. The Fed chair also reiterated that rate decisions will be made based on economic data — not politics.
Powell’s appointment and the Fed’s role
The Fed chair is selected by the president and confirmed by the Senate.
Powell was first confirmed as Fed chair in February 2018 for a four year term, which ended in 2022; he was then reappointed to the position in May 2022. In addition to that, he is a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System until 2028 unless he resigns or is removed for cause.
The Fed plays a critical role in US economic stability. Its primary tools include setting interest rates, regulating banks and maintaining price stability and full employment.
Under Powell’s leadership, the Fed aggressively raised interest rates starting in 2022 to combat inflation, which had reached levels not seen in decades. Inflation began to subside by mid-2023 and stood at 2.4 percent as of March of this year. However, the Fed has kept rates at 4.25 to 4.5 percent, citing lingering risks.
Can Trump legally fire Powell?
The short answer: not easily, and possibly not at all.
Fed governors, including the chair of the central bank, are protected by statute.
According to the Federal Reserve Act, a board member can only be removed “for cause.” Courts have traditionally interpreted “cause” to mean serious misconduct or legal wrongdoing, not simply policy disagreements.
Trump and his advisers have reportedly explored whether they could dismiss Powell under this clause. However, the Wall Street Journal reported in an exclusive that senior White House officials, including Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, have warned the president that such a move would likely spark legal battles, spook markets and ultimately fail to deliver the interest rate cuts he desires.
Lutnick also reportedly told the president that efforts to fire the Fed chair likely would not lead to any practical change on interest rates due to board members aligning their policymaking approaches with Powell.
In an April 22 press conference, Trump appeared to walk back his earlier threats: “I have no intention of firing Powell. This is a perfect time to lower interest rates. If he doesn’t, is it the end? No. It’s not.”
The last major challenge to Fed independence occurred in the 1970s.
Oval Office recordings revealed at a later date that President Richard Nixon had pressured then-Fed Chair Arthur Burns to ease monetary policy ahead of the 1972 election. Burns acquiesced.
The result: short-term economic growth followed by years of painful inflation that ultimately required the draconian measures of Fed Chair Paul Volcker in the early 1980s to correct.
While the Fed’s independence isn’t ironclad in the Constitution, a broad bipartisan consensus has emerged over the past several decades to shield the institution from political interference.
Legal experts, including economist Tim Mahedy, argue that removing a Fed chair for policy decisions would set a dangerous precedent and invite a “systemic financial event.”
There’s also ongoing litigation that could influence the issue.
The Department of Justice is attempting to overturn a 90 year old legal precedent that protects independent agency officials like Powell from being dismissed without cause. While the effort isn't directly about the Fed, it has raised alarms among those who see it as a potential erosion of institutional safeguards.
What's at stake for the US economy?
Despite Trump’s desire for looser monetary policy, Powell has been backed by economists who argue that the Fed is right to proceed cautiously amid the current economic turmoil.
Interest rates remain well above the near-zero levels of the COVID-19 era, and while inflation has cooled, new risks — such as Trump’s escalating tariffs on Chinese imports — could stoke price pressures again.
Trump has imposed 145 percent tariffs on many Chinese goods, with exemptions for some electronics. He told reporters that tariffs will "come down substantially," but has not announced a timeline.
Meanwhile, major retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) warned during a White House meeting that tariffs could increase costs for consumers. Even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, now a senior adviser in the Trump administration, said in a recent earnings call that he will push the president to roll back tariffs.
Powell stands firm — for now
Powell has consistently affirmed that the Fed will base its decisions on data, not presidential pressure.
“The arrangement of central bank independence is very widely understood and supported in Washington, in Congress, where it really matters,” he said during a mid-April speech in Chicago.
Still, the president’s attacks have rattled some on Wall Street, not least because Trump has shown more willingness in this term to test legal and institutional limits. In contrast to Trump's first term, when Powell faced pressure, but never a formal removal threat, today's atmosphere has some investors nervously watching for signs of a deeper standoff.
For now, however, Powell’s job appears safe. Trump’s advisers appear to have convinced him — at least temporarily — that firing Powell would hurt more than help. While the battle over interest rates may continue, Powell looks set to remain at the helm of the US central bank until 2026 — whether the president likes it or not.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
30 April
Refurbishment of Toll Milling Plant on Track
Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) notes the ASX Release by Austral Gold Limited titled "Austral Gold Provides Update on Casposo Plant Refurbishment" today. The release provides an update on the refurbishment of the Casposo Processing Plant and reports that the refurbishment is on track for the start up of commercial operations in the second half of 2025.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Austral Gold announced that Casposo Plant refurbishment is advancing safely and efficiently across all core workstreams.
- Austral update aligns with second independent plant inspection commissioned by CEL.
- CEL's inspection was undertaken by the same process engineers that completed the Audit of the Casposo Plant and Restart Plan in December 2024.
- Key takeaways from the second inspection report commissioned by CEL are:
- Robust advancement across all key processing areas
- Progress in line with existing refurbishment schedule
- Solid-liquid separation capacity (previously identified as a key risk) appears adequate for the required 1000 TPD capacity
- Sufficient time remaining to complete all maintenance work to meet the commissioning target in Toll Milling Agreement during the second half of 2025.
The Austral update aligns with a second independent plant independent inspection report received by the Company during April 2025. This report was prepared by the leading process group that completed the independent Audit of the Casposo Plant in December 2024 (ASX Release dated 13 December 2024).
Background to Toll Milling
The Company has executed a binding Agreement with Casposo Argentina Mining Limited, the operator of the Casposo Plant located in San Juan Argentina. This Toll Milling Agreement secures processing of a minimum of 450,000t of near surface Hualilan mineralised material over 3 years (ASX Release dated 30 December 2024).
The Casposo Plant, located 170km from Hualilan via established roads, has historically produced over 323,000 ounces of gold and 13.2 million ounces of silver. During operations, the plant achieved average annual production of 40,000 ounces of gold and 1.6 million ounces of silver at recoveries of 90% for gold and 79% for silver. The plant has been on care and maintenance.
The primary objective of this Toll Milling strategy is to capitalise on the current high gold price (above US$3,300/oz) to generate early cash flow. This cashflow will be allocated towards the construction of the standalone Hualilan Gold project including a Flotation with Tails Leach (“FTL”) circuit, a potential Heap Leach (“HL”) pad at Hualilan, and open pit mining fleet.
Click here for the full ASX Release
30 April
First Assay Results from Rae Copper Project Returns High Grade Copper
Hole DAN25003 delivers a 58m @ 3.08% Copper intersection
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce the first assay results from the reverse circulation drilling campaign at the Company’s 100% owned Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
- First assay received from maiden drilling campaign at Rae contains high grade copper mineralisation
- Highlights from DAN25003:
- 58mtrs @ 3.08% Cu and 13.3g/t Ag from 52m, and
- Intercept including a high-grade intersection of 18m @ 5.21% Cu and 22.33g/t Ag from 69m.
- Assay results from the remainder of drilling and field sampling at Danvers are expected over the coming weeks.
- Pre collar drilling at the Hulk sediment-hosted copper target is well underway, with three (3) holes predrilled down to a depth of ~180mtrs, setting up a quick restart for diamond drilling to commence.
“The commencement of the reporting of drilling assays marks an important inflection point for the Company. All the hard work to date, which includes desktop review of historical showings, field sampling and aerial geophysics has ultimately led us to these results, which pleasingly, we couldn’t have kicked off more strongly.
The first holes at Danvers were all about orienteering and exploration to identify the mineralisation, so therefore, having the first assay produce an intersection of just shy of 60 meters at more than 3% is an outstanding way to kick off the results and reporting. Complementing our remarkable rock chip assays at surface, this assay now provides down hole proof of high-grade copper mineralisation in the system. Whilst incredibly impressive, it is our belief that these results set the scene for what’s to come, because as we saw, based on the field observations - post the early holes, the team on site really dialled in to the geology.
Additionally, progressing pre collar drilling for the upcoming diamond drill campaign at the massive Hulk sedimentary target will provide a significant advantage for our return to Rae with the diamond drills. Predrilling is underway across the Hulk deposit, with holes being drilled to the limit of the RC drilling rig to depths of between 180 and 200 meters, only about 50mtrs above the target horizon for the massive sedimentary hosted copper targets. Utilising this head start, the diamond drills, will quickly and efficiently be into the target horizon”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Figure 1 - White Cliffs Rae Copper Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
29 April
Mining the Vote: What Australia's Political Parties are Planning for Mining and Trade
Another Australian federal election is happening on Saturday (May 3), and the country's political parties are in the midst of sharing their plans and goals for various sectors, including the mining industry.
Below is a breakdown of statements and platforms from each party, underlining their positions on the back of recent trade tensions, US tariffs and global production issues.
What are Australia's political parties?
Like many countries, Australia has two major parties, as well as several smaller parties.
The two major parties are the Australian Labor Party (ALP) and the Liberal Party of Australia.
The ALP is the major left party and is currently in government.
The Liberal Party is the centre-right party in opposition. It is in a long-term coalition with the National Party of Australia. Neither party would be able to form a majority government without the coalition.
ABC describes the Nationals as representing "the interests of those living in regional and rural areas," with values that are similar to the Liberals but with more of a country focus.
The Greens are another notable party in Australia and are the result of an environmental movement in the 1980s. The group highlights environmental protection, social justice and increasing government support payments.
There's also One Nation, a right-wing populist political party launched in Queensland in 1997. Its focus is to protect Australian jobs, industry, agriculture, manufacturing, culture and natural heritage.
What do Australian politicians think about tariffs?
In terms of tariffs, the ALP and Liberal Party aren't fans of US President Donald Trump’s actions.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, head of the ALP, has called Trump's 10 percent tariffs “unjustified” and “harmful,” proposing a five point plan to mitigate impacts. This plan includes zeroing in on anti-dumping measures, financial assistance to affected industries and the establishment of a critical minerals reserve.
In a recent article, Reuters quotes Albanese as calling the imposition of tariffs “not the act of a friend."
The Liberal Party has criticized the ALP’s approach to tariffs, arguing that the conditions laid out under the five year plan are insufficient. Shadow Treasurer and Liberal Party member Angus Taylor said that there is a need for more comprehensive policies to tackle inflation and boost productivity.
For their part, the Greens have urged the Australian government to walk away from its AUKUS pact with the US. According to ABC, party leader Adam Bandt described the imposition of steel and aluminium tariffs as a "wake-up call" for Australia to rethink its relationship with a country that has been a key ally.
Pauline Hanson of One Nation has also commented on the tariffs, advocating for their use along with export quotas and other measures to protect Australian industries.
Commitments to Australia's mining sector
In terms of domestic production and keeping resources intact, the Australian government has already delivered support to increase green metals production through the Future Made in Australia Fund.
Professional leading services firm WSP said the country's 2025/2026 federal budget was a "pre-election pitch," noting that it puts the energy, mining and metals sectors "in the winner's circle."
The Future Made in Australia Fund has been allocated AU$1.5 billion, with AU$700 million dedicated to green metals. The green metals sector has also seen AU$2 billion in support from the Green Aluminium Production Credit, which is geared at supporting the Australian aluminium smelter’s transition to renewable energy.
Another AU$1 billion was given to accelerate the development of a new green iron industry.
“This year’s budget supports a fantastic opportunity for Australian industry to process more of our natural resources domestically — while doing so sustainably with renewable energy,” Paul Williams, WSP's managing director of mining and metals, said about the allocation.
The ALP has also underlined the value of national sovereignty over critical infrastructure. In a Guardian article, the party is quoted as expressing its intentions to reclaim the Port of Darwin from Chinese control.
The port is said to be Australia's nearest port to Asia and the nation's “northern gateway” for Australasian trade.
Issues with its ownership stem from when the Northern Territory's government granted a 99 year lease in 2015, making Chinese company Landbridge Group the owner.
Concerns over Landbridge's financial health have sparked talks on the port’s ownership in recent months. Darwin has also become an important subject in the election campaign, as both parties are keen on the reclamation.
Liberal leader Dutton was also quoted by Lloyd’s List as saying that the coalition between the Liberals and Nationals would “move immediately” to bring Darwin back into Australian hands during a visit to the port on April 5.
Who will win the Australian election?
Roy Morgan Research said on Monday (April 28) that the ALP is leading in the polls at 53 percent, as per the latest survey. Meanwhile, the opposition partnership between the Liberals and Nationals is at 47 percent.
"This result represents a swing to the ALP of around 1% since the 2022 Federal Election and if the swing is consistent across the nation would result in a slightly increased majority in the House of Representatives if repeated on Saturday," said Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine, adding that a final pre-election poll is still to come.
Roy Morgan said the survey comprised a representative cross section of 1,524 Australian voters from April 21 to 27, 2025. Of all participants surveyed, only 6 percent couldn't say who they would vote for.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
